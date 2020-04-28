Recent Market research: Motorcycle Traction Control Systems Market research highly favorable to the growth rate by 2017 – 2025

Traction control system, which was once preserved for Moto GP is now being equipped in low powered motorcycles as well as scooters. The world renowned motorcycle manufacturer Piaggio’s Vespa offers traction control system in its scooters. Motorcycle traction control system is considered to be an add-on safety feature which complements the Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS). Motorcycle traction control system adds to rider safety during acceleration and cornering. Traction control system prevents slip of tire when power supplied to tires overcomes the friction provided by road.

Traction control system uses the ABS sensors to determine the relative speed of front and rear wheel, it actuates when system observes slip in rear tire and decreases the rear wheel speed by retarding ignition timing, electronically adjusting throttle or by shutting off the ignition in engine cylinder (in multi cylinder engine). The method of decreasing power supply is chosen by their manufacturers depending on the motorcycles. Chosen method affects the system price radically. This system requires various sensors and actuators. These components elevate the system’s cost to a higher level. Most of the motorcycle OEMs manufacture their own systems whereas others outsource it. Traction control systems are still limited to performance bikes, use of these systems are increasing and gradually moving towards lower capacity motorcycles.

Motorcycle Traction Control Systems Market: Drivers & Trends

Increasing passion of the modern society for riding big capacity motorcycles is increasing day by day and this results in the propelling of traction control system market opportunities around the world. Motorcycle manufacturers are focusing on improving power delivery in low capacity engines, which can cause the slip of rear tire or lift of front tire. These possibilities spur the need of systems which can control power delivery and provide it at the time of requirement. As many countries have started mandating ABS in motorcycles, it is not too far that motorcycle OEMs will start adding traction control system in the bikes to provide better safety. Moreover competitiveness is forcing manufacturers to add new features in motorcycles. Two wheelers are more prone to accidents as compared to other vehicles on road, and therefore more safety features should be equipped in two wheelers to prevent it from accidents. This necessity promotes the growth of motorcycle traction control systems market all over the globe.

Motorcycle Traction Control Systems Market: Restraints

Tires can also be improvised to increase the friction between road and vehicle, especially in low power motorcycles, these alternatives limit the use of motorcycle traction control systems. Besides alternatives, traction control system adds extra cost to manufacturers which cannot be overcome in economic motorcycles. Economic motorcycles share a relatively larger share of motorcycle market, and traction control systems are not required in low capacity motor cycles.

Motorcycle Traction Control Systems Market: Segmentation

Motorcycle traction control system can be segmented on the basis of engine capacity-Low capacity motorcycle under (under 500 CC) and High capacity motor cycles (above 500 CC). High capacity motorcycles have major market share by value.

Motorcycle Traction Control Systems Market: Regional outlook

Motorcycle traction control market of North America is expected to grow steadily when compared to others. Whereas, Europe stands as one among the lucrative markets and expected to show a higher growth. Countries like China, Japan, and Australia have a greater share of traction control system market and are anticipated to be in the growing state in the future also. Developed countries hold majority of high capacity motorcycles market.

Motorcycle Traction Control Systems Market: Market Participants

