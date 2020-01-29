Renal Insufficiency Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During2017 – 2025

According to a report published by TMRR market, the Renal Insufficiency economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

growth drivers and key restraints to help the stakeholders get a better perspective of the global renal insufficiency market.

Global Renal Insufficiency Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global renal insufficiency market is exhibiting impressive growth under the influence of drivers such as the increasing number of people with renal insufficiency, rising incidence of diabetes and blood pressure, and the rising number of dialysis centers worldwide. Of these, diabetes and blood pressure are regarded as the two main causes of renal insufficiency such as end stage renal diseases. In addition, the market is also witnessing increasing demand for home based dialysis as it helps in significantly reducing the cost incurred on treatment. Hence the rising demand for home based dialysis is also expected to have a positive impact on the overall market.

Global Renal Insufficiency Market: Regional Analysis

Regionally, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World constitute the key market segments. Among these, North America represented the leading regional market in 2013, trailed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising demand witnessed in the U.S. and Canada is the chief driver of the renal insufficiency market in North America. As per findings of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over 113,136 patients received treatment for end stage renal disease (ESRD) in 2011 in the U.S. alone. Over the course of the forecast period, the number if projected to increase further, which subsequently will create high demand for effective treatment and diagnosis solutions.

Between 2017 and 2025, the renal insufficiency market is expected to report impressive growth in Asia Pacific under the influence of persistent economic growth across emerging nations. Besides this, the market is also expected to gain from the increasing pool of patients suffering from renal diseases and the growing awareness about the availability of advanced treatment options.

Global Renal Insufficiency Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the prevailing competition, the report includes profiles of companies such as Baxter Healthcare, DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG, Nikkiso, Gambro AB, Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., and Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. Since these players actively participate in the market, their operations have a significant influence on the overall business dynamics.

To gauge the contribution of these companies towards the market’s growth, the report conducts SWOT analysis on them. It thus studies in detail the strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled and also identifies the opportunities and threats that these companies are poised to witness over the course of the forecast period.

