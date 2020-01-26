MARKET REPORT
Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2015 – 2025
Assessment of the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market
The latest report on the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market over the forecast period 2015 – 2025.
The report indicates that the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report dissects the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.
The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market?
- Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?
- Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques?
- Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1?
- Is there any scope for innovation in the current Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market landscape?
The presented study dissects the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.
Key takeaways from the Report:
- Overview of the market structure in different regions
- Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market
- Growth prospects of the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products market in various regions
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market
Key players and manufacturers must keenly focus on elevating their position in the refrigerated/frozen dough products market on account of increasing varying products, potential growth of dough area and current lack of competition. This in turn provides opportunities for manufacturers to expand their portfolio of refrigerated/frozen dough products.
Furthermore, demand for refrigerated/frozen dough products is apparently increasing owing to growing need for refrigerated biscuit dough products that is majorly available across supermarkets. Advanced technological needs for processing of refrigerated/frozen dough products coupled with high-cost of handling results in higher market entry costs. This in turn is expected to hamper the growth of refrigerated/frozen dough products market in the forthcoming years. Growing population in southwestern United States coupled with increasing national demand for refrigerated/frozen dough products is likely to drive the global market in the forthcoming years.
Some of the fastest growing segments of the food processing industry are frozen/refrigerated dough product. Refrigerated/Frozen Dough products consist of Cookies/Brownies, Biscuits, Dinner rolls, Sweet rolls, Pizza base and other bakery items. Modern equipment and packaging opens up a new demand spectrum in refrigerated/frozen dough industry. Various refrigeration processes increases the shelf life of the product and lowers the chances of product wastage. There is an increasing demand for par baked dough products in sandwich category as it is as tasty as fresh dough.
Par baked variety enables food service outlets and coffee bars to provide fresh oven buns and rolls which matches artisan style and taste with convenience. In addition to it, people are trying varieties of dough related dishes at home, which were previously available only at restaurants or coffee shops. Some of the varieties include crepes and filo dough, par baked buns, gluten free bread among others.
Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market: Drivers and Restraints
The key drivers of refrigerated/frozen dough products market include increased coffee shops, bakery products consumption and booming food service. With increasing disposable income and increasing consumption of coffee in the emerging countries the demand of refrigerated/frozen dough products is also elevating. Dough products are considered healthy options in comparison to meat and other calorific meals. Moreover, dough products can be consumed at any period of day such as during breakfast, lunch or dinner. Large number of product innovation and availability of products through different retail outlets have made it an attractive market overall.
Some of the restraining factors in the refrigerated/frozen market growth could be unstable demand forecast and supply chain, perishability of the product. Proper packaging and storing facilities are major concern for manufacturers and distributors as the product requires a specific temperature even while transportation.
Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market: Segmentation
The refrigerated/frozen dough products market can be segmented into five major types as refrigerated Biscuits, Cookies/Brownies, Dinner rolls, Sweet rolls and remaining category which come in others. Geographically, the market can also be segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market in 2014 followed by Western Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period due to rising per capita income coupled with increasing trend to live healthy and luxurious lifestyle
Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market: Regional Overview
The refrigerated/frozen dough products market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a single digit increase in CAGR over 2015 to 2020. There is a significant increase in the refrigerated/frozen dough products market because of its low prices than fresh baked products. However the market is expected to grow moderately in developed countries. The refrigerated/frozen market is having huge opportunities as a result of increased snacking and breakfast market (portion eating). It is largely fragmented worldwide having small players supplying the refrigerated/frozen dough to bakeries, quick service restaurants and other food service industry. Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China and South Africa is expected to grow significantly due to changing eating habits and availability of these products in supermarkets and other retail outlets. Developed economies have seen greater number of in-store bakeries and sandwich programs popping up in outlets such as convenience stores and hyper markets. Family gatherings and holiday parties further fuel the demand of dough related products such as pastries, cupcakes and sweet rolls.
Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market: Key Players
Some of the major global players in the refrigerated/frozen dough products market are Goosebumps frozen convenience, Kontos Foods, Inc., Custom Foods Inc., Readi-Bake, Inc., Earthgrains Refrigerated Dough Products, L.P., Gonnella, Wenner Bakery, Europastry and Swiss Gastro Bakery Beijing Co.,Ltd, Dr. Schar USA, Inc. and Boulder Brands among others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market Segments
-
Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014
-
Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025
-
Supply & Demand Value Chain
-
Dairy Product Packaging Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
-
Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market includes
-
North America
-
US & Canada
-
-
Latin America
-
Brazil, Argentina & Others
-
-
Western Europe
-
EU5
-
Nordics
-
Benelux
-
-
Eastern Europe
-
Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Greater China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Why Opt for FMI?
- One of the most promising market research firms in the World
- Validated, accurate, and latest insights enclosed in all reports
- 24×7 customer support for domestic and international clients
- Spotless pre-sales and post-sales services
- Latest market research and analytical tools used to curate reports
