Rear Axle Commodity Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Between And 2014 – 2020

Regionally, North America accounted for the leading market share in the global market in 2013. The dominance of the regional market can be attributed to the widespread application of LiDAR in modern remote sensing applications used in the defense and aerospace sector. Europe currently trails this regional market. However, this regional market is expected to rise at a prominent pace and is predicted to outdo all others. The growth is fueled by the marked presence of some prominent players and a burgeoning consumer base in key economies of the region. Meanwhile. Asia Pacific is projected to offer promising avenues for market players in the coming years.

Some of the top players operating in the global LiDAR market include RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH., Optech Incorporated, Avent Lidar Technology, Intermap Technologies Corp., Aerometric Inc., Aero-Metric, Inc., Firmatek 3D Mapping Solutions LLC, Leica Geosystems AG, Airborne Hydrography AB, Mosaic 3D, 3D Laser Mapping Ltd., FARO Technologies Inc., and DigitalWorld Mapping Inc.

The global LiDAR market can be segmented based into:

Product Type:

Airborne LiDAR

Terrestrial LiDAR

Application:

Coastal

Forestry

Transportation

Infrastructure

Defense and Aerospace

Transmission lines

Flood Mapping

Mining

Hydrography

Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

The key insights of the Rear Axle Commodity market report: