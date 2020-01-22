ENERGY
Resilient Flooring Market Report 2020 – Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Development Forecast to 2025
The global resilient flooring market is projected to surpass USD 7 billion by 2025 due to the huge demand for superior flooring materials in the construction sector. Increasing investments in the construction sector across the globe along with growing consumer attention towards interior decoration are some of the key prospects for market growth.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/405
Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Resilient Flooring Market Size 2017 by Product [Vinyl Composite Tiles (VCT), Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT), Vinyl sheets, Fiberglass, Linoleum and Others)], by Application (Commercial, Industrial and Residential), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects in the global resilient flooring market for a period ranging between 2018 and 2025. The global resilient flooring industry report focusses on the current prevailing market trends, competition and dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also provides a detailed analysis of global resilient flooring market size, key strategies adopted by industry participants, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis which help our clients in making informed decisions. The global resilient flooring market share is also impacted by the ongoing trends and macroeconomic indicators for key geographical markets, which have been covered in the report.
With the rise in disposable income, growing consumer awareness about luxurious lifestyle and rapid adoption of the modern culture, new investments in the housing sector have seen a rapid growth. Consumers assume that an appropriately decorated home is a status symbol due to which they have started using flooring solutions such as vinyl flooring in order to uplift their social image.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/resilient-flooring-market
In 2017, vinyl composite tiles (VCTs) accounted for approximately XX% of the global resilient flooring market share, in terms of volume. Vinyl is of the most popular flooring materials owing to its versatile flooring options and unique designs. Vinyl sheets are expected to witness demand in the residential sector owing to its moderate cost and wide adoption in multifamily housing complexes and manufactured housing shipments. Vinyl flooring market sales are also growing due to the rebounding commercial construction spending activities as building owners tend to install the product majorly due to its favorable aesthetics and performance properties.
Residential application segment is expected to dominate the global resilient flooring industry and expected to maintain its lead in the coming years. Renovations in the housing sector demand economical, dense and non-absorbent resilient flooring surface. Resilient tiles enable them to avoid permanent indentations and provide a firm surface with excellent quietness and comfort.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the lead the global resilient flooring industry and maintain its prominence over the forecast period. Rising construction activities, especially in developing economies such as China, India and Malaysia, is expected to bolster the global resilient flooring market size. China, being the world’s largest construction market, is witnessing the fastest growth in the region owing to supportive government policies and increasing government spending on construction and infrastructure projects. Additionally, expanding personal income allows consumers to procure higher-end floor coverings that were previously unaffordable, thus, driving the global resilient flooring market size.
The global resilient flooring market is witnessing fierce competition owing to the presence of large conglomerates. Companies such as Mohawk Industries, Shaw Floors, Armstrong World Industries, Pergo, Mannington Mills, Inc. and Polyflor are some of the leading players in the global resilient flooring market.
Key segments of the global resilient flooring market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)
Luxury Vinyl Tiles
Vinyl Composite Tiles
Vinyl sheets
Fiberglass sheets
Linoleum
Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
UK
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/405
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Fuel Card Market Size Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2020-2025 - January 22, 2020
- Cosmetic Pigments Market Size Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Metallic Stearates Report 2020 Global Industry Analysis Share, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Meat Substitute Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Meat Substitute Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Meat Substitute and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Meat Substitute, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Meat Substitute
- What you should look for in a Meat Substitute solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Meat Substitute provide
Download Sample Copy of Meat Substitute Market Report @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/496
Vendors profiled in this report:
Amys Kitchen Inc., Beyond Meat, Inc., Cauldron Foods Ltd., Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods, Inc., Vbites Food, Ltd., Morningstar Farms L.C., MGP Ingredients Inc., and Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (Tofu Based, Tempeh Based, Textured Vegetable, Protein Based, Quorn Based, Seitan Based, and Others)
- By Source (Soy, Wheat, Mycoprotein, Others (Milk, Rice, and Pulses))
- By Category (Frozen, Refrigerated, and Shelf-Stable)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Download PDF Brochure of Meat Substitute Market Report @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/496
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Get More Details @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Meat-Substitute-Market-By-496
Contact Us:
Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)
Prophecy Market Insights
Phone: +1 860 531 2701
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Fuel Card Market Size Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2020-2025 - January 22, 2020
- Cosmetic Pigments Market Size Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Metallic Stearates Report 2020 Global Industry Analysis Share, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Tea Market Exceeded Industry Evolution in Coming Year’s
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Tea Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Tea and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Tea, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Tea
- What you should look for in a Tea solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Tea provide
Download Sample Copy of Tea Market Report @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/572
Vendors profiled in this report:
Starbucks Corporation, Twining Crosfield and Company Ltd, Tata Global Beverages Limited, Unilever PLC, Orientis Gourmet SAS, Ito En, Ltd, Associated British Foods Plc, Wissotzky Tea (Israel) Ltd., Starbucks Corporation, and Nestlé S.A
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Product Type (Black Tea, Green Tea, Fermented Tea, Herbal Tea, and Others)
- By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Foodservice Channels, and Others)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Download PDF Brochure of Tea Market Report @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/572
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Get More Details @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Tea-Market-By-Product-572
Contact Us:
Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)
Prophecy Market Insights
Phone: +1 860 531 2701
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Fuel Card Market Size Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2020-2025 - January 22, 2020
- Cosmetic Pigments Market Size Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Metallic Stearates Report 2020 Global Industry Analysis Share, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Instant Noodles Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Instant Noodles Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Instant Noodles and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Instant Noodles, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Instant Noodles
- What you should look for in a Instant Noodles solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Instant Noodles provide
Download Sample Copy of Instant Noodles Market Report @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/208
Vendors profiled in this report:
Nestlé S.A, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., The Unilever Group, Campbell Soup Company, Hebei Hualong Food Group Co., Ltd., PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, Nissin Foods Products Co., Ltd., Capital Foods Limited, ITC Limited, and Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Packaging (Packets, Cups, and Others)
- By Type of Broth (Sea-food, Chicken, Vegetable, and Others)
- By Distribution Channel (Store Based and Non-store Based)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
Download PDF Brochure of Instant Noodles Market Report @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/208
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Get More Details @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Instant-Noodles-Market-by-208
Contact Us:
Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)
Prophecy Market Insights
Phone: +1 860 531 2701
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Fuel Card Market Size Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2020-2025 - January 22, 2020
- Cosmetic Pigments Market Size Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Metallic Stearates Report 2020 Global Industry Analysis Share, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
Ammonia Market Revenue Status and Outlook 2020 to 2026
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market looks to expand its size in Overseas Market
Perovskite Solar Cells Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2013 to 2026
Latest Release: Precision Farming Market Is Thriving Worldwide
Solid State Lighting System Market Business Opportunities Analysis 2019-2026
Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2019-2026
Health Care and Medical System Integrators Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2030
Optoelectronic Components Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis and Forecast Report till 2026
Meat Substitute Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years
Ice Wine Market Growth Rate By Applications and Overview Outlook 2020 to 2025
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research