Recycled Plastics Market 2019-2023: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights with International Players – Clear Path Recycling, Veolia Polymers, Hahn Plastics, APR2 Plast, Visy, Ripro

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Recycled Plastics Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Recycled Plastics Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Recycled Plastics Market on a global level.

Global Recycled Plastics Market Overview:

The Recycled Plastics industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Recycled Plastics market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 1.98% from 21500 Million $ in 2014 to 22800 Million $ in 2017, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Recycled Plastics market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Recycled Plastics will reach 23400 Million $.

According to the market research report, rapidly growing demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is one of the primary factors driving the Global Recycled Plastics Market. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) plastics are widely used in food and beverages, automotive, packaging and other consumer products industries. In addition, being stiff and dimensionally stable, the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) plastics are in high demand in industrial, automotive and construction industries, driving the overall Recycled Plastics Market growth.

The Global Recycled Plastics Market is segmented based on Type, Source, End-Use Industry and Region. On the basis of Type, the market is classified into Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS) and others. Based on Source, the market is sub-segmented into Bottles, Films, Fibers, Foams and others. On the basis of the End-Use Industry, the market is sub-segmented into Packaging, Building & Construction, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and others. Packaging was the largest segment of the recycled plastics market, by end-use industry in 2017. The segment’s largest share can be attributed to the use of recycled plastics in many applications in the packaging industry such as bottles, bags, foam protective packaging, and cartons, among others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, the APAC region was the largest market for recycled plastics, in terms of value and volume, in 2017. The large market size of the APAC region is due to increasing industrialization in the region and the increasing use of cheaper substitutes of virgin plastics in the form of recycled plastics in growing end-use industries.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Recycled Plastics Market: Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech, Veolia Polymers, Hahn Plastics, CeDo, PLASgran, APR2 Plast and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Recycled Plastics Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech, Veolia Polymers, Hahn Plastics, CeDo, PLASgran, APR2 Plast are some of the key vendors of Recycled Plastics across the world. These players across Recycled Plastics Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Recycled Plastics Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Recycled Plastics in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

