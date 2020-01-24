Releases New Report on the Corporate Car-sharing Market 2020-2024 | Top Key Players – Sixt, Fleetster, DriveNow, Europcar, Autolib

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market 2019-2023. Key players in the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023. The Global Corporate Car-sharing Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2023.

One of the most important factor drives the growth of the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market are rapid growth in pollution and traffic congestion in urban areas. Rising adoption of Corporate Car-sharing services, people are increasingly opting for soft transportation modes, such as walking or cycling, to the vehicle stations. Many companies are switching from fossil fuel cars to electric or hybrid cars.

The Global Corporate Car-sharing Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market is classified into Two-way and One-way. On the basis of Application, the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market is sub-segmented into OEMs, Traditional & Modern CSOs, Rental Companies, Mobility Solution Providers and others.

As per the geographic analysis, In APAC region, the China Corporate Car-sharing Market is expected to grow due to increasing government support at local and central levels. In March 2016, the National Development and Reform Commission put forward guidelines to encourage improved credit system for the shared economy. The local governments of Shenzhen, Shanghai, Qingdao, and Beijing are supporting the adoption of services by offering parking lots and adding cars. Germany Corporate Car-sharing Market holds the majority share in Europe and is expected to grow significantly due to increasing taxi fares and rising costs of owning a vehicle.

Latest Big Industry News:

Sixt (September 09, 2019) – Sixt and Etihad Airways: Comfortable Transfers On All Journeys – SIXT and Etihad Airways have announced a new partnership: From now on, the international mobility service provider will act as the airline’s global partner for passenger transfers to the airport or from the airport to the destination. Customers can book the extra service for their flight via the Etihad website and so enjoy special comfort on their travels. Passengers can easily book the transfer via SIXT after purchasing their ticket or immediately before departure. Whether Limousines or SUVs – there are various service categories with professional chauffeurs available. The service is offered worldwide at all Etihad destinations.

SIXT offers a unique, integrated range of mobility services in the areas of car rental, car sharing and ride services. For SIXT ride there are over one million drivers worldwide ready to pick you up from the airport and provide safe transports.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Corporate Car-sharing Market: Ubeeqo, ALD Automotive, Arval, Sixt, Fleetster, DriveNow, Europcar, Autolib, Cambio CarSharing and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Corporate Car-sharing Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Ubeeqo, ALD Automotive, Arval, Sixt, Fleetster, DriveNow, Europcar, Autolib, Cambio CarSharing are some of the key vendors of Corporate Car-sharing across the world. These players across Corporate Car-sharing Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Corporate Car-sharing Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Corporate Car-sharing in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Corporate Car-sharing Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Report 2019

1 Corporate Car-sharing Product Definition

2 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Corporate Car-sharing Business Introduction

4 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Corporate Car-sharing Market Forecast 2019-2023

9 Corporate Car-sharing Segmentation Product Type

10 Corporate Car-sharing Segmentation Industry

11 Corporate Car-sharing Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusion

