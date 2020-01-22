Connect with us

Resilient Flooring Market Report 2020 – Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Development Forecast to 2025

The global resilient flooring market is projected to surpass USD 7 billion by 2025 due to the huge demand for superior flooring materials in the construction sector. Increasing investments in the construction sector across the globe along with growing consumer attention towards interior decoration are some of the key prospects for market growth.

Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Resilient Flooring Market Size 2017 by Product [Vinyl Composite Tiles (VCT), Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT), Vinyl sheets, Fiberglass, Linoleum and Others)], by Application (Commercial, Industrial and Residential), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects in the global resilient flooring market for a period ranging between 2018 and 2025. The global resilient flooring industry report focusses on the current prevailing market trends, competition and dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also provides a detailed analysis of global resilient flooring market size, key strategies adopted by industry participants, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis which help our clients in making informed decisions. The global resilient flooring market share is also impacted by the ongoing trends and macroeconomic indicators for key geographical markets, which have been covered in the report.

With the rise in disposable income, growing consumer awareness about luxurious lifestyle and rapid adoption of the modern culture, new investments in the housing sector have seen a rapid growth. Consumers assume that an appropriately decorated home is a status symbol due to which they have started using flooring solutions such as vinyl flooring in order to uplift their social image.

In 2017, vinyl composite tiles (VCTs) accounted for approximately XX% of the global resilient flooring market share, in terms of volume. Vinyl is of the most popular flooring materials owing to its versatile flooring options and unique designs. Vinyl sheets are expected to witness demand in the residential sector owing to its moderate cost and wide adoption in multifamily housing complexes and manufactured housing shipments. Vinyl flooring market sales are also growing due to the rebounding commercial construction spending activities as building owners tend to install the product majorly due to its favorable aesthetics and performance properties.

Residential application segment is expected to dominate the global resilient flooring industry and expected to maintain its lead in the coming years. Renovations in the housing sector demand economical, dense and non-absorbent resilient flooring surface. Resilient tiles enable them to avoid permanent indentations and provide a firm surface with excellent quietness and comfort.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the lead the global resilient flooring industry and maintain its prominence over the forecast period. Rising construction activities, especially in developing economies such as China, India and Malaysia, is expected to bolster the global resilient flooring market size. China, being the world’s largest construction market, is witnessing the fastest growth in the region owing to supportive government policies and increasing government spending on construction and infrastructure projects. Additionally, expanding personal income allows consumers to procure higher-end floor coverings that were previously unaffordable, thus, driving the global resilient flooring market size.

The global resilient flooring market is witnessing fierce competition owing to the presence of large conglomerates. Companies such as Mohawk Industries, Shaw Floors, Armstrong World Industries, Pergo, Mannington Mills, Inc. and Polyflor are some of the leading players in the global resilient flooring market.

Key segments of the global resilient flooring market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)

Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Vinyl Composite Tiles

Vinyl sheets

Fiberglass sheets

Linoleum

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

