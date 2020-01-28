MARKET REPORT
Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2026
The vendor landscape of the global market for refurbished medical imaging equipment features a largely concentrated nature in established regional markets such as Europe and North America, with companies increasingly focusing on expansion in untapped regional markets for better growth prospects, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. As such, focus on strategic alliances with domestic medical device companies has significantly increased. Companies are also ploughing more funds into activities aimed at improving their repair facilities and expanding their operations to be able to process larger volumes in face of increased demand.
Some of the leading vendors operating in the global refurbished or remanufactured medical equipment market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Atlantis Worldwide LLC., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Fujifilm Holding Corporation.
According to the report, the market is expected to register a promising 5.4% CAGR over the period between 2018 and 2026, rising from a valuation of US$ 903.2 mn in 2017 to a revenue opportunity of US$1,443.3 mn by 2026. Geographically, the market in North America is presently the leading revenue contributor to the global market, thanks to the high concentration of several leading players and the vast rise in R&D activities concerned with refurbishment practices for medical devices. In terms of end-user, the segment of hospitals continues to account for a dominant share in the market.
Demand for Refurbished Medical Equipment Remains High in Emerging Economies
Refurbishment is a highly organized practice for inspecting the efficacy and safety of a used equipment so that all safety parameters are met before the equipment can be reused, without changing its use as per original registration. For an equipment to be qualified as refurbished or remanufactured, its life of operation also plays a vital role. The high demand of refurbished medical imaging equipment in developed as well as emerging economies like Brazil, China, and India is a prime driver of the global refurbished medical equipment market.
The report states that the global demand for refurbished medical equipment has seen a significant rise in the past few years along with a strong growth in the demand for new medical equipment. Until only a decade ago, refurbished medical equipment were mostly exported to developing countries, through suppliers who were not professionally well trained. These factors hindered the overall growth of the global refurbished medical equipment market.
Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Demand
Nevertheless, cost containment in healthcare budgets in developed countries like the U.S. and many countries in Europe owing to sluggish growth of economies has triggered the demand for refurbished medical equipment in these regions in the past few years. There has also been a surge in the number of trained professionals in this field, benefitting the global refurbished medical equipment significantly.
Besides cost-related factors, the rapidly expanding global population of geriatrics is also a key factor driving an increased demand for refurbished medical equipment to supplement the increased number of surgical procedures. The number of private healthcare institutions has also increased across the globe, adding significantly to the overall demand for a variety of new as well as refurbished medical equipment. Some of the key restraining factors for the market are no support from government bodies, inefficient policies regarding reimbursement, and strong regulatory policies.
Supplied Air Respirators Market Go Advanced and Next Generation
Supplied Air Respirators Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Supplied Air Respirators industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Supplied Air Respirators manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Supplied Air Respirators market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Supplied Air Respirators Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Supplied Air Respirators industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Supplied Air Respirators industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Supplied Air Respirators industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Supplied Air Respirators Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Supplied Air Respirators are included:
HASCO
Southwest Microwave
TE Connectivity
Amphenol
Molex Incorporated
Delphi
Hon Hai/Foxconn Technology
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Wire to Wire
Wire to Board
Board to Board
Segment by Application
Automotive
IT Sector
Telecomm Sector
Industrial Sector
Others
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Supplied Air Respirators market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Office Furniture Market Cross $86+ Billion by 2024 | CAGR 5% -IMARC Group
As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global office furniture market size reached US$ 64.3 Billion in 2018. Office furniture represents one of the key facilities that are provided by the management for conducting work efficiently. It is generally manufactured using materials like metal, wood, plastic and fiberglass, and plays an important role in seating as well as storing and protecting crucial documents against fire, dust, insects and theft. Well-designed furniture also helps in reducing fatigue and enhancing overall work productivity.
Global Office Furniture Market Trends:
The global office furniture market is currently being propelled by the rising demand for premium and designer furniture products, along with the burgeoning corporate and real estate sectors across the globe. The growth of the market is further supported by an increase in the number of corporate offices owing to the construction of IT parks and commercial zones. Moreover, numerous organizations nowadays are setting-up informal office spaces to create a collaborative environment and promote social interaction among co-workers. This has prompted manufacturers to introduce intelligently designed furniture products which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth. Further, on account of technological advancements and the growing incidences of health issues, there has been an increase in the demand for smart workplace furniture that offers internet connectivity and promotes better posture. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 86.7 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Product Type:
1. Seating
2. Systems
3. Tables
4. Storage Units and File Cabinets
5. Overhead Bins
6. Others
Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into seating, systems, tables, storage units and file cabinets, overhead bins, and others. At present, seating represents the leading product category worldwide.
Market Breakup by Material Type:
1. Wood
2. Metal
3. Plastic and Fibre
4. Glass
5. Others
On the basis of the material type, the market has been segregated into wood, metal, plastic and fiber, glass, and others. Amongst these, wood accounts for the majority of the total market share.
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
1. Direct Sales
2. Specialist Store
3. Non-Specialist Stores
4. Online
5. Others
The market has been analyzed on the basis of the distribution channel into direct sales, specialist store, non-specialist stores, online, and others. Currently, direct sales exhibit a clear dominance in the market.
Market Breakup by Price Range:
1. Low
2. Medium
3. High
Based on the price range, the market has been classified into low, medium and high segments.
Market Breakup by Region:
1. North America
2. Asia Pacific
3. Europe
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
Region-wise, North America represents the biggest market for office furniture across the globe. Other major markets include Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report. Some of the major players operating in the industry include Knoll, Inc., HNI Corporation, OKAMURA CORPORATION, Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Haworth Inc., KOKUYO Co., Ltd., Meridian Office Group, Kimball International, 9to5 Seating, BERCO DESIGNS and Hooker Furniture.
Sales of the Optical Measuring Systems Market to Anticipated to Exceed ~US$ XX by 2017 – 2027
Business Intelligence Report on the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Folding Paperboard Boxes by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 – 2027 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market during the assessment period 2017 – 2027.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Folding Paperboard Boxes market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Folding Paperboard Boxes Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Key Players
Some of the key players identified in the folding paperboard boxes market are:-
-
Amcor Limited
-
Caraustar Industries Inc.
-
DS Smith Plc
-
Georgia-Pacific Corporation
-
International Paper
-
Klabin SA
-
Chesapeake Corp.
-
Clearwater Paper Corporation
-
DS Dmith Plc
-
International Paper Company
-
Packaging Corporation Of America
-
Graphic Packaging Holding Company
-
Nippon Paper Industries Co, Ltd
-
Orora Ltd.
-
Others
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
The regional analysis includes:
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
-
Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
-
Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Why Companies Trust FMI?
- A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space
- Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day
- The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques
- Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses
- Round the clock customer service
