Recent research: Food and Beverages Additives Market highly favorable to the growth rate by 2021
Food and beverages additives primarily include direct food additives and indirect food additives. Those food additives which are purposely added are known as direct food additives. While those food additives for example salt or vinegar, which are added to give taste but also act as shelf life stabilizer are defined as indirect food additives. Increased consumption of packaged food and beverages coupled with rising demand for edible products with health benefits is expected to support food and beverages additives market in food and beverage products during the forecast period.
Food and beverages additives market is segmented on the basis of product type which includes sweeteners, flavors and flavor enhancers, preservatives, enzymes, fat replacers, colorants, emulsifiers and others (texturizer and shelf life stabilizers). Among all these segments flavors and flavor enhancers segment is expected to occupy the largest position on the pie. Increasing demand for processed food with better taste and flavor is attributed to this growth. Moreover, sweeteners is another segment which is predicted to show a substantial growth as it is seen as sugar alternative. Thus rise in demand for low calorie product due to increased diabetic problem across the globe is expected to support the demand of sweetener during the forecast period. Fat replacers segment is also expected to be the major contributor in terms of revenue. Rising demand for low fat products due to increased rate of obesity level and heart diseases is expected to attribute this growth. Food emulsifiers segment is expected to show a healthy growth in the near future followed by food enzymes.
On the basis of application the food and beverages additives market segmentation includes food products and beverages products. Food products segment is further sub segmented as processed and frozen food, bakery and confectionery products, snack food products, dairy products, meat and poultry products and others (baby food products). Among all these segments processed and frozen food products is expected to account for major market share. Increasing disposable income especially in developing regions has led the consumers inclination towards packaged or convenience food products which is simultaneously expected to support the growth of the market. Beverages is further sub segmented as soft drinks and fruit juices, energy/sport drinks, alcoholic beverages and bottled water. Among all these sub segments soft drinks and fruit juices is expected to account for the major market share followed by energy/sport drinks. Increasing awareness among the people for healthy diet has raised the demand for packaged soft drinks and fruit juices which is further expected to contribute to the market. Also, the demand of energy/sport drinks is rising which is expected to support a substantial growth to the food and beverages additives market.
On the basis of geography, North America is expected to contribute to the highest in terms of market share in food and beverages additive market followed by Europe.
Increasing health consciousness coupled with rising demand of convenience products among the people is predicted to drive the growth of food and beverages additives market across North America region. Whereas, Asia pacific is concerned it is expected to register a healthy double digit growth by 2020. In Asia pacific region China is expected to be the most dominant market for food and beverages additives followed by India. Rising awareness among the consumer for healthy lifestyle through various commercial advertisement is fuelling the growth of food and beverage additives across the region in the forecast period.
Rising demand for convenience and packaged foods coupled with increasing health consciousness among the people in developed economies is expected to support the growth of food and beverages additives market during the forecast period. In emerging economies, rising disposable income and shifting of consumer preference towards enhanced food products with flavors and taste is expected to fuel the growth of food and beverages additives market during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in food and beverages additives market includes-
- Symrise AG
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- Royal DSM NV
- Tate & Lyle plc
- Kerry Group plc
- Givaudan SA
- Firmenich SA
Expanding Area of Usages and Applications will Propel Global Particle Size Analyzers Market
Growth Analysis Report on “Particle Size Analyzers Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Healthcare Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Mining, Minerals and Cement, Food and Beverage, Other), by Type (Laser Diffraction, Dynamic Light Scattering, Imaging Analysis, Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Particle Size Analyzers Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Readers of the report can get detailed information on important drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Particle Size Analyzers business. They can also learn about trending technologies, manufacturing techniques, investment strategies, products, and applications that Particle Size Analyzers players should be paying attention to.
Each segment is deeply studied by the authors of the report to help players identify key growth pockets and make the right investment decisions in their Particle Size Analyzers business. All of the segments considered for the research study are analyzed on the basis of share, consumption, growth rate, consumer preference, and several other parameters.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered:
Malvern
Beckman Coulter
HORIBA
Microtrac
Micromeritics
SYMPATEC
CILAS
IZON
PSS
Shimadzu
Brookhaven
Retsch
OMEC
Bettersize
Winner Particle
Chengdu Jingxin
A summary of the Particle Size Analyzers market based on the product and application spectrum:
Product bifurcation:
Laser Diffraction
Dynamic Light Scattering
Imaging Analysis
Coulter Principle
Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis
Others
Top insights included in the report:
- Market share held by each product type of this business vertical
- Profit estimation across all product segments
- Product sales figures
- Consumption scenario for every product type
Application classification of Particle Size Analyzers Market Industry:
Healthcare Industry
Petrochemical Industry
Mining
Minerals and Cement
Food and Beverage
Others
Topics covered in this report are:
- Particle Size Analyzers Market Overview (Segment by Type, Application, Region, Market Size, Revenue & Production)
- Particle Size Analyzers Market Analysis by Applications: Particle Size Analyzers Market Share and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
Key Companies Profile (Product Introduction, Application, Specification, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin).
- Market Competition by Manufacturers (Production & Revenue Market Share, Average Price, Competitive Situation and Trends, Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion)
- Manufacturing Cost Analysis (Raw Material, Price, Key Suppliers, and Industrial Chain Analysis)
- Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers (Direct / Indirect Marketing, Distributors List, Customers). Market Dynamics (Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges, and Influence Factors)
- Consumption Analysis by Regions (2014-2019), Production, Revenue, Price Trend, and Growth Rate by Type
- Particle Size Analyzers Market Forecast to 2026 for Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Trends, and Forecast by Types and Applications (2019-2026)
- Research Findings and Conclusion (Key Takeaway of the research report), Methodology and Data Source
Additionally, the report discusses key trends driving the growth of the market, opportunities involved, major challenges and risks that are often confronted by key manufacturers besides presenting an overall idea of the market. The report also analyses in details emerging trends in the marketplace and their impact on current and future development of the Particle Size Analyzers market.
Key questions answered in the Particle Size Analyzers Market report:
- What will the Particle Size Analyzers market size and the growth rate be in 2026
- What are the latest market trends impacting the growth of the Particle Size Analyzers market
- Who are the global topmost manufacturers of Particle Size Analyzers industry: Company Outline, Product Specification and Major Types Analysis, Market Performance, Sales Market, Contact Information
- What are the types and applications of Particle Size Analyzers What is the Particle Size Analyzers market share of each type and application
- What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Particle Size Analyzers Up Stream Industries Analysis, Manufacturing Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis, Industry Chain Structure Analysis
- What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Particle Size Analyzers
- What are the Particle Size Analyzers market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Particle Size Analyzers Industry.
Oilseed Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade
Oil seeds are generally used to extract edible oil for households and food industry. However over last two decades, usage of vegetable oil has been increased in the field of bio-fuel, due to shortage of non-renewable resources for various purposes. Oil seeds are pressed or crushed manually or mechanically to obtain edible oil. Few oilseeds such as Soybean and Peanuts are directly consumed as food besides extracting oil from them. In addition, poppy seed and hazelnuts, which are rich in oils are consumed directly, moreover these oil seeds are used as food ingredients in daily cooking.
The global oil seed market is segmented on the basis of types as Rapeseed, cottonseed, groundnuts, sunflower seed, Palm kernels and copra among others. Oilseed market can also be segmented on the basis of end-use application as household consumption, food-service, bio-fuels and others. In terms of regions, the market is segmented into four regions as North America, APAC, Europe and Rest of the world (RoW).
The key drivers of this market are the increased household consumption in emerging countries and growing foodservice industry. Growth in retail and modern oilseed processing technologies has further triggered the availability of product in the market. Another major factor that is expected to drive the market is demand for bio-fuels in developed and developing countries. Compulsory usage of bio-fuels in vehicles and other machinery would fuel the demand of oilseeds in the global market. Changing lifestyles followed by changing food preferences and experimenting with number of new food varieties; is driving the demand for oilseed market globally.
Some of the restraining factors over next six years period could be the gap in demand and supply worldwide. Increasing government regulations on manufacturing, exporting and marketing of oil could be a potential restraint to this market. Fluctuating weather conditions in various regions of the world could destroy the proper product availability in the market. Price fluctuations and loopholes in distribution channel could also act as potential barriers to the market growth.
The oilseed market is expected to grow with a double digit CAGR from 2015 to 2021. Soybean dominates the global oil seed market, and it is the fastest growing segment in the oil seed as far as edible oil is concerned. Latin America is the largest producer of soybean. Good weather conditions in South Africa and set-up for various crushing facilities would see an increased production of oilseed in this region. Oilseed includes herbicide resistance, insecticide resistance; other includes abiotic stress tolerance and disease resistance among others.
The U.S is the largest oilseed producer in the world followed by China, Brazil, Argentina, India and the EU. The distribution channel includes hypermarkets/ supermarket, departmental stores and convenience stores among others for household and foodservice industry. Bio-fuels manufacturers follow a different supply chain altogether. They operate through distributors and other exclusive outlets for selling their products.
The key market players producing vegetable oil for household/ foodservice industry are-
- Burrus Seed farm
- Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd
- Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd and Land O’Lakes Inc
- ADM Ölmühle Hamburg (Archer Daniels Midland)
- Diester Industrie (Bunge Limited)
- Green BioFuels Corporation
Artificial Intelligence in IoT Industry 2020 Market Growth, Share, Size, Trends, Outlook, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report
Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market 2020-2025 Industry research report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market.
The report includes executive summary, global economic outlook and overview section that provide a coherent analysis on the Artificial Intelligence in IoT market. Besides, the report in the market overview section delineates PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide thorough analysis on the market. The overview section further delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis that helps in revealing the competitive scenario with regards to Artificial Intelligence in IoT market revealing the probable scenario of the market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in IoT market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Artificial Intelligence in IoT market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Global Artificial Intelligence in IoT Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 100 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
At the same time, we classify different Artificial Intelligence in IoT based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Artificial Intelligence in IoT industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Key Manufacturers:
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Google
• PTC
• AWS
• Oracle
• GE
• Salesforce
• SAP
• Hitachi
• Uptake
• SAS
• Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd.
• Kairos
• Softweb Solutions
• Arundo
• C3 IoT
• …
The report strongly emphasizes prominent participants of the Artificial Intelligence in IoT Industry to provide a valuable source of guidance and direction to companies, executive officials, and potential investors interested in this market. The study focuses on significant factors relevant to industry participants such as manufacturing technology, latest advancements, product description, manufacturing capacities, sources of raw material, and profound business strategies.
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Market segment by Type:
• Software Solutions
• Services
Market segment by Application:
• Manufacturing
• Energy and Utilities
• Transportation and Mobility
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
• Government and Defense
• Retail
• Others
Scope of the Report:
1. To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Artificial Intelligence in IoT market.
2. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in IoT market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
3. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
4. To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
5. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
7. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Artificial Intelligence in IoT market.
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Industry Overview of Artificial Intelligence in IoT
2 Industry Chain Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in IoT
3 Manufacturing Technology of Artificial Intelligence in IoT
4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in IoT
5 Global Productions, Revenue and Price Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in IoT by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications
6 Global and Major Regions Capacity, Production, Revenue and Growth Rate of Artificial Intelligence in IoT 2014-2019
7 Consumption Volumes, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in IoT by Regions
8 Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in IoT
9 Marketing Traders or Distributor Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in IoT
10 Global and Chinese Economic Impacts on Artificial Intelligence in IoT Industry
11 Development Trend Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in IoT
12 Contact information of Artificial Intelligence in IoT
13 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in IoT
14 Conclusion of the Global Artificial Intelligence in IoT Industry 2019 Market Research Report
Continued…
