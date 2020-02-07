Research report covers the ISO Certification Market share and Growth, 2019-2027

In 2019, the market size of Polysilicon Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polysilicon .

This report studies the global market size of Polysilicon , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Polysilicon Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Polysilicon history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Polysilicon market, the following companies are covered:

growth dynamics of the polysilicon market. The in-depth insights in the study are helpful to new and established market players alike to devise impactful strategies.

Global Polysilicon Market: Key Trends, Drivers, and Restraints

The growing demand for photovoltaic cells and increasing applications of polysilicon in the semiconductors and electronics industry are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Coupled with this, favorable government regulations on clean energy and investments made by private players in different renewable energy technologies are expected to boost the polysilicon market. In addition, tax exemptions provided by different state and local governments in the solar PV industry are anticipated to stimulate the demand for polysilicon across the globe.

In contrast, high capital expenditure for setting up polysilicon production plants is likely to hinder the growth of the polysilicon market to an extent. Lack of proper anti-dumping policies on PV cells in some regions, particularly China, combined with a global supply glut, is a key market challenge faced by polysilicon manufacturers. Market analysts, however, contend that increasing consumer awareness towards the adoption of clean energy technologies and the implementation of governments’ policies on the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions in developed and developing regions are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Global Polysilicon Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific is fast emerging as one of the prominent regions for the growth of the polysilicon market. Developments in the region are driven by the rising demand for solar PV installations along with various solar tax exemptions provided to private players setting up PV plants. In addition, growth in the electronics wafer manufacturing industry in India, China, Japan, and South Korea and technological advances in the semiconductor and electronics industry in Asia Pacific are likely to spur the demand for polysilicon materials. The developed countries of North America, such as the U.S., are poised to witness significant market growth. Various government initiatives in the U.S. to reduce carbon emissions and the increasing demand for consumer electronics have stirred the demand in this region.

Global Polysilicon Market: Competitive Landscape

Market players, over the past few years, have faced various challenges, particularly the shutdown of polysilicon production plants, which has significantly shaped their strategies. Furthermore, the lack of adequate anti-dumping regulations combined with the global oversupply of polysilicon has led manufacturers to tread cautiously. However, with the market projected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period, companies are entering the semiconductor and electronics industry and adopting integration strategies to boost their bottom line. Market players are also making new technological advancements to consolidate their market share. Partnerships, agreements, and joint ventures are other prominent strategies adopted by the major players to expand their presence across the globe.

Major companies operating in the polysilicon market include OCI Company Ltd., GCL-Poly, REC Silicon ASA, Tokuyama Corporation, Sunedison, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, Active Solar Energietechnik GmbH, Daqo New Energy Corp., and Woongjin Polysilicon Co. Ltd.

