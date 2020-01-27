Reed Sensors Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis

Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market was valued US$ 5.59 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 8.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period.

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market has witnessed continuous growth from past few years and is predictable to grow because of many factors like growth in IoT (Internet of Things), increasing automotive production, expanding demand for consumer electronics, etc. With the help of multilayer ceramic capacitor frequency characteristic and impedance improves, which drives the growth of the global market. However, multilayer ceramic capacitor market faces certain challenges like tight supply and increase in lead times.

Class 2 multilayer ceramic capacitor segment contributed nearly three-fourths share of the total revenue, owing to high volumetric efficiency and increase in usage for smoothing, coupling, decoupling, and by-pass applications. This segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, class 1 multilayer ceramic capacitor segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR%, because of features like low energy loss and high stability level.

Rise in demand for consumer electronics has been increasing, mainly in the developing countries. Factors such as increase in disposable income, and demand of smartphones and tablets. This grow the multilayer ceramic capacitor market. This is attributed to the fact that consumer electronics such as televisions, mobile phones, MP3 players, and other such devices are incorporated with a number of capacitors. Higher cost of consumer electronics restrain the multilayer ceramic capacitor market.

The Asia Pacific region is the key manufacturing land for consumer electronic device manufacturers. The constant demand for multilayer ceramic capacitor in Asia Pacific has led to the appearance of manufacturers from several Asian countries. Manufacturers from Asian countries are increasing the production with the improved technologies for production of multilayer ceramic capacitor market. Europe follows Asia Pacific in the multilayer ceramic capacitor market. The revenue generation of global multilayer ceramic capacitor market has beaten that of other primary capacitor dielectrics over the past decade owing to dramatic breakthroughs in electrostatic capacitor technology.

The leading market players analyzed in the report include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., Kyocera (AVX), Walsin Technology Corporation, YAGEO Corporation, Vishay, KEMET, and Darfon Electronics Corp. These industry players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

The report features a complete qualitative and quantitative valuation by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under study. The report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market, By Product Type

• Class 1

o C0G(NP0)

o N33 and N75

o P100

• Class 2

o X7R

o X5R

o Y5V

Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market, By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial Machinery

• Defense

Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market, By Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market:

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Samsung Electro (SEMCO)

• TDK Corp

• Kyocera (AVX)

• Taiyo Yuden

• Yageo Corporation

• Walsin Technology Corporation

• Kemet

• Samwha

• Vishay

• JDI DISPLAY INC

• Darfon Electronics Corp

• Holy Stone

• Fenghua Electronics Ltd.

• EYANG Technology Development Co., Ltd

• Three-Circle Gruops

• NIC Components

• Nippon Chemi-Con

• Torch

