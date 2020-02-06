MARKET REPORT
Remote Infrastructure Management Market 2018: Analysis by Top Key Players, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2026
Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market is expected to reach USD 68.5 Billion by 2026 from USD 21.00 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 14.05%. This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Remote Infrastructure Management Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Remote Infrastructure Management Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.
Remote Infrastructure Management is the procedure of handling the IT infrastructure of the overall organization or in parts via remote location. The entire physical system is globally divided from the management of the IT services. Most of the large organizations operating globally having various functional areas operative from various locations. The IT infrastructure that forms the base of the operations are also distributed across geographies in order to maintain the various functional areas. Remote infrastructure Management aids in managing the IT infrastructure centrally with superior coordination, ease of reparability and maintenance.
The rising complexity in network management & security having greater accessibility towards network is anticipated to propel the market
The rising complexities in the rising network systems and the growing necessity for the security and greater accessibility towards network, the growing demand for the reduction of downtime are the major driving factors for the growth of this market in the forecast period.
Rising opportunities in the networking systems for the small and medium size organizations is creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and Vertical segments which include:-
BFSI
Government & Defense
Healthcare
Telecommunication & IT
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Transportation
Key Highlights:
Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.
Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market
Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.
Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.
Remote Infrastructure Management Market analysis and segmentation with respect to core services, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and geography.
Remote Infrastructure Management Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions
Research Methodology:
The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Remote Infrastructure Management Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate at the overall market size of the global Remote Infrastructure Management Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of remote infrastructure management market globally.
Key Players of Remote Infrastructure Management Market includes:
Cybage
Capgemini
Kofex
Cerebra
Fujitsu
HCL
Pilpstream
Locuz
TCS
Ctrls Datacenters
Key Target Audience:
Remote Networking companies
Data center providers
RIM providers
Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)
Telecom service providers
Internet Service Providers (ISPs)
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Hosting vendors
Scope of the Report
Research report categorizes the global Remote Infrastructure Management Market based on Core Service, Deployment Mode, Business Functions, organization size, Vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Remote Infrastructure Management Market with key developments in companies and market trends
Remote Infrastructure Management Market, by Core Service:
Desktop Management
Storage Management
Database Management
Server Management
Internet Service Providers
Hosting Vendors
Value-Added Resellers
Solutions
Remote Infrastructure Management Market, by Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-premises
Remote Infrastructure Management Market, by Organization Size:
Large Enterprise
Small & Medium Enterprises
Remote Infrastructure Management Market, by Vertical:
BFSI
Government & Defense
Healthcare
Telecommunication & IT
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Transportation
Remote Infrastructure Management Market, by Geographies:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Geographic Analysis
Breakdown of North America Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Breakdown of Europe Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Breakdown of Asia Pacific Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Breakdown of Latin America Remote Infrastructure Management Market
Available Customization
Maximize Market Research offers customization of the report and scope of the report according to specific requirement of our clients.
