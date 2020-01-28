Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Taxifolin Market2017 – 2025

Taxifolin Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Taxifolin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Taxifolin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Taxifolin Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competitive landscape, global taxifolin market is characterized by the severe demand-supply imbalance. This scenario is resulting in the high price point of taxifolin. Volatility of the raw material availability and prices is projected to play a crucial role in determining taxifolin prices. It is however expected that the demand-supply gap in taxifolin market would narrow down over the next few years, as a result of the entry of a growing number of producers in taxifolin market. To overcome the challenges posed by high demand-low supply scenario governing competitive landscape of the taxifolin market, a majority of manufacturers of taxifolin are focusing on expansion of production facilities to cater to higher demand. Moreover, key players in taxifolin market are concentrating on expansion of the customer base to achieve an edge over immediate competitors in taxifolin market.

Optimization of the operating costs through raw material procurement will reportedly remain another developmental strategy adopted by taxifolin market players, according to research. New entrants however continue to face the challenge imposed by stringent certification prerequisites and strict procurement process requirements set for manufacturing and processing of taxifolin.

However, it has been observed that new market entry aspirants generally prefer Chinese taxifolin market owing to the cost benefit associated with raw material and labor. China has been one of the top performing taxifolin markets, and the demand is likely to remain concentrated in multiple application areas – including cosmetics. Moreover, improving scope of investment in less-toxic drug development is pushing the number of PPPs in the country, eventually boosting prospects of taxifolin market across China.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global taxifolin market include –

Cayman Chemical

W Health Products

Ametis JSC

Kingherbs Ltd

Abcam plc

Adooq Bioscience

Kalenika Group

Taxifolin Gathering Traction in Food Fortification & Drug Development Applications

Besides healthcare and F&B, taxifolin finds wide applicability across several other domains such as agriculture, and personal care and cosmetics. The ability of taxifolin to stabilize shelf life of food and beverage products fuels its adoption in F&B applications. Whereas antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties of taxifolin push consumption across healthcare industry. Being a natural antioxidant, taxifolin continues to witness extensive adoption by drug manufacturers as well. The most prominent application segments in F&B industry that are likely to contribute to the growth of taxifolin market include confectionary, alcoholic beverages, dairy, and meat processing.

Highest Adoption Potential Resides in Cancer Research

Increasing prevalence of cancers is one of the predominant factors boosting adoption of taxifolin in the medical industry. Apart from developed countries, developing economies have been witnessing rapid expansion of population with a type of cancer in recent years, which is a key factor accelerating the expansion of taxifolin market in emerging Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

As taxifolin is a proven potent inhibitor of the proliferation of ovarian cancer cells, taxifolin manufacturers are projected to discover lucrative consumption opportunities in the world of medicine, in coming years. Moreover, a few derivatives of taxifolin have been proven to hold an inhibitory effect on the growth of breast cancer cells. This is anticipated to be another strong factor pushing taxifolin consumption among cancer research institutes. With proven anti-proliferative effect on murine skin fibroblasts, taxifolin is expected to explore consumption opportunities across research centers in the near future.

Russia Remains the Production Hub for Taxifolin Market

In terms of production, Europe has been the top taxifolin producer, globally. Russian market especially holds a substantial share in the taxifolin landscape owing to widespread availability of a variety of conifers, which are the primary raw material for taxifolin production. Being a prominent cultivator of Siberian and Dahurian larch, Russia continues to remain at the forefront of taxifolin production, according to research.

Taxonomy: Global Taxifolin Market

By purity level, taxifolin market is divided into two key segments –

95% or above

Below 95%

Based on application, global taxifolin market is classified into –

Healthcare

Food and beverages

Agriculture

Cosmetics

