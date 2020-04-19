ENERGY
Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market Analysis Growth Trends and Dynamic Demand by 2017-2025
Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market : Snapshot
The tremendously rising use of plastic has resulted in the generation of a massive amount of plastic waste across the globe. The level of plastic waste generation has grown significantly in developed economies worldwide. As a result, several leading players are focusing on innovative waste-conversation technologies, which is likely to help in reducing plastic waste in the next few years. The generation of clean and effective fuel from plastic waste is estimated to gain immense popularity in the coming years, thus encouraging the development of the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market in the near future.
The rising awareness regarding the advantages of recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil and the benefits it offers to the environment are estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the next few years. As a result, several new players are anticipated to enter the global market and strengthen the competitive scenario in the coming years. In addition, the rising focus on the introduction of new products and technologies and research and development activities are estimated to offer promising growth prospects for the prominent players operating in the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market in the coming years.
Furthermore, the rising number of initiatives by governments in order to encourage recycling of waste plastic is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years. Developed regions, including Europe and North America, are projected to witness promising growth in the near future. The availability of required infrastructure and funds are the key factors estimated to bolster the recycled plastics and plastic waste to oil market in the coming years.
Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market: Overview
Over the past few decades, the production of plastics and the consumption of plastic materials has spiraled worldwide. Concurrently, the generation of plastic waste has increased dramatically, especially in high-income countries. With this, umpteen waste-conversion technologies focusing on enhanced recovery capacity and processing capabilities have been developed for the recycling of plastics, especially in emerging and developed markets. Despite the advancement in reclamation technologies, a vast portion of plastic waste stream, mainly consisting of non-recycled plastics, lies unused in landfills, presenting hazards to the environment.
The recovery of these plastics is a significant concern—ecological as well as economical—for a large number of nations. Plastic to oil (fuel) conversion technology mainly relies on depolymerization and pyrolysis processes and consists of recycling different types of plastics and converting them into synthetic crude oil, its distillates, and other refined petroleum products. The rapidly emerging technology is projected to complement the already existing traditional plastic recycling processes. The use of the recycled plastics and plastic waste to oil process is anticipated to substantially add to the waste management capability of various economies.
Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market: Trends
Plastic to oil (fuel) conversion technology has gained prominence primarily due to two factors: forming a reliable source of alternative energy from an abundant feedstock having negligible economic value and an eco-friendly disposal of non-recycled plastics. The rapidly rising volumes of plastic waste has led to the overriding concern of environmental hazards to various habitats, particularly humans and aquatic life. Coupled with this, stringent government regulations against the disposal of plastics and revised risk assessment approaches in developing and developed nations have boosted the market.
In addition, declining reserves of fossil fuel, especially economies dependent on crude oil imports, has triggered the demand for plastic and plastic waste to oil conversion technologies. Furthermore, the accelerated pace of plastic production and the short-lived applications of plastic materials are encouraging trends expected to positively impact the global market.
Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market: Market Potential
Recent developments in recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market indicate that policymakers and energy industry players in various regions, particularly in North America and Europe, are focusing on the commercialization of the technology. Energy companies, especially in Africa and Asia Pacific, are increasingly investing substantial sums in making improvements and innovations in pyrolytic technology, which has added to their plastic recycling capacity.
Recently, Alternative Energy Systems, an African renewable energy company, opened up the first commercial plant in Kenya that will convert plastic waste to synthetic fuel oil. Equipped with the capacity to recycle 16 tons of all types of plastic waste—including thin-gauge plastic waste—per day, the project is majorly funded by the Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC), a leading organization that focusses on industrial growth in Kenya.
Oregon-based Agilyx Corp. has secured a financing option for its pyrolysis facility near Portland. The conversion facility can process up to 10 tons of polystyrene scrap per day using the patented thermal pyrolysis technology and will convert the scrap into liquid styrene monomer, which can be sold to refiners for the production of oil. The company, along with other giants such as Dow Chemical, has been a part of Hefty Energy Bag program that converted enormous plastic debris into high-value synthetic crude oil. This oil was further refined and could be used to manufacture fuel and various petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, and lubricants. The crude oil could also be transformed back into plastic. These developments reiterated the commercial viability of recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil technologies.
Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market: Regional Outlook
Europe is a prominent market for plastic waste to oil technologies with enormous plastics debris in municipal waste streams (MWS) offering ample opportunities for recycling companies. Commercialization of the pyrolysis and catalytic depolymerization processes in various countries, such as the U.K., has propelled the market. The U.S. is another prominent regional market and the growth is attributed to a large number of technology players setting up pilot projects to convert plastic waste into synthetic oil. In addition, government incentives to scrap away landfill disposal fees across the nation have created a robust impetus to divert landfill-bound plastics to companies that convert plastic debris to synthetic oil.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to showcase promising growth avenues over the forecast period, mainly driven by the modernizing of different plastic-to-fuel technologies. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and the UAE, also contribute to the substantial demand for plastic waste to oil processes.
Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market: Competitive Analysis
Major companies in the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market include Cynar Plc, Agilyx Inc., Vadxx Energy LLC, Clean Blue Technologies Inc., Nexus Fuels, LLC, JBI, Inc., PK Clean, RES Polyflow, MK Aromatics Ltd, and Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation (PARC). Leading players are capitalizing on advancements in plastic-to-fuel technologies and expanding their regional presence to consolidate their market shares.
ENERGY
Biochar Market Report Includes Dynamics, Products, and Application 2017 – 2025
Global Biochar Market: Snapshot
The global biochar market is observing a significantly high rise in its valuation, thanks to the increasing preference for organic food among consumers across the world. The ability of biochar to improve the fertility of soil and enhance the growth of plants has surfaced as the main factor behind the growth of this market. Currently, synthetic and several other bio-based fertilizers are dominating the agricultural scenario, globally. However, the awareness about the benefits of biochar is spreading gradually among farmers and agriculturists, thereby, creating massive opportunities for further growth of this market in the coming years.
The global market for biochar includes both organized and unorganized manufacturers of biochar. Emerging countries, such as Japan, Brazil, China, and Mexico report of a prominent amount of biochar production from the unorganized sector, primarily manufactured by villagers in association with research institutes and various non-governmental support groups. However, the number of the organized players is anticipated to increase substantially in these countries over the next few years, thanks to the escalating demand for organic food, worldwide.
The full potential of biochar is yet to be realized in the agricultural sector and is projected to surface as a particularly important factor in the overall progression of the food sector in the near future. Water treatment is projected to emerge as an important application area of biochar in the years to come, especially in developing economies.
Global Biochar Market: Overview
Biochar is a time-honored soil amendment practice and also a fine solution to climate change effects. Regions with insufficient supply of chemical fertilizers, organic resources, and water can significantly benefit from this highly porous and fine-grained charcoal. Along with bioenergy, it can displace fossil fuel usage and sequester carbon in well-balanced soil carbon pools to tackle climate change. Biochar has won worldwide appreciation for its unique soil enhancing properties with the widespread prominence of the Amazon’s biochar-rich dark lands.
Global Biochar Market: Key Trends
With a substantial rise in population size, organic food has drew in a lot of demand, owing to which the biochar market is expected to invite a handsome growth. The credit for this growth could be given to biochar’s propensity for improving plant development and soil fertility. The improving agricultural industry in different nations such as Australia, Germany, Canada, and the U.S. is anticipated to aggravate the demand for biochar. As a result, the global market is predicted to record a healthy growth over the coming years.
Large-scale gasification projects receiving support from Europe and North America governments and the increasing performance of organic farming are projected to put the world biochar market is a good position. The rise in meat consumption and growing significance of biochar in livestock farming benefiting with key nutrients are forecasted to set the tone for the market.
The growth in the global biochar market could be impeded on account of technological and financial barriers. Besides this, the ignorance of consumers on the part of biochar’s long-term advantages is foretold to delay the market growth. Howbeit, a considerable expansion of the market is expected to occur as organic food and farming open up new opportunities.
Global Biochar Market: Market Potential
Biochar possesses a massive potential to reduce the proportion of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, in fact, virtually every greenhouse emission. This could be an epic breakthrough in the elimination of climate-warming black carbon. Capable of enduring the test of time for survival, this super charcoal can sequester carbon dioxide many times longer than trees. For producers which operate in areas where labor cost is economical but maintenance expenditure is large, biochar production could be ideal. This is because of the simple and low-priced equipment required to convert soy hay and other wastes into biochar. In a way, the biochar market is deemed to be a great medium to minimize the gap between smart business and smart environmentalism.
Global Biochar Market: Regional Outlook
The biochar sector is envisaged to be developed at a telling rate on the back of regions such as Europe and North America, registering an elevating rise in the count of small and medium scale manufacturers. A steady progress is foreseen to be witnessed by Australia as the awareness about the advantages and benefits of biochar escalates across the country. Followed by Europe, North America is prognosticated to record a dominant share in the global biochar market. Producers of biochar can also find opportunities in other markets such as Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
Global Biochar Market: Competitive Landscape
Players in the biochar market receive support from companies supplying pyrolysis technology and wood pellets and residue. Phoenix Energy, Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., Pacific Pyrolysis, and 3R ENVIRO TECH Group are some of the top firms involved in the pyrolysis technology business. Wood pellets and residue are primarily provided by timber businesses such as West Fraser, Georgia-Pacific, and Weyerhaeuser. Out of the prominent biochar players in the international market, Biochar Supreme, LLC is prophesied to make the cut. The analysts anticipate the market to own a fragmented character.
ENERGY
Fuel Gas Analyzer Market Trends and Dynamic Demand by Forecast 2017 to 2025
Fuel Gas Analyzer Market Introduction
The fuel gas analyzer measures and displays the composition of fuel gas of a boiler heating unit in order to determine if the mixture of fuel and air is in the proper ratio for maximum heat output. It can also measure ambient air quality in buildings or rooms. Fuel gas analyzers are finding wide application in measuring the performance of power generation plant or heating system.
Fuel gas analysis is done using a variety of devices with different features, for instance, some fuel gas analyzers come with printers that help users to quickly and easily create clear reports on the worksite. With rise in emission levels and stringent regulations to control emission is resulting in the increasing demand for fuel gas analyzers, hence, advancements are being made in fuel gas analyzer manufacturers to provide accuracy and quality results.
Fuel Gas Analyzer Market- Competitive Landscape
- Orbital Gas System has received orders from SAMSON AG for its GasPTi-F product. SAMSON AG’s client will use GasPTi-F device in order to improve combustion efficiency in its gas-fired burners. The client will also use superior and inferior calorific value to optimize air/fuel ratio.
Emerson
Founded in 1890, Emerson is located in the US. The company designs and manufactures products and provide services for wide range of commercial, industrial, and consumer markets. The company has two business platforms including commercial and residential solutions, and automation solutions.
Teledyne Analytical Instruments
Established in 1946, Teledyne Analytical Instruments is located in the US. The company manufactures gas and liquid analyzers and the products include detectors, sensors, analyzers, fuel gas monitoring, air separation system, and custom systems for portable and online analysis of liquids and gases.
Nova Analytical Systems
Founded in 1978, Nova Analytical Systems is located in Canada. The company manufactures and designs continues gas analyzers, sample conditioning equipment, and portable gas analyzers for industries and Canada and worldwide. The company provide gas analyzers including NOx analyzer, oxygen analyzer, carbon dioxide analyzer, carbon monoxide analyzer, and other gas analyzers.
California Analytical Instruments
Founded in 1982, California Analytical Instruments is located in the US. The company provides gas analyzers and systems for various industrial, health and safety, environmental, and automotive emission measurement. The company also offers, photoacoustic IR analyzer integrated system such as boiler monitoring, SCR monitoring, and landfill systems.
Leading players in the fuel gas analyzer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Opsis, Drager, Servomex, Afriso-Euro-Index, Mru Instruments, Siemens, Vasthi Engineers, and Endee Engineers.
Fuel Gas Analyzer Market Dynamics
Stringent Emission and Environmental Regulations Worldwide
Strict emission and environmental regulations by various regulatory bodies across countries are driving the demand for fuel gas analyzers. Industries are using fuel gas analyzers to measure the concentration of various gases and to adjust burners on boilers to achieve optimal combustion. Moreover, mandatory monitoring of fuel gas emission by various industries is also pushing the demand for advanced fuel gas analyzers.
In order to reduce the emission of pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, nitric oxide, sulfur dioxide, and other particulate matter, companies are focusing on installing efficient and easy to install fuel gas analyzer. The use of inline fuel gas analyzer is growing owing to the explosion proof enclosures and weatherproof feature. Also, offering continues emission monitoring of the fuel gas is driving demand for inline fuel gas analyzers. Meanwhile, manufacturers in the fuel gas analyzer market are also developing new analyzers that comply with regulations on measuring air, water, and soil quality in various countries.
Portable and Smart Fuel Gas Analyzers Gaining Popularity across Industries
Owing to the adoption of advanced technologies, manufacturers in the fuel gas analyzer market are focusing on providing portable and smart fuel gas analyzers in order to simplify analysis and get results instantly. Sensors are being integrated in analyzers to accurately measure emission from the industry. However, chances of wear-out of fuel gas analyzers owing to the increased exposure to corrosive gases and high temperature are resulting in the increasing use of IR sensors providing unattended and long-term fuel gas monitoring.
New sensors are being designed to measure range of gas concentration along with the temperature in order to ensure that fuel is not overheated. Meanwhile, portable fuel gas analyzers are also gaining popularity due to the low cost, small size, and no need for permanent integration as these portable analyzers usually perform spot checks at given point of time at a particular location.
High Cost of Fuel Gas Analyzers to Challenge Fuel Gas Analyzer Market Growth
Fuel gas analyzers are expensive owing to the use of multiple analyzers into single instrument, resulting in the complex system. Moreover, many applications today require analysis of more than one gas owing to the various reasons such as more than one gas is critical to the process, this calls for specialized equipment and fuel gas analyzer that are required for analyzing more than one gas, thereby, increasing the cost of the fuel gas analyzer.
Fuel Gas Analyzer Market Segmentation
Based on the gas component, the fuel gas analyzer market is segmented into
- SOX
- NOX
- COX
- Others
Based on installation type, the fuel gas analyzer market is segmented into
- Portable
- Inline
Based on the application, the fuel gas analyzer market is segmented into
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Cement Plants
- Pulp & Paper
- Power Generation Plants
- Metals
ENERGY
Crane Rail Market Statistics, Segment, Analysis Trends and Forecast 2025
The crane rail market offers products and services necessary for loading cargos on rails through various loading mechanisms. The global crane rail market also provides essential goods and services for and accident recovery work and permanent way (PW) maintenance, essential for the operation of railways. The crane rail market is expected to register healthy growth in the near future as infrastructure developments in Asia Pacific region pick up speed.
Primary foundation of the crane rail market is a railroad crane. It is known by many names including wrecker, crane car, breakdown crane, etc. The smallest rail cranes are used as goods yard cranes. Currently, cranes for this purposes are relatively cheap, mobile and flexible.
Maintenance work on rail tracks is often undertaken by a wide variety of cranes. Maintenance work on railway tracks can range from installing signal systems to track laying. While general cranes are sufficient for simple tasks, specialized trains are deployed for track laying.
Accident recovery work involves the use of large cranes, which includes space for human accommodation as well as for equipment. These trains are designed to undertake tasks as large as lifting the rolling stock back in its original place.
Additionally, crane rail market players also provide constructed arrangements, which are ideal for loading large cargos. A popular type among these is a rail-mounted gantry crane. This structure is rooted with pillars connecting a bridge. This is ideal for rapid and regular cargo movement across short distances.
New generation of products in the crane rail market includes advanced crane rails which can perform maintenance work as well as recovery work. These advanced wreckers can be driven on roads as well to get to an emergency point quickly. Similarly, they can reach upto 75mph on train tracks, and come equipped with telescopic boom and counterweight.
Global Crane Rail Market: Overview
Crane rails are intended for the transportation of heavy loads and are utilized several applications. They are utilized by cranes, contingent on the sorts of load courses of action. They are utilized in the vehicle business for emptying and stacking cargo and in assembling industry for amassing substantial gear. Earlier, cranes were physically controlled by workers and utilized pulley and ropes for lifting objects. As of now, the cranes are comprised of cast iron and steel which has expanded the sturdiness and the transportation has made less demanding by giving movement on the rails.
This report gives top to bottom investigation of the global crane rail market, focusing on opportunities and market restraints, alongside the most recent trends driving the market. The report sections the global crane rail market dependent on its application, region and product.
Global Crane Rail Market: Trends and Opportunities
An expansion in foundation spending is foreseen to drive the global crane rail market from 2018 to 2026. An ascent in assembling exercises over the globe is additionally foreseen to drive interest for cranes and crane rails sooner rather than later. Cranes rails are utilized in different businesses, for example, delivery, navigation, and mining.
Nonetheless, an expansion in the utilization of mobile cranes is foreseen to represent a danger to the crane rail market over the coming years. Cranes are made or introduced at the chosen form of employment site for lifting purposes. When the utilization of cranes is finished, they are dismantled. Versatile cranes are conservative, require lesser collecting space, and kill the utilization of rails. This is relied upon to control the crane rail market in the following couple of years.
Global Crane Rail Market: Market Potential
The U.S. government has made frameworks for encouraging construction and infrastructure, in this way making occupations in the business. Asia Pacific, especially China contributed about half the portion of the aggregate value.
As expressed by the International Monetary Fund, the global financial growth rate is rising, bolstered by monetary development in Asia and Europe. Corporate tax reductions presented by the U.S. are additionally expected to help the financial development in North America.
The financial situation is favorable for the improvement of infrastructure for example, railways, streets, airplane terminals, business and lodging foundations and an expansion in exchange and mining movement. This is expected to augment interest for cranes, and, thus, crane rails in the coming years.
Global Crane Rail Market: Regional Outlook
The crane rail market in Asia Pacific is driven by India and China, where the crane business is vigorous, in this manner expanding the interest for crane rails. Interest for crane rails in China is foreseen to increment at a consistent pace as the development of super tasks added to the repertoire and street activities (BRI) is expanding. This is evaluated to impel the crane rail market region over the coming years.
Global Crane Rail Market: Competitive Landscape
Prominent vendors operating in the global crane rail market are British Steel, Hebei Yongyang, L.B. Foster, BaoTou Steel, ArcelorMittal, and Metinvest.
