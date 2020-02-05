MARKET REPORT
Refuse-Derived Fuel Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019 to 2029
Refuse-Derived Fuel Market from FMR’s perspective
In its new business intelligence study, FMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
The Refuse-Derived Fuel Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2019 to 2029. Rising demand for Refuse-Derived Fuel among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.
Crucial findings of the report:
- Important regions holding significant share in the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market along with the key countries
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Refuse-Derived Fuel Market players
- Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Refuse-Derived Fuel
Queries addressed in the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market:
- Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Refuse-Derived Fuel ?
- What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market?
- Which segment will lead the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market by 2029 by end use segment?
- In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?
- At what rate has the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
What are Key Growth Influencers of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market?
- Governments, in collaboration with local companies, are offering advanced technologies for production of the refuse-derived fuel, even as carrying out robust waste management programs. Incentive-based programs that consider household waste separation, and construction of modern anaerobic digestion facilities, in line with growing number of waste collection & treatment programs will significantly influence the production and supply of refuse-derived fuel.
- New waste management solutions are coming to the fore, alongside rising MSW production in several economies. This has further spurred the number of EFW facilities as a potential solution to abate and manage MSW production. Governments across the globe are promoting reinforcement of source-segregation infrastructure for continuous supply of refuse-derived fuel with suitable moisture and energy content.
- The price volatility of crude oil has been sending ripples of concerns to governments globally, which in turn has led adoption of effective alternative to overcome the dependency on crude oil to as much extent as possible. Refuse-derived fuel has emerged as a feasible solution, as governments can efficiently manage solid waste within the nation and produce sufficient fuel, creating pathways to sustainability as a consequence.
- There has been a marked rise in the emphasis on improving output of refuse-derived fuel plants, with efforts toward accurate separation of wastes. Governments are also providing incentives under contracts for refuse-derived fuel plant setup to regional players.
- Untapped opportunities exist for companies in the refuse-derived fuel market, in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Bangladesh, where focus on refuse-derive fuel plant establishments continues to grow robust. Favorable environment in these countries, with solid waste management programs and steady adoption of production technologies, will bode well for stakeholders in the refuse-derived fuel market.
What are Key Challenges Faced by Refuse-Derived Fuel Manufacturers?
- Restrictions and duties imposed on refused-derived fuel imports, and standards and regulations based on grade continue to remain key barriers for the market stakeholders to address.
- Bottlenecks remain in the financing and funding of the refuse-derived fuel projects, abreast the consolidation on the demand side. This, coupled with effective alternatives ensued from technological developments in the EFW landscape, will continue to challenge growth of companies in the refuse-derived fuel market.
- Lack of awareness and facilities related to the production of the refuse-derived fuel, and growing pressure from the European countries for quality refuse-derived fuel also remain key concerns for the market players.
Additional Insights
- Greater Opportune Potential of Cement Kilns is Here to Stay
Cement kilns remain the most lucrative application of refuse-derived fuel, as these fuel are capable of powering various drying technologies being incorporated in the cement industries. Refuse-derived fuel complements the aspects that influence sustainability of the co-processing of waste, even as resolving the radical issues and challenges. This further enables effective utilization of energy and material value of wastes, in turn conserving natural resources via reducing the use of virgin materials. The study finds that, sales of refuse-derived fuel for use in cement kiln account for ~60% market shares. Gains from sales of refuse-derived fuel for use in co-combustion process will also remain significant, accounting for one-fourth market shares.
Research Scope
Research Methodology
The insights and forecast of the refuse-derived fuel market offered in this study are backed a robust research methodology. Comprehensive primary interviews and secondary researches are involves in this research approach to gain bleeding-edge intelligence on the refuse-derived fuel market. Insights gained from the primary interviews are used to validate intelligence gained from the secondary sources. This report acts as a diligent source of information for businesses in the refuse-derived fuel market to make factual and triumphant strategies.
Research Methodology of this Report.
MARKET REPORT
Transmission ECU Market Historical Development Analysis 2019-2029
Assessment of the Global Transmission ECU Market
The recent study on the Transmission ECU market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Transmission ECU market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Transmission ECU market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Transmission ECU market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Transmission ECU market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Transmission ECU market.
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Transmission ECU market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Transmission ECU market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the Transmission ECU across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
Continental
Bosch
Delphi Automotive
ZF Friedrichshafen
Infineon Technologies
Magneti Marelli
TREMEC
Avtec
AllisonTransmission
Wabco
DENSO CORPORATION
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
On-Highway
Off-Highway
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the Transmission ECU market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Transmission ECU market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Transmission ECU market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Transmission ECU market
The report addresses the following queries related to the Transmission ECU market
- How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
- How can the emerging players in the Transmission ECU market establish their foothold in the current Transmission ECU market landscape?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- What is the projected value of the Transmission ECU market in 2019?
- How can the emerging players in the Transmission ECU market solidify their position in the Transmission ECU market?
MARKET REPORT
Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size is expected to reach USD 21.14 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 29%
HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Coursera, Udacity, edX, Khan Academy, Edukart, 10+.
1. Growth & Margins
Players that are having stellar growth track record is a must see view in the study that Analyst have covered. From 2014 to 2018, some of the company have shown enormous sales figures, with net income going doubled in that period with operating as well as gross margins constantly expanding. The rise of gross margins over past few years directs strong pricing power of the competitive companies in the industry for its products or offering, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.
The Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market was valued at USD 5.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 21.14 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 29% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.
2. Industry growth prospects and market share
According to HTF MI, major business segments sales figure will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Type (, cMOOC & xMOOC), by End-Users/Application (Technology, Business & Science), the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry. Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) market will grow from $XX million in 2018 to reach $YY million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The strongest growth is expected in some Asian countries opening new doors of opportunities, where CAGR is expected to be in double digits ##% from 2019 to 2026. This forecast of industry players hints good potential that will continue growth along with the industry’s projected growth.
3. Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?
Industry players are planning to introduce new products launch into various markets around the globe considering applications / end use such as Technology, Business & Science. Examining some latest innovative products that are vital and may be introduced in EMEA markets in last quarter 2019 and 2020. Considering all round development activities of China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America, some players profiles are worth attention seeking.
4. Where the Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Industry is today
Though latest year might not be that encouraging as market segments especially , cMOOC & xMOOC have shown modest gains, growth scenario could have been changed if China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but decent valuation and emerging investment cycle to progress in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks descent today but stronger returns would be expected beyond.
Insights that Study is offering :
-
Market Revenue splits by most promising business segments. [By Type (, cMOOC & xMOOC), By Application (Technology, Business & Science) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report]
• Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Local Emerging Regional Players. [Some of the players covered in the study are China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America]
• A separate section on Entropy to gain useful insights on leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Development Activity Including seed funding]
• Competitive Analysis: Company profile of listed players with separate SWOT Analysis, Overview, Product/Services Specification, Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.
• Gap Analysis by Region. Country break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific territory of your business interest.
MARKET REPORT
Refrigerator Market Outlook with Key Industry Manufacturers and Forecasts to 2024
The market study on the global Refrigerator market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2019 to 2024, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned above. The study has been created using a unique research methodology specifically designed for this market.
Quantitative information includes Refrigerator market estimates & forecast for a upcoming years, at the global level, split across the key segments covered under the scope of the study, and the major regions and countries. Sales revenue and consumption estimates, year-on-year growth analysis, price estimation and trend analysis, etc. will be a part of quantitative information for the mentioned segments and regions/countries.
Qualitative information will discuss the key factors driving the restraining the growth of the market, and the possible growth opportunities of the market, regulatory scenario, value chain & supply chain analysis, export & import analysis, attractive investment proposition, and Porter’s 5 Forces analysis among others will be a part of qualitative information. Further, justification for the estimates for each segments, and regions will also be provided in qualitative form.
Major Points covered in this report are as below
|Historical Years
|2014-2019
|Forcast Years
|2020-2024
|Market Size 2019
|xx Million
|Market Size 2024
|xx Million
|CAGR 2020-2024
|xx%
|Regions
|North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
|Key Players
|GE
Samsung
Kenmore
LG
More
Major players profiled in the report include The GE, Samsung, Kenmore, LG, Whirpool, Simens, Haier, Midea, Panasonic, TCL.
The study will also feature the key companies operating in the industry, their product/business portfolio, market share, financial status, regional share, segment revenue, SWOT analysis, key strategies including mergers & acquisitions, product developments, joint ventures & partnerships an expansions among others, and their latest news as well. The study will also provide a list of emerging players in the Refrigerator market.
Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The study will provide detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the above mentioned segments for every region and country covered under the scope of the study.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Refrigerator market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Refrigerator?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Refrigerator?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Refrigerator for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Refrigerator market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Refrigerator expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Refrigerator market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Refrigerator market?
Why Inside Market Reports:
- Explore extensive library of market reports
- Accurate and Actionable insights
- Focus on Key Trends and Market Movements
- Critical Consulting Project Execution
- 24/7 Online and Offline Support
- Most-detailed market segmentation
