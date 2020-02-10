Global Market
Refractories Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2024
Refractories Market: Summary
The Global Refractories Market is estimated to reach USD 37.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.3 %, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR).Refractories are the material that possess ability to withstand extremely high temperature i.e. around 3000°C without degrading. The refractory materials encompass of ceramics, minerals, and some super alloys which are used in modern manufacturing. These materials have higher capacity to resist heat than that of metals and thus can be used in various industrial application. Apart from high resistance to thermal stress, these materials have high capability to withstand the physical wear and corrosion caused by chemical agents. Owing to high ability to withstand high temperature condition, it is widely used in furnaces, ovens, kilns, and jet and rocket engines. RHI Magnesita N.V. and HarbisonWalker International, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Magnesita Refratários S.A, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A,Vesuvius plc, Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd, Imerys S.A, Corning Incorporated, Coorstek Incorporated, and Other Key Companies.
REFRACTORIES MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS
- Key Segments by Material: Alumina, Fireclays, Bauxite, Chromite, Dolomite, Magnesite, Silicon Carbide andZirconia
- Key Segments by Chemical Composition: Acid Refractories, Basic Refractories andNeutral Refractories
- Key Segments by Application: Boilers, Furnaces, Kilns, Ovens andOthers
- Key Segments by End Use: Steel and Metal Industry, Energy Industry, Chemical Industry, Glass Industry, Cement Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Waste Management andOthers
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
REFRACTORIES MARKET: REPORT SCOPE
The report on the Refractories market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Refractories Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Refractories Market, by Material
- Alumina
- Fireclays
- Bauxite
- Chromite
- Dolomite
- Magnesite
- Silicon Carbide
- Zirconia
Refractories Market, by Chemical Composition
- Acid Refractories
- Basic Refractories
- Neutral Refractories
Refractories Market, by Application
- Boilers
- Furnaces
- Kilns
- Ovens
- Others
Refractories Market, by End-Use
- Steel and Metal Industry
- Energy Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Glass Industry
- Cement Industry
- Petrochemical Industry
- Waste Management
- Others
Refractories Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Hybrid Vehicles Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2024
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Summary
The Global Hybrid Vehicles Market is estimated to reach 6,272 (Thousand) Units in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.3 %, predicts forencis research (FSR). Hybrid vehicles use two or more engines who work simultaneously to provide maximum power for reducing fuel consumption and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. Few variants of hybrid vehicles can run completely on electric motor whereas some variants can utilize both gas engines and an electric motor which results in low fuel consumption. These vehicles are mainly powered by Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) but are assisted by an electric motor. Regenerative braking system is one of the advanced technology used in these vehicles which helps is recapturing the lost energy and generate electricity to charge the battery that helps to boost the electric motor while applying breaks. Some key players in Hybrid Vehicles Market are TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Delphi Technologies, Ford Motor Company, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, BorgWarner Inc and Other Key Companies
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand for Emission Free Vehicles
The market is growing on the grounds of the growing need for emission free vehicles globally. The prime contributor to air pollution is the transportation sector. As per U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on an average, a medium-size vehicle per mile emits 411 grams of CO2 and fuel engine vehicles emits carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx) and unburned hydrocarbons (CxHy). The impact of these gases is high on global warming than CO2, which is boosting the demand for emission free vehicles. Hybrid Vehicles are environment-friendly because it emits less CO2 comparatively diesel or petrol-powered vehicles, is fueling the market demand. For instance, India’s objective by 2030 is to have all-electric car vehicles which will help in lowering the import of fuel.
Demand for Low Fuel Consuming Vehicles
Hybrid vehicles need less fuel which results in low emission. These vehicles run on diesel or petrol engine with an electric motor. The purpose of using them together results in low fuel consumption and conserves energy. Hybrid vehicles provide a high fuel economy which results in reducing the overall running cost. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), hybrid systems reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption by 35% which is equal to a 50% increase in fuel economy. Hence the demand for low fuel consuming vehicles is expected to drive the hybrid vehicles market during the forecast period.
Market Restraint:
High Production Cost
Hybrids are more expensive than petrol or diesel engine vehicles due to designing, developing, validating and building reasons. These vehicles include systems like electronic control units, electric inverters & converters, high-voltage batteries, sensors and semiconductors which are not used in conventional vehicles which results in high purchasing costs. Additional complex components add extra cost to hybrid cars. Thus high production cost impacts the market growth of the hybrid vehicles market.
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Parallel Hybrids, Series Hybrids, and Plug-in Hybrids.
- Based on Component: Prime Mover, Electric Motor, Energy Storage System and Transmission System.
- Based on Propulsion: Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV).
- Based on Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa, South America with individual country-level analysis.
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Report Scope
The report on the hybrid vehicles market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Type
- Parallel Hybrids
- Series Hybrids
- Plug-In Hybrids
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Component
- Battery system
- Prime Mover
- Electric Motor
- DC/DC Converter
- DC/AC Inverter
- Controller
- Energy Storage System
- Transmission System
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Propulsion
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV)
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
AI in Military Market- Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2024
AI in Military Market: Summary
The Global AI in Military Market is estimated to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.9 %, says forencis research (FSR). Artificial Intelligence (AI) is termed as a simulation of the human intelligence into the computer system to perform particular tast or role. Now-a-days, AI is emerged as the crucial component of the modern warfare as it possess higher ability to handle the data in more efficient manner. In military sector, AI is used for autonomous targeting, survillence and monitoring, security, cyber defense, cyber warfare and to carry out other important military functions. Due to its high efficiency, it is widely adopted in fighter aircrafts, helicopters and Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVs). Some of the emerging economies across the globe are incorporating AI in military applications to promote safety and security. Some key players in AI Military Market are: Thales Group Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, IBM Corporation, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation and NVIDIA Corporation
AI In Military Market: Key Segments
- Based on Application: Logistics, Cyberspace Operation, Information Operation, Semiautonomous and Autonomous Vehicles, and Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS)
- Based on Platform: AIrborne, Land, Sea, and Naval
- Based on Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, Natural Language Processing, Data Mining, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
AI In Military Market: Report Scope
The report on the AI in Military market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chAIn dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
AI In Military Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AI in Military Market, by Platform
AIrborne
- Fighter AIrcraft & Helicopter
- Transport AIrcraft
- Skyborg Program
- Land
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
- Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVs)
- Others
- Space
- Naval
AI in Military Market, by Element
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Virtual Reality
- Natural Language Processing
- Data Mining
- Others
AI in Military Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spainn
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Brass Rods Market– Industry Insights, Influencing Factors, Market Growth & Outlook (2016-2028)
Brass Rods Market, By Product Types (Ordinary Brass Rods, Special Brass Rods, Others), By Applications (Machining, Automobile Parts, Hardware Appliances), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest Of The World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)
The market study on the brass rods market provides a brief perspective through the details associated with the brass rods market. The business study on the brass rods notes an exclusive forum that offers various open ways for different affiliations, companies, and new alliances. This report contains an introduction to building up the methodology by fighting among adversaries and giving the clients better associations.
The brass rods market reports give the point to point data about the key factors impacting the growth of the brass rods market that have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World, close to the present affiliations that hold a principal thought in the market concerning the business, income, open market improvement, and the impermanent approaches.
The market report on the brass rods examines the categorization of the industry regarding the product and its form, end-customer uses, local control, and business plans. The business study on the brass rods market provides the guaranteed reasons and possibilities for investment in areas that have a significant impact on the market development plan details on the various conditions of the brass rods market
The business study of the brass rods market also provides an estimated effect of the course of action and measures taken by the company on the market. The market report on the brass rods market integrates a number of illustrative intelligence approaches, such as SWOT analysis to get the data to segregate the financial vulnerabilities found with the market movement, which is focused on the current information.
The brass rods market report offers an edge perspective on the major and minor factors that might impact up or keep the market progression. The brass rods market report gives meaningful information that can change the persuading parts in the market and would, similarly, give a topographical investigation of the inclusive market on a general estimation.
The study on the brass rods market offers in-depth information to understand the basic market parts that will help with the settlement of business choices, the management of funds, better strategizing and the outlook for developments as emerged from market evaluation.
In addition, the report contains contributions from our trade experts which may allow the key players to save their time. Companies who obtain and use this report will benefit fully from the derivations conveyed therein.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
- Ordinary Brass Rods
- Special Brass Rods
- Others
By Application:
- Machining
- Automobile Parts
- Hardware Appliances
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Product Type
- North America, by Application
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Product Type
- Western Europe, by Application
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Product Type
- Asia Pacific, by Application
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Product Type
- Eastern Europe, by Application
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Product Type
- Middle East, by Application
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Product Type
- Rest of the World, by Application
- Rest of the World, by Country
Major Companies: Ningbo Jintian, Tongling Nonferrous Metals, Wieland, KME, Hailiang Group, CHALCO, ALMAG SPA, Mueller Industries, Ningbo Jinglong, Chase Brass, CK San-Etsu Co Ltd, Daechang, Mitsubishi-shindoh, LDM, Poongsan, EGM Group
