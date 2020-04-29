Recent News: LNG Bunkering Market Size 2020 Industry Technology Application and Growing Demand with Top Key Players- Skangas AS, Gasnor As, Statoil ASA | Forecast to 2025

The Global LNG Bunkering Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 50% by 2025. The market is growing due to its demands as an attractive alternative fuel for seagoing vessels and inland vessels. LNG Bunkering is used to because of its lesser polluting characteristics. The demand is primarily observed in Europe and North America.

LNG is considered as a potential substitute according to IMO emission prerequisites, due to its negligible sulfur content. The LNG also produces low NOx contrary to fuel oil and marine diesel oil.

LNG is clean burning fuel which is coupled with financial points of interest on a calorific value basis among other fuels. Key players are investing substantially in research and development of LNG Bunkering technology for efficient applications. This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of LNG Bunkering. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global LNG Bunkering Market has been segmented based on Type, Vessel type, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global LNG Bunkering Market during forecast period owing to high awareness and availability of supporting infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2020 to 2025.

The Key Players profiled in the market include:-

Skangas AS,

Gasnor As,

Statoil ASA,

Barents Naturgass As,

and Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin LNG Bunkering by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

Global LNG Bunkering Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Vehicle Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PEST, Value Chain, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Application, Vehicle Type, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

LNG Bunkering Market providers

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

Table of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global LNG Bunkering Market— Industry Outlook

4 Global LNG Bunkering Market Application Outlook

5 Global LNG Bunkering Market Type Outlook

6 Global LNG Bunkering Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

