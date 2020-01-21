Recent Advancement & Scope in Low-Code Development Platform Market 2020 Segmentation, Growth Overview, Future Demand & Key Players AgilePoint Inc., Appian, Bizagi, Caspio, Inc., MatsSoft, Mendix, OutSystems, Salesforce.com

Pune City, January, 2020 Low-Code Development Platform Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Application Type (Web-based, Mobile); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, Others) and Geography

A low code development platform provides an environment which is used by programmers to create application software using GUI and configuration instead of traditional programming. The ongoing trend for digitization across the IT industry is creating lucrative business opportunities for the companies operating in the low code development platform market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues. The low code development platform market is highly competitive with the increasing number of new entrants penetrating the market rapidly and create challenges for the existing players.

AgilePoint Inc., Appian, Bizagi, Caspio, Inc., MatsSoft, Mendix, OutSystems, Salesforce.com, inc., SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The global low code development platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application type, organization-size, and industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. Based on application type the market is segmented as web-based and mobile. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprise. Based in industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, government, healthcare, education, retail, media and entertainment, IT and Telecom, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the low code development platform market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from low code development platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for low code development platform in the global market

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Low-Code Development Platform market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Low-Code Development Platform Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Segmentation

7 Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

