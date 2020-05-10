Remote Weapon Station Market Size by Global Industry Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Key Manufacturers, Technology Updates and Development Factors and 2024 Forecast

The detailed study on the Track and Trace Solutions Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Track and Trace Solutions Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Track and Trace Solutions Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Track and Trace Solutions Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Track and Trace Solutions Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Track and Trace Solutions Market introspects the scenario of the Track and Trace Solutions market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Track and Trace Solutions Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Track and Trace Solutions Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Track and Trace Solutions Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Track and Trace Solutions Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Track and Trace Solutions Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Track and Trace Solutions Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Track and Trace Solutions Market:

What are the prospects of the Track and Trace Solutions Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Track and Trace Solutions Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Track and Trace Solutions Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Track and Trace Solutions Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

competitive landscape of track and trace solutions market include,

In April 2019, CIBC Innovation Banking provided Geoforce with flexible US$ 5 million working capital financing. The global provider of field asset tracking solutions Geoforce will use the debt capital to enhance its product delivery and to bring its client growth strategies into effect.

In June 2018, Italian pharmaceutical manufacturer and CMO, IBI Lorenzini selected a leading trace and trace solutions provider, TraceLink to comply with worldwide serialization regulations.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Dynamics

Wide Applications of Bar Code Technology in the Healthcare Industry Promising Robust Growth in Market

Barcode systems are witnessing significant traction in healthcare industry, as they help in tracking patient data and drug information, enhance medical supplies inventory management, and add barcode labels to blood supplies to distinguish among different samples. Numerous government regulations and growing rate of drug counterfeits are triggering the implementation of barcode technology in the healthcare industry. Other key benefits of using barcodes include improved stock visibility and reduced waste, lesser cost disparities and highly quality of care, improved safety and compliance, and automation of supply-chain tasks. These factors are fueling the demand for barcode technology, which, in turn, is underpinning growth in track and trace solutions market.

Growing Prevalence of Drug Counterfeiting Fueling Demand for Track and Trace Solutions

Drug counterfeiting is one of the key problems faced by the large-scale pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms. Consequently healthcare companies are adopting track and trace solutions in supply-chain monitoring to ensure that brands get their share of brand recognition. Counterfeiting has been taking place in a diverse ways, ranging from mislabeling drugs and products with the intent to forge an authentic approved product, to selling medication with active ingredient in inappropriate amount. These counterfeit medicines often contain harmful or extraneous chemicals. As track and trace solutions can eradicate this growing problem to a significant extent, their adoption is increasing across healthcare sector. This increasing adoption by drug manufacturers is further providing an impetus to the growth of track and trace solutions market.

Developed Economies Dominate Track and Trace Solutions Market

Developed economics, such as North America is expected to continue its stronghold across track and trace solutions market, on the account of burgeoning number of counterfeit drugs in the region. The FDA issued product identifier requirements under the DSCSA Compliance Policy, in 2017 in order to limit the sales counterfeit drugs. This policy mandated that drugs sold in the US must carry item-level serialization affixed and printed on unit-of-sale prescription drugs, and “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify homogenous packages composed by the NDC. Other factors underpinning growth in North America track and trace solutions market include strong presence of developed healthcare systems across the US and Canada, burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and a proliferating medical devices market.

High Cost Remains a Key Challenge Ahead of Stakeholders

The high cost associated with the implementation of track and trace solutions has been impeding the growth of stakeholders. Furthermore, many pharmaceutical companies have traditional system architectures in pace, which require high degree of system customization for the implementation of track and trace solutions. As such customizations create significant cost increases, many companies refuse to adopt track and trace solutions.

Track and Trace Solutions Market – Segmentation

Based on type, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into:

Hardware Systems Printing and Marking Monitoring and Verification Labeling Checkweighers RFID Readers Barcode Scanners



Software Solutions Plant Manager Line Controller Bundle Tracking Warehouse and Shipment Manager Case Tracking Pallet Tracking Enterprise and Network Manager



Based on technology, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into:

2D Barcodes

RFID

Linear Barcodes

Based on application, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into:

Serialization Solutions Bottle Blister Vials and Ampoules Carton Medical Device Serialization



Aggregation Solutions Case Pallet Bundle



Based on end user, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Devices Companies

Cosmetic Industry

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the track and trace solutions market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to track and trace solutions market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Track and trace solutions market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Track and Trace Solutions Market Segments

Track and Trace Solutions Market Dynamics

Track and Trace Solutions Market Size

Track and Trace Solutions Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Track and Trace Solutions Market

Competition & Companies involved in Track and Trace Solutions Market

Technology in Track and Trace Solutions Market

Value Chain

Track and trace solutions market regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada) Track and trace solutions market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Track and trace solutions market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) Track and trace solutions market

CIS and Russia Track and trace solutions market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Track and trace solutions market

Japan Track and trace solutions market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) Track and trace solutions market

The Track and trace solutions report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with track and trace solutions market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Track and trace solutions market segments and geographies.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

