Releases New Report on the Network Slicing Market 2020-2023 | Top Key Players – Cisco, Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, Intel, ZTE

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Network Slicing Market 2019-2023. Key players in the Global Network Slicing Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Network Slicing Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Network Slicing Market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023. The Global Network Slicing Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2023.

Some of the significant factors driving the growth of the Global Network Slicing Market are increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks, virtualization of networks, significant growth in the mobile data traffic volumes and the rising demand for high-speed and large network coverage. Moreover, the rising adoption rate of IoT connected devices and agile networks are also expected to drive the market growth.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Network Slicing Market: Cisco Systems, Huawei, Nokia Networks, Ericsson, SK Telecom, NTT Docomo, ZTE, Intel, Mavenir, Affirmed Networks, Argela, Aria Networks and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Top Industry News:

ZTE Corporation – ZTE launches industry-first 5G+VDSL2 hybrid home gateway – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released the industry’s first 5G+VDSL2 hybrid home gateway, the H339X, at Broadband World Forum 2019.

Supporting a number of access technologies, such as 5G, VDSL2, PON and Ethernet WAN, the device is designed to provide operators with multiple broadband evolution solutions and help them build super high-performance networks.

The H339X 5G+VDSL2 hybrid home gateway enables broadband access in various scenarios. In areas with legacy copper infrastructure, users can employ the H339X to overcome the bandwidth constraints of xDSL and achieve gigabit speeds from a combination of 5G and xDSL networks.

In areas where copper or fiber cables are inaccessible, the H339X allows users to access broadband services via 5G and enjoy the superior low-rate, low-latency network experience.

Region segment: Network Slicing Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Network Slicing in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

