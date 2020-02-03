Global Market
Recent research: Outboard Engines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% between 2019 and 2029
Persistence Market Research released a new market study on the outboard engines market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014–2018 and forecast 2019–2029. The report studies the global outboard engines market and offers a deep analysis for the next ten years. The report on the global outboard engines market contains vital macroeconomic and forecast factors that are estimated to impact the growth of the global outboard engines market. The report on the outboard engines market also discusses restraints that are affecting the global market, drivers that are fueling the market growth, along with potential opportunities and latest trends in the market across the value chain and supply chain. As per the key insights of the research, the global outboard engines market is estimated a substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing marine tourism, advanced features of outboard engines, and relatively low costs.
The global outboard engines market generated a revenue to the tune of approximately US$ 3.5 Bn in 2014, which is expected to reach approximately US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2019. The outboard engines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% between 2019 and 2029, and is estimated to reach a global value of nearly US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2029.
Outboard Engines Market: Segment-wise Analysis
On the basis of power, the global outboard engines market is segmented into less than 30 HP, 30HP to 100 HP, and above 100 HP. The high horsepower category outboard engines are in high demand owing to the increasing demand for heavier boats. The increasing sales of lengthy boats is expected to drive the demand for heavy outboard engines in the coming years. Therefore, manufacturers are focusing on introducing high power engines. Although, high power engines are gaining significant traction in the market in terms of volume share, low and mid-sized engines account for relatively high demand.
By technology type, the global market is segmented into five segments such as two stroke carbureted, two stroke electronic fuel injections, two stroke direct injection systems, four stroke carbureted, and four stroke electronic fuel injections. The four stroke electronic fuel injection segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period owing to its high demand for being noiseless and vibration free. Furthermore, the four stroke carbureted segment is expected to be the second most opportunistic segment in the global market.
By start type, the global outboard engines market is categorized into electric start type and manual start type. However, the manual start type segment is significantly lower in cost, electric start type outboard engines are more popular in demand. The electric start type segment is estimated to account for nearly 75% of the total market throughout the forecast period.
On the basis of the boat type, the global outboard engines market is segmented into three segments such as fishing vessels, recreational vessels, and special purpose boats. From the global perspective, the fishing vessels segment is estimated to dominate the market accounting for above 40% share. The growing marine tourism is anticipated to propel the demand for recreational vessels. This, in turn, is estimated to project substantial opportunities in the global outboard engines market.
By region, the global outboard engines market study was conducted in seven regions such as North America, Caribbean, East Asia, Latin America, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The market is mainly prevalent in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The U.S. is the prominent independent market for outboard engines, while Japan is a prominent exporter of outboard engines but lags behind in terms of domestic sales.
The global outboard engines market is a highly consolidated one and prominent players are holding more than 80% of shares in the global market in 2018. Presence of these players are medium to high across the globe. There are very limited number of small and medium-sized outboard engine manufacturers and holds minor share in the overall market.
Outboard Engines Market: Vendor Insights
The report highlights few of the market players that are prominent and have established themselves as leaders in the global outboard engines market.
Companies covered in Outboard Engines Market Report
Company Profiles
- DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Brunswick Corporation
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- BRP Inc.
- Tohatsu Corporation
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
- LEHR, LLC
- Kräutler Elektromaschinen Gmbh
- Volvo Penta
- Yongkang Longxiao Industry
Bauxite Mining Market will reach US$ 20,661.9 Mn by the end of the 2026.
A report on global Bauxite Mining Market by PMR
The global Bauxite Mining Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Bauxite Mining Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.
The market report breaks down the Bauxite Mining Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.
Key insights of the Bauxite Mining Market report:
- Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
- Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Bauxite Mining Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
- Market behavior of the Bauxite Mining Market during the forecast period.
- Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
- Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.
The Bauxite Mining Market report highlights the following key Application segments:
- Production of Alumina
- Non-Metallurgical Products
- Abrasives
- Refractories
- Chemicals
The Bauxite Mining Market study covers the following important regions and countries:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- SEA & Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- China
The Bauxite Mining Market study analyzes prominent players:
- Alcoa Corporation
- Rio Tinto Plc
- National Aluminium Company Limited
- Australian Bauxite Ltd.
- Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- Metro Mining Ltd
- ASHAPURA GROUP OF INDUSTRIES
- The Aluminium Corporation of China
- United Company Rusal PLC.
The Bauxite Mining Market addresses the questions, such as
- What manufacturing techniques are the Bauxite Mining Market players implementing to develop Bauxite Mining Market?
- How many units of Bauxite Mining Market were sold in 2018?
- What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Bauxite Mining Market among customers?
- Which challenges are the Bauxite Mining Market players currently encountering in the Bauxite Mining Market?
- Why region holds the largest share in the Bauxite Mining Market over the forecast period?
Global Market
Metallurgical Coke Market is expected to reach US$ 241.1 Bn by 2027 end
A report on global Metallurgical Coke Market by PMR
The global Metallurgical Coke Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Metallurgical Coke Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.
The market report breaks down the Metallurgical Coke Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.
Key insights of the Metallurgical Coke Market report:
- Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
- Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Metallurgical Coke Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
- Market behavior of the Metallurgical Coke Market during the forecast period.
- Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
- Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.
The Metallurgical Coke Market report outlines the following crucial product Type segments:
- Blast Furnace Coke
- Foundry Coke
- Technical Coke
The Metallurgical Coke Market report highlights the following key end use segments:
- Iron & Steel Production
- Non-Ferrous Metal Casting
- Chemical Industry
The Metallurgical Coke Market study covers the following important regions and countries:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- China
- Asia Pacific Excl. China
- Middle East & Africa
The Metallurgical Coke Market study analyzes prominent players:
- OKK Koksovny, a.s.
- SunCoke Energy Inc.
- Ennore Coke Limited
- Hickman, Williams & Company
- MECHEL PAO
- China Risun Coal Chemicals Group Limited
- YILCOQUE S.A.S.
- Sino Hua-An International Berhad
- China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
- ArcelorMittal
- Drummond Company, Inc.
- Jiangsu Surun High Carbon Co.,ltd.
The Metallurgical Coke Market addresses the questions, such as
- What manufacturing techniques are the Metallurgical Coke Market players implementing to develop Metallurgical Coke Market?
- How many units of Metallurgical Coke Market were sold in 2018?
- What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Metallurgical Coke Market among customers?
- Which challenges are the Metallurgical Coke Market players currently encountering in the Metallurgical Coke Market?
- Why region holds the largest share in the Metallurgical Coke Market over the forecast period?
Global Market
Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2016-2026
A report on global Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market by PMR
The global Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.
The market report breaks down the Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.
Key insights of the Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market report:
- Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
- Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
- Market behavior of the Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market during the forecast period.
- Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
- Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.
The Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market report outlines the following crucial product segments:
- Emollients
- Surfactants
- Anionics
- Non-Anionics
- Cationics
- Amphoterics
- Others
- Conditioning polymers
- Rheology control agents
- UV absorbers
- Emulsifiers
- Antimicrobials
The Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market report highlights the following key Application segments:
- Skincare
- Hair care
- Oral care
- Make-up
- Fragrance
The Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market study covers the following important regions and countries:
- Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2)
- Region 2 (Country 1, Country 2)
- Region 3 (Country 1, Country 2)
- Region 4 (Country 1, Country 2)
The Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market study analyzes prominent players:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South East Asia and Pacific (SEAP)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- China
- Japan
The Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market addresses the questions, such as
- What manufacturing techniques are the Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market players implementing to develop Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market?
- How many units of Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market were sold in 2018?
- What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market among customers?
- Which challenges are the Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market players currently encountering in the Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market?
- Why region holds the largest share in the Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market over the forecast period?
