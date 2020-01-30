RFID Label & Tag PrinterS Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2025

An adhesion barrier is a medical device used to avoid adhesion occurred during surgery. Adhesion barrier is used to separate internal tissues and organ to avoid formation of scar tissues named adhesion. Visceral or parietal peritoneum damage leads to adhesion formation. Adhesion can lead to chronic pain, bowel obstruction and infertility. These are common risk occurred during surgery. Abdominal surgery gives rise to large number of adhesions compared to other procedure.
A significant rise in adhesion-related postoperative complications such as pain and small bowel obstruction in peritoneal surgeries has triggered the adoption of adhesion barriers. However, side effects associated with the adhesion barriers such as deep venous thrombosis and bowel paralysis are going to obstruct the market growth.
Adhesion Barriers Industry report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. On the basis of product, this report displays the cost structure, sales revenue, sales volume, gross margin, market share and growth rate.
Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:
• Boston Scientific Corp.
• Edward Lifesciences
• Abbott Laboratories
• Baxter International, Inc.
• Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)
• FzioMed, Inc.
• Sanofi.
Report Covers Market Segment by Types:
• Duragen Plus
• Gynecare Intercede
• MediShield
• Oxiplex
• Seprafilm
Report Covers Market Segment by Applications:
• Abdominal Surgeries
• Gynecological Surgeries
• Neuro & Orthopedic Surgeries
• Others
