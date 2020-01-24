MARKET REPORT
Releases New Report on the Corporate Car-sharing Market 2020-2024 | Top Key Players – Sixt, Fleetster, DriveNow, Europcar, Autolib
This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market 2019-2023. Key players in the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.
Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Overview:
This report studies the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023. The Global Corporate Car-sharing Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2023.
One of the most important factor drives the growth of the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market are rapid growth in pollution and traffic congestion in urban areas. Rising adoption of Corporate Car-sharing services, people are increasingly opting for soft transportation modes, such as walking or cycling, to the vehicle stations. Many companies are switching from fossil fuel cars to electric or hybrid cars.
The Global Corporate Car-sharing Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market is classified into Two-way and One-way. On the basis of Application, the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market is sub-segmented into OEMs, Traditional & Modern CSOs, Rental Companies, Mobility Solution Providers and others.
As per the geographic analysis, In APAC region, the China Corporate Car-sharing Market is expected to grow due to increasing government support at local and central levels. In March 2016, the National Development and Reform Commission put forward guidelines to encourage improved credit system for the shared economy. The local governments of Shenzhen, Shanghai, Qingdao, and Beijing are supporting the adoption of services by offering parking lots and adding cars. Germany Corporate Car-sharing Market holds the majority share in Europe and is expected to grow significantly due to increasing taxi fares and rising costs of owning a vehicle.
Latest Big Industry News:
Sixt (September 09, 2019) – Sixt and Etihad Airways: Comfortable Transfers On All Journeys – SIXT and Etihad Airways have announced a new partnership: From now on, the international mobility service provider will act as the airline’s global partner for passenger transfers to the airport or from the airport to the destination. Customers can book the extra service for their flight via the Etihad website and so enjoy special comfort on their travels. Passengers can easily book the transfer via SIXT after purchasing their ticket or immediately before departure. Whether Limousines or SUVs – there are various service categories with professional chauffeurs available. The service is offered worldwide at all Etihad destinations.
SIXT offers a unique, integrated range of mobility services in the areas of car rental, car sharing and ride services. For SIXT ride there are over one million drivers worldwide ready to pick you up from the airport and provide safe transports.
Top Leading Key in Players Global Corporate Car-sharing Market: Ubeeqo, ALD Automotive, Arval, Sixt, Fleetster, DriveNow, Europcar, Autolib, Cambio CarSharing and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Ubeeqo, ALD Automotive, Arval, Sixt, Fleetster, DriveNow, Europcar, Autolib, Cambio CarSharing are some of the key vendors of Corporate Car-sharing across the world. These players across Corporate Car-sharing Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.
Region segment: Corporate Car-sharing Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Corporate Car-sharing in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Corporate Car-sharing Market.
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Report 2019
1 Corporate Car-sharing Product Definition
2 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
3 Manufacturer Corporate Car-sharing Business Introduction
4 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Segmentation (Region Level)
5 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
6 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
7 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
8 Corporate Car-sharing Market Forecast 2019-2023
9 Corporate Car-sharing Segmentation Product Type
10 Corporate Car-sharing Segmentation Industry
11 Corporate Car-sharing Cost of Production Analysis
12 Conclusion
Diacetone Alcohol Market Competitive Landscape With Key Vendors Profile like Arkema, KH Neochem, Solvay, SI Group, Mitsubishi Chemical, TASCO
The study on the Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Market Survey Report published by AMR is a clear understanding of fundamental data classified with the market globally based on the features controlling the growth of the market. The report exhibits the up to date and valuable market insights unveiling the product definition, product type, and variety of applications. The report studies at the present status of the industry connected with opportunity aspects to provide interested individuals, competitors, corporations avenues to growth and take advantage of conditions. This report tries to help users in achieving ecological growth in their particular areas.
The report declares a study with an in-depth survey and overview, represents the product/industry scope, presents market outlook and status to 2026. Then the opportunities, key growth drivers, analysis of top competitors, threats & risks to the market growth are also highlighted in this market research report. The market research insights have given the international market value of US$XX million for the current year and the potentials to reach US$XX million by 2026.
Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Market: Competitive Landscape and Segmentation:
This market study covers a competitive edge which includes SWOT on Key players. Key company profiles, product pictures, financial details, industry policies, import, and export scenario, production capacity, and chain have included for the key players. It also attaches the evaluation of the market size. Major players in the report included as Arkema, KH Neochem, Solvay, SI Group, Mitsubishi Chemical, TASCO, Monument Chemical, Daigin
Outline of The Market Segmentation:
Based on the product type, this market study also included features about the market share obtained by every type and the prediction valuation. As per the study, the market is segmented into 95%-99% DAA, ï¼ž99% DAA.
Furthermore, consumption (revenue and growth rate) details of the product and the sale value over the forecasted duration have consolidated.
Based on the product application, this report has incorporated the market share of each application accounts for the estimated valuation. The market is segmented into Paint & Coating, Inks & Adhesive, Other
Additionally, the market report has a continued analysis of the key drivers leading market growth, opportunities, challenges and risks faced by key companies/vendors/players. Furthermore, the study also provides comprehensive knowledge about the essential aspects such as major drivers & regulating factors which will determine the future growth of the market.
The growing demand for the market is well-established and developing regions, the increasing perception of the end-user applications, and the latest technological progress are all collectively pushing the growth of the market. The market dynamics and distinctive factors that could affect the entire forecast period for the industry are included in the study.
Geographically, this report is redivided into certain key regions, with data involved in the production and consumption patterns, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) market in these regions, for the forecast period, including and its share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period. Regional section analysis of the market is presented for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa.
Global Flow Meters Market Estimated at a CAGR of 6.2 % | Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. Hitachi, Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. Says FSR
Flow Meters Market: Summary
The Global Flow Meters Market is estimated to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2 %. Measurement of flow of liquids or gases plays a pivotal role in the industrial plants or facilities, as it is directly linked efficient functioning of industrial processes. To carry out flow measurements, flow meters are generally used. Flow meters can be referred to the devices, which act as an integral tool for measuring the flow of the liquid or gases in an open or closed duct. Alternatively, flow meters are also known as flow gauge, flow sensor, flow indicator, and liquid meter. Flow meters provide accurate flow measurement for any individual flow measuring application. Broad range of flowmeters are used in various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and food & beverage among others.
Flow Meters Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand of Flow Meters from End-Use Industries
The demand for flow meters across end-use industries is growing at a significant pace, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In oil and gas sector, the demand for flow meters is rising owing to the higher demand for oil & gas production worldwide. Also, higher ability to offer more accurate flow measurement under various temperature range is promoting its rapid adoption in oil and gas sector. Increasing focus towards reducing the overall costs, carbon footprint with overall process optimization are some of the factors responsible for the demand of flow meters across food & beverage, chemicals and similar other industries.
Rising Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters
Intelligent flow meters offer better ability for monitoring and controlling the liquid/gas flowage. They achieve this through the usage of smart technologies such as Bluetooth, Ethernet I/P, Wireless LAN, I/O Link and M-Bus. Higher accuracy and reliable results are required in industrial applications to carry out the processes more efficiently. Owing to this, demand for the intelligent flow meters is expected to grow across the chemical and water treatment application areas. The rising demand for intelligent flow meter owing to its accurate and precise flow measurement is another factor driving the growth of the flow meter market.
Market Restraints:
High Maintenance Cost Owing to Harsh Work Environment
Flow meters perform crucial work under extreme conditions, resulting into higher wear and tear. Due to this, it requires high maintenance in order to boost its shelf life and efficiency. Some of the prominent factors leading to high maintenance includes, disturbed flow of the liquids or gases, high turndowns, wet gas, and abrasive fluids. Due to this, routine maintenance of the flow meters is required which sum ups the total maintenance cost. Hence, high maintenance requirements act as a restraining factor for the growth of the flowmeter market during the forecast period.
Flow Meters Market: Key Segments
- Key Segments by Type: Turbine Flow Meter, Metal Tube Rotameter, Mass Flow Meter, Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Venturi Meter, Orifice Meter, Ultrasonic Flow Meter, Vortex Flow Meter andOthers
- Key Segments by End-User: Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Food and Beverage, Wastewater and Biogas, Chemicals, Pulp and Paper andOthers
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Flow Meters Market: Report Scope
The report on the Flow Meter Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Flow Meters Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Flow Meters Market, by Type
- Turbine Flow Meter
- Metal Tube Rotameter
- Mass Flow Meter
- Differential Pressure Flow Meter
- Venturi Meter
- Orifice Meter
- Ultrasonic Flow Meter
- Vortex Flow Meter
- Others
Flow Meters Market, by End User
- Oil and Gas
- Power and Utility
- Food and Beverage
- Waste Water and Biogas
- Chemicals
- Pulp and Paper
- Others
Flow Meters Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Latin America Market and Forecast Study Launched
Latin America Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Latin America Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Latin America Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Latin America by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Latin America definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply industrial explosives. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players operating in the Latin America industrial explosives market.
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Latin America Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Latin America market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Latin America manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Latin America industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Latin America Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
