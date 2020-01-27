Connect with us

Recycled Base Oil Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2027

Recycled Base Oil Market: A Sustainable Material

  • Countries across the globe are encouraging industries to develop and utilize environmentally sustainable products. This is driving the demand for use of recycled base oil across the world. Lubricant oils have a limited lifespan, after which these oils become unfit for use. The remaining lubricants are then flushed out of the system and new lubricants are added.
  • The waste oil collected from engines can be toxic and hazardous to the environment if disposed of in open spaces. Thus, environment protection bodies across the globe have formulated strict regulations to control the disposal of used oil.
  • Additionally, limited availability of feedstock required for the manufacture of virgin oil is driving the need for use of recycled base oil. Producing base oil from crude oil is an energy-intensive process. A refinery needs to process 100 gallons of crude oil in order to produce one gallon of base oil. On the other hand, only 1.4 gallons of used oil is sufficient to manufacture one gallon of base oil. This makes recycling of used oil a fairly viable process for base oil manufacturing.

Increasing Focus on Sustainability of Environment to Boost Demand for Recycled Base Oil

  • Recycled base oil is eco-friendly and it generates lower carbon emissions than virgin base oil. The process of production of virgin base oil is energy intensive and it generates higher emissions of carbon. Rise in the focus on sustainability of the environment across the globe is providing significant opportunity to the global recycled base oil market.
  • Rise in investments in research and development of the re-refining process and improvement in the quality of recycled base oil are other major factors driving the global recycled base oil market. Companies across the world are incorporating recycled base oil in their lubricant compositions. For example, Valvoline, a major lubricant manufacturer, has a line of lubricant products that contain 50% of recycled base oil.
  • Additionally, increasing number of automobiles across the globe is driving the demand for lubricants. Petrochemical sources are depleting and increasing prices of crude oil are encouraging oil manufacturers to find new methods to re-refine and utilize waste oil. This factor, in turn, is driving the demand for recycled base oil across the globe.

Automotive and Industrial Sectors to Offer Attractive Opportunities

  • Recycled base oil is as good as virgin oil. Hence, use of recycled base oil is gaining momentum in automotive applications. It is used to manufacture lubricants for a wide variety of vehicles.
  • Rising urbanization and increasing FDIs in the automotive sector, typically in India, China, and South Korea, are likely to offer significant opportunities to manufacturers of recycled base oil in the near future
  • Rising demand for recycled base oil for use in applications such as industrial oil and metalworking fluids is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers operating in the global recycled base oil market in the next few years

Intense Competition from Counterparts and High Flammability to Hamper Market

  • Recycled base oil faces intense competition from its virgin counterpart in applications wherein high purity is required. The two oils cost equal and possess similar chemical and physical properties. This factor is likely to hinder the market during the forecast period.
  • Additionally, lack of awareness about the re-refining process of used oils in developing economies and lack of knowledge about recycling of used oils can prove to be a major restraint of the global recycled base oil market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead a Global Recycled Base Oil Market

  • In terms of region, the global recycled base oil market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
  • North America is a leading consumer of recycled base oil, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Rising demand for lubricants in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. is expected to generate high demand for recycled base oil during the forecast period. Additionally, implementation of stringent regulations on the disposal of used oil in developing countries of Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, is expected to offer considerable opportunity to manufacturers of recycled base oil operating in the region between 2019 and 2027.
  • Rising FDIs in the automotive industry in developing countries of Asia Pacific is also likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.
  • Increasing demand for eco-friendly lubricants for use in industrial applications, such as hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, and heat transfer fluids, is driving the demand for recycled base oil in North America and Europe.
  • Rising focus on recycling of used oil in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to boost the market in both regions during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Market

The global recycled base oil market is highly fragmented, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 10% to 15% share of the global market. Key players operating in the global recycled base oil market are:

  • Valvoline LLC
  • Vision Recycling & Reprocessing LLC
  • Gulf Basin Petroleum Recycling Co.
  • Fortum Corporation
  • Terrapure Environmental
  • Hering-VPT GmbH
  • SHARAFCO OIL REFINERY & IND. CO. LLC
  • National friendly Environment LLC
  • Green Oil and Lubes SRL
  • Rahaoil, Inc.
  • LOTOS Oil Sp. z o.o.
  • Southern Counties Lubricants, LLC.
  • Inmaa International
  • Benzoil Pty Ltd
  • EcoLube Recovery
  • Rajkamal Group of Companies
New Comprehensive Report on Energy Storage Systems Market is Thriving Worldwide with Prominent Players LG Chem., ABB Ltd., AES Energy Storage, LLC, Beacon Power, LLC, BYD Company Limited

January 27, 2020

The Report scrutinizes an correct analysis of the different segments of the Market by providing important insights.

Key Companies Analyzed in Energy Storage Systems Market Report are: – LG Chem., ABB Ltd., AES Energy Storage, LLC, Beacon Power, LLC, BYD Company Limited, Convergent Energy and Power Inc., Greensmith Energy Management Systems, Eos Energy Storage, Seeo, Inc., S&C Electric Company.

Energy storage systems are the storage of energy. In a situation when there is unexpected increase in demand of the grid, energy storage can be used to discharge power back to the electrical supply network very quickly to provide additional supply to help meet demand. Rising adoption of renewable energy and energy storage systems in transportation, software integration for management of energy storage systems are some of the major driving factors for global energy storage systems market.

However, technical challenges related to energy storage systems, high cost of energy storage systems are some of the major challenges for energy storage systems market. Regardless of these challenges, application of energy storage systems across various industries will grow the market significantly in the forecast period.

Product Technology:

Pumped Hydro Storage
Compressed Air Energy Storage
Sodium Sulfur
Lithium Ion
Lead Acid
Nickel Cadmium
Flywheel
Redox-flow

Product application:

Grid Storage
Transportation

Product end user:

Residential
Non-residential
Utility

Product Technology:

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada
Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of the Report:

*Global, regional, country, propulsion type, and application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

*Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

*Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

*Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

*Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Target Audience:

*Energy Storage Systems Manufacturers & Technology Providers

*Traders, Importers, and Exporters

*Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

*Research and Consulting Firms

*Government and Research Organizations

*Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

January 27, 2020

Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.80 % during a forecast period.

Electronic records management (EMR) solutions are used for creation, storage, and control documents. The ERM solutions are helping to reduce the requirement for paper-based documentation and enhance the streamlined workflow. The ERM solutions contain document management, Images, and text retrieval process.

An increase in the emphasis on retaining historical company record is one of the key drivers in the global electronic records management solutions market. The availability of big data information and concern about managing, storing, and tracking information are expected to increase the demand for ERM solutions. Additionally, the rise in the volume of information across an array of sectors like BFSI, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, and retail are expected to boost the market growth.

On the other hand, rise in the number of security breaches and high implementation and maintenance cost of on-premise solutions are some of the factors, which are expected to limit the growth of the global electronic records management solutions market

The cloud-based electronic records management solutions are expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The Cloud-based EDMS offers the feature includes low maintenance cost and superior hyper-collaborative tools, which enable the users to adopt the technology without having to change their information architecture. Additionally, ease of information access and storage and low subscription costs of cloud-based solutions are increasing the penetration of the cloud-based solutions in the global electronic records management solutions market.

The BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector is expected to contribute the US$ XX Mn in the global electronic records management solutions market. ERM solutions are play a vital role in the BFSI sector. The usages of the ERM solutions empower users with fast customer service and helps to reduce the time for waiting in long queues. The computerized workflow of electronic records management solutions is assisted to reduce the time, which is required to complete the loop of several transactions. Additionally, key players in the market are offering electronic records management solutions to achieve large financial gains to avoid redundant paper-based and printing costs.
Region-wise, the North America region held the dominant position in 2018 and the region is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period (2019-2026). The presence of the prominent ERM solution provider, increase in adoption of the SaaS-based solutions and cloud-based services are some of the prominent drivers for the growth market in the region.

In the current market scenario, service providers in the global electronic records management solutions market are focusing on the adoption of the cloud-based solutions to form a centralized network to back up essential documents and confidential information. The ERM solutions are used for intelligently automate and simplify the electronic records management process in organizations across the globe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market

Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market, By Solution

• Software
• Service
• Installation & Integration
• Consulting
• Training
Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market, By Deployment

• On-premise
• Cloud-based
Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market, By Application

• Government (Aerospace & Defence, Oil, Gas & Utilities, Transportation)
• Medical (Patient Admission, Billing, Imaging, Record Management)
• Commercial (Small & Medium Scale Enterprises)
• BFSI
• Legal
• Education
• Others
Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market

• Adobe Systems Incorporated
• Alfresco One Software
• OpenText Corporation
• Ideagen Plc.
• Lucion Technologies
• MasterControl Inc.
• Microsoft Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Zoho Corporation.
• CGI Group Inc.
• Epicor Software Corporation
• DocSTAR
• Dropbox Business
• Dokmee
• EFileCabinet
• M-Files Corporation
• Google
• T-Systems International GmbH
• Hyland Software, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Electronic Records Management Solutions Market Overview

Chapter Two: Electronic Records Management Solutions Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electronic Records Management Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electronic Records Management Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electronic Records Management Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electronic Records Management Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electronic Records Management Solutions by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Electronic Records Management Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Car Air Fresheners Industry | Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2025

January 27, 2020

Car Air Fresheners Industry 2020 Global Market research report delivers an in-depth market analysis with Car Air Fresheners Industry, size, growth, share, trends as well as future prospects of the Car Air Fresheners Market worldwide. This report also offers you and complete analysis of Car Air Fresheners Market manufacturers, type segments forecast to 2025.

Global Car Air Fresheners Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Car Air Fresheners market, focusing on the main regions and the main countries.

Global Car Air Fresheners Industry Report 2020 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Car Air Fresheners Industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Car Air Fresheners market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Car Air Fresheners Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Car Air Fresheners industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Analysis of Car Air Fresheners Industry Key Manufacturers:
Procter & Gamble
SC Johnson
Reckitt Benckiser
Henkel
Church & Dwight
California Scents
ST Corporation
Scott?s Liquid Gold
Amway
Kobayashi
Liby
Houdy
Farcent
Jiali
Ludao
Mengjiaolan

Table of Contents     

Global Car Air Fresheners Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Car Air Fresheners

2 Global Car Air Fresheners Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Car Air Fresheners Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Car Air Fresheners Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Car Air Fresheners Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Car Air Fresheners Development Status and Outlook

8 China Car Air Fresheners Development Status and Outlook

9 India Car Air Fresheners Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Car Air Fresheners Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Car Air Fresheners Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix.

