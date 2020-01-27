Refractory Angina Market 2020 to 2027 – Global Players as Ark Therapeutics Group plc, Neovasc Inc, Saneron CCEL Therapeutics, Inc, Vasomedical, Inc.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Hydrocarbon Resin Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Hydrocarbon Resin Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Hydrocarbon Resin Market on a global level.

Global Hydrocarbon Resin Market Overview:

The Global Hydrocarbon Resin Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023.

As per the market research analysis, rising adoption of hydrocarbon resins in building and construction is a major driver augmenting the Global Hydrocarbon Resins Market. Increasing demand for hydrocarbon resins in printing inks, sealants, paints, specialty tapes, repositionable tapes, packaging tapes, and permanent labels is propelling the Global Hydrocarbon Resins Market. Rise in demand for hydrocarbon resins in adhesives due to their properties such as good adhesion, improved adhesive bond strength, acid resistance, alkali resistance, and water resistance along with the increasing usage in book binding end-use industries are propelling the hydrocarbon resins market during the forecast period.

The Global Hydrocarbon Resin Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, End-User and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Hydrocarbon Resin Market is segmented into C5 Petroleum resins, C9 Petroleum resins, C5/C9 petroleum resins and hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins. By Application, the Global Hydrocarbon Resin Market is classified into adhesives and sealants, printing inks, rubber compounding, paints and coatings, tapes and labels and others. On the basis of End-User, the Global Hydrocarbon Resin Market is sub-segmented into building & construction, personal hygiene, tires, automotive, and others.

In terms of the regional analysis, APAC countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing rapid expansion of the Hydrocarbon Resins Market due to the increase in building and construction in the region. In addition, increasing demand for vehicles due to the increasing production of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles is boosting the hydrocarbon resins market in APAC nations. Europe follows APAC in terms of expansion of the Hydrocarbon Resin Market due to the presence of major automotive companies in the region.

Global Industry News:

ExxonMobil (November 06, 2019) – ExxonMobil, FuelCell Energy expand agreement for carbon capture technology – The agreement, worth up to $60 million, will focus efforts on optimizing the core technology, overall process integration and large-scale deployment of carbon capture solutions. ExxonMobil is exploring options to conduct a pilot test of next-generation fuel cell carbon capture solution at one of its operating sites.

“ExxonMobil is working to advance carbon capture technologies while reducing costs and enhancing scalability,” said Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development for ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company. “This expanded agreement with FuelCell Energy will enable further progress on this unique carbon capture solution that has the potential to achieve meaningful reductions of carbon dioxide emissions from industrial operations.”

FuelCell Energy’s proprietary technology uses carbonate fuel cells to efficiently capture and concentrate carbon dioxide streams from large industrial sources. Combustion exhaust is directed to the fuel cell, which produces power while capturing and concentrating carbon dioxide for permanent storage.

Major Key Players:

1 Arakawa Chemical Industries

2 Braskem

3 Dow

4 Eastman

5 ExxonMobil

6 Formosan Union Chemical Corporation

7 Idemitsu

8 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

9 Kolon Industries

10 Mitsui Chemicals

11 Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang and More……………….

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Hydrocarbon Resin in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

What Information does this report contain?

1 A detailed analysis of regulatory trends, drivers, industry pitfalls, challenges and growth opportunities for participants

2 Which are the leading market products, applications & regions and how will they perform by 2023?

3 What are the technologies & innovation trends, how will they evolve by 2023?

4 Which companies lead the industry, how are they positioned in the market in terms of sustainability, competency, production capacity and strategic outlook?

