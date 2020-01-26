MARKET REPORT
Reserve Bank of Australia puts plans of Facebook cryptocurrency on a break
After submission to the senate, the Reserve Bank of Australia conveyed its disquiets over social media giant, planned Facebook cryptocurrency, Libra.
The Reserve Bank of Australia voiced their anxieties following the present menaces and principles of stablecoins such as Libra. In the proposal, they indicated that Libra incited supervisory bodies worldwide to regard carefully the stable risks and profits of cryptocurrencies, with precise emphasis on stablecoins having the stability to operate on a worldwide scale.
In the report, the Reserve Bank of Australia stated that it supports the G7’s (Group of Seven) decision that worldwide coins could be ‘more effectual and comprehensive as compared to the current procedures on payments, especially for cross border transactions.’ However, they also agreed with the opinion of the G7’s, which stated that ‘such pitches raise very significant legit and governing risks such as customer or stockholder cover, data privacy, financial regulations, and financial steadiness.
Explanation on Facebook Libra
If you have not been following up news concerning cryptocurrency, you might wonder what Libra is. Well, Libra is the blockchain digital money suggested by Facebook. In detail, Libra is a stablecoin, a particular form of cryptocurrency where the stablecoin itself
PVP Iodine Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024
PVP Iodine Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future PVP Iodine industry growth. PVP Iodine market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the PVP Iodine industry.. The PVP Iodine market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the PVP Iodine market research report:
BASF
Ashland
Boai NKY
Thatcher
Yuking
Nanhang Industrial
Glide Chem
Sunflower
Quat Chem
Zen Chemicals
Adani Pharmachem
The global PVP Iodine market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Medical Grade
Industrial Grade
By application, PVP Iodine industry categorized according to following:
Medical Use
Food Industry
Breed Industry
Others
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the PVP Iodine market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of PVP Iodine. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from PVP Iodine Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global PVP Iodine market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The PVP Iodine market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the PVP Iodine industry.
Global Aqua Ammonia Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024
The Global Aqua Ammonia Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Aqua Ammonia industry and its future prospects.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Aqua Ammonia Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Yara
CF
Shandong Everlast AC Chemical
Hangzhou Hengmao Chemical
DowDuPont
GAC
Malanadu Ammonia
KMG Chemicals
Lonza
FCI
Thatcher Group
Weifang Haoyuan
Hainan Zhonghairan
On the basis of Application of Aqua Ammonia Market can be split into:
Agriculture Industry
Rubber Industry
Leather Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Pulp and Paper Industry
Others
On the basis of Application of Aqua Ammonia Market can be split into:
Industrial Grade Aqua Ammonia
Electronic Grade Aqua Ammonia
Pharma Grade Aqua Ammonia
The report analyses the Aqua Ammonia Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Aqua Ammonia Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Aqua Ammonia market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Aqua Ammonia market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Aqua Ammonia Market Report
Aqua Ammonia Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Aqua Ammonia Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Aqua Ammonia Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Aqua Ammonia Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
Pump/Tank Fittings Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers
In 2018, the market size of Pump/Tank Fittings Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pump/Tank Fittings .
This report studies the global market size of Pump/Tank Fittings , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Pump/Tank Fittings Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Pump/Tank Fittings history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Pump/Tank Fittings market, the following companies are covered:
Grundfos
Taco
Zoeller
PROFLO
Liberty Pumps
Watts
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
IBC couplings
Sweeps
Flow Meters
Dry Disconnects
Others
Segment by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Pump/Tank Fittings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pump/Tank Fittings , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pump/Tank Fittings in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Pump/Tank Fittings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Pump/Tank Fittings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Pump/Tank Fittings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pump/Tank Fittings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
