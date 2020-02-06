Retail Intelligence Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2018 – 2028

Retail Intelligence Market: Overview

The retail industry has undergone a rapid transformation over the past few years and continuous development of new technologies is expected to strengthen the retail sector in the coming years. The introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and predictive analytics is driving the growth of the retail intelligence market. These technologies are integrated with retail systems to enable retailers to predict competitive pricing as well as gain insights using analytics solutions. The development of e-commerce and increased technological investment in emerging regions such as North America and Asia Pacific are creating significant demand for retail intelligence.

Retail intelligence solutions help marketers measure the impact of their retail-delivered marketing campaigns. Retail intelligence streamlines the customer data generated in retail and creates usable insights for marketers and retailers. It also offers a variety of solutions to retailers such as competitive intelligence, assortment intelligence and promotional insights. These competitive intelligence solutions help in comparing prices and assortments with those of competitors and offer the best solutions to gain customer traffic. Also, with the help of predictive analytics tools, retailers are able to boost their sales and margins. The increase in the adoption of advanced tools in the retail sector is boosting the growth of the retail intelligence market. As both online and offline retailers are dealing with a massive amount of customer data, companies are using business intelligence tools to remain competitive in a cut-throat retail market.

Retail Intelligence Market: Dynamics

Competitive intelligence helps retailers compare prices and assortments with those of competitors, which is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the retail intelligence market. Also, real-time pricing and product assortment optimization using predictive analytics tools enable retailers to increase their sales and margins. This factor is highly contributing to the growth of the retail intelligence market.

On the other hand, the lack of a skilled and proficient workforce is a crucial factor hampering the growth of the retail intelligence market.

The adoption of pricing intelligence across verticals has helped retailers track and analyze retail competitive insights, which is one of the latest trends in the retail intelligence market.

Global Retail Intelligence Market: Segmentation

The retail intelligence market can be segmented on the basis of solution, end use industry and region.

Segmentation of the retail intelligence market on the basis of solution:

Pricing Intelligence

Competitive Intelligence

Assortment Intelligence

Promotional Insights

Geomarketing

Retail Analytics

Category Management

Others

Segmentation of the retail intelligence market on the basis of store type:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Segmentation of the retail intelligence market on the basis of end use Industry:

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Apparel & Footwear

Mass Merchant

Specialty Retailers

E-Commerce

Automotive

Computer Electronics

Others

Global Retail Intelligence Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global retail intelligence market are

Upstream Commerce

TC Group Solutions

ShopperTrak

DataWeave Software Pvt. Ltd.

Streetspotr GmbH

Trax Retail

Retail Solutions Inc.

Wiser Solutions Inc.

Retail Intelligence AG

CART

Springboard and EnsembleIQ

Euclid Inc. etc.

Global Retail Intelligence Market: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Western Europe, is expected to dominate the retail intelligence market. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of advanced retail intelligence tools such as competitive intelligence, predictive analytics, location analytics and pricing intelligence by technology vendors. Also, the demand for retail intelligence in Western Europe is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of competitive intelligence technologies in retail stores and specialty stores in the region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are expected to register significant growth rates in the retail intelligence market.

For instance, in January 2018, RetailNext Inc., which is one of the market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics introduced performance dashboards into its SaaS platform that will allow retailers to increase the efficiency of store management using predictive and actionable insights. This performance dashboard uses an artificial intelligence platform that integrates multiple data sources and trend that helps in forecasting the upcoming store traffic.

Regional analysis of Global Retail Intelligence Market includes

North America Retail Intelligence Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Retail Intelligence Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Retail Intelligence Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Retail Intelligence Market Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Retail Intelligence Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Retail Intelligence Market

Middle East and Africa Retail Intelligence Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.