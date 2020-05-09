Refrigeration Oil Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2016 – 2026

Market Insights proposes a 10-year forecast for the global refrigeration oil market between 2016 and 2026. The principal objective of the report is to present discernments on various developments in the global refrigeration oil market. The study provides market dynamics that are anticipated to influence the present environment and future status of the global refrigeration oil market over the forecast period.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and synopsis. Furthermore, the regulations such as Montreal Protocol and F gas regulation on the protection of the ozone layer are also explained in applicable regions. The segment that follows presents the market dynamics which includes market drivers, restraints, opportunity and regional trends. Overview of current or prearranged facilities for refrigeration oil and investment cost is also discussed in the report.

The next section of the report provides detailed market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis on the basis of segments such as product type, refrigerant type, by application, by end user and region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the global refrigeration oil market, including the product offerings and new technological developments for various applications in the global refrigeration oil market.

In the last section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to offer report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also encompassed within the scope of the report to evaluate their key offerings, long- and short-term strategies and recent progresses in the refrigeration oil market. Some of the renowned players in global refrigeration oil market include ExxonMobil Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd, MEIWA CORPORATION, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Fuchs Lubricants.

Report methodology

We have leveraged extensive secondary research to ascertain overall market size and top industry players. When developing the market forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Data gathered through secondary research and after detailed discussions with key stakeholders in the global refrigeration oil market is validated through the triangulation method and further scrutinised using advanced tools to obtain pertinent qualitative and quantitative insights. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, we have not only conducted the forecasts in terms of CAGR but have also analysed the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global refrigeration oil market.

Further, the different market segments have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends governing the global refrigeration oil market. Another key feature of our report is the analysis of the global refrigeration oil market revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global refrigeration oil market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of growth and performance in the global refrigeration oil market, Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities across the global refrigeration oil market.

Analyst’s Take

Past mirrors the future:

To get a broader canvas of the market we minutely monitored and scrutinised all the important shifts that acutely impacted classic market behaviour in the last few years. The global refrigeration oil market is broadening its periphery and is smartly backed by the massive expansion of cold storages across the globe to meet the storage demand of the food and beverages industry. The surging demand for meat products are also pushing the market ahead.

Greener the better:

The stringent regulations rolled out by governments around the world is changing the face of the global refrigeration oil market. We broadly studied the new rules laid by different global environment organisations and further spoke to multiple market insiders to create a detailed portrait of the global refrigeration oil market. We found that major manufacturers are changing their production strategy and bending towards green products to stay afloat in the market. Bigger markets such as North America and China are evolving rapidly with time. They are trying hard to iron out strategic barricades to develop a better harmony in the market.

