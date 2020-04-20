MARKET REPORT
Rich Communication Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025
Rich Communication Services: New Age Communication, Brining the World Closer
Rich communication services (RCS) is a communication protocol between the communication carrier and mobile device which basically aims to replace simple text contents with rich content that include voice over IP (VoIP), file sharing, chat, and video. In addition, rich communication services extending with the greater communication experience by offering high-quality communication functionalities with the help of the communication carriers. However, superior communication speeds, as well as improved user experiences, are some of the major features of rich communication services. On the other hand, rich communication services are IP-enabled messaging services that are offered to mobile users with the help of mobile networks. In addition, it is used for both A2P (Application-to-person) as well as P2P (Person-to-Person) communications and integrates the SMS reaching with the superior features of chatting apps such as Facebook Messenger, Viber, and WhatsApp to offer more compelling and interactive experiences to the users.
Rich communication services can help consumers to make payments, book appointments, submit surveys, receive boarding passes, receive credit card fraud notifications, receive package delivery notifications, receive promotional marketing, and many others. On the other hand, rich communication services are a part of the innovative and new advanced messaging standard that is designed to highly improved messaging functions that come installed on mobiles by default. However, along with text messages, rich communication services will also enable us to offer high-quality picture messaging up to 10MB size, location sharing, video calls, even group chats by default. In addition to this, the service will also support read receipts as well as typing indicators which you are probably familiar with other services. Likewise, unlike SMS, innovative technology can be incorporated with contact apps to support the service and for sharing groups and contact. Rich communication services standard can also be utilized to share location, media, and other data while you are already in a telephonic conversation.
Market Dynamics
Global integration among the carriers for improved communication as well a s developing LTE (Long-term evolution) technology basically boosts the growth of the global rich communication services market. In addition to this, consumer preservation by providing them an improved user experience and the investment involved in LTE technology are some factors that are also driven by the growth of the rich communication market across the globe. However, the competition with the OTT (over-the-top) service providers that are the same technologies for improved communication is one of the prime market restraints for the global rich communication services market. In addition to this, the economic flexibility of rich communication services, as well as mobile content management services, are some factors that generate lucrative opportunities in the global market of rich communication services. Likewise, the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies has increased the demand for rich communication services by large, small, and medium enterprises for mobile content management is increasing the growth of the rich communication market growth across the world. Additionally, the advancements in 5G cellular networks with the increasing investment by mobile network operators to improve their communication services are further expected to boost the global rich communication services market growth into the coming future.
The global rich communication market is recognized by a tough competition with the leading service providers. In addition, major market players Huawei Technology Co. and Ericsson Inc. announced a partnership with ZTE Corporation to emerge a better messaging application depending on the rich communication services platforms in the year 2015. In addition, in 2014, Ericsson Inc. announced its plans to make a partnership with mobile networks with the help of a unified enterprise communication service that is a rich communication service platform. The major factors boosting the growth of VoLTE services will be from service operators diminishing the costs and rising capacity of operators by shifting voice calls from third-generation and fourth-generation networks to the fifth-generation VoLTE networks. However, with 5G wireless communication, the utilization of smartphones will rise multifold, increasing the demand for advanced models to increase the bar constantly also responsible for the growth of the global rich communication market. In addition to this, organizations are hugely investing in the improvement of interoperability issues that network operator’s face. However, in the year 2016, Vodafone Plc and TIM rolled out tests interoperable standards to make it easy and offer high-quality services across the global market.
The global rich communication market is geographically segmented as follows:
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Out of these, the North American market for rich communication services is gaining traction owing to the default messaging client as well as VoLTE to improve the efficiency of the connecting devices, networks, and easier adoption of the rich communication services. In addition to this, VoLTE calls across this region make around 80% of overall voice calls with the T-Mobile United States network. Likewise, the Smartphone market in the United State stood with around 1444 ML units in the year 2017, as per the research. The strong economic position of North America has allowed enterprises to invest in innovative technologies as well as solutions. In addition to this, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate over the predicted period. However, the growth driver for rich communication services across the Asia Pacific region is growing population, increasing Smartphone penetration, rising mobile payments, increasing the retail industry, as well as the utilization of advanced SMS systems for marketing & consumer relationship management.
Competitive landscape of global rich communication services market
Various mobile communication and mobile engagement service providers in this region have made a partnership with the number of telecom operators to offer personalized, rich multimedia content to their consumers. Some of the leading service providers operating in the global rich communication services market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Exomi, Interop Technologies, Google LLC, Manevir Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Verizon Communications Inc., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. These service providers are highly concentrated on the advancement of several innovative services for the rich communication services market to gain a competitive advantage in the global market. Furthermore, merger & acquisition, geographical expansion, collaborations, and partnerships are some of the major strategies implemented by market players to improve business opportunities. In addition, in the year 2018, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd made a partnership with Google LLC for rich communication services messaging. By this partnership, Huawei also planning to incorporate rich messaging and communication experience including rich media sharing, group chats, and others.
Major Market Movements
- Increasing penetration of Smartphone is one of the major driving factors contributing to the global rich communication services market growth.
- Increasing adoption of high-speed broadband networks and growing social networks are also some other factors responsible for the growth of the market.
- High-quality messaging and content management offered by rich communication services helping to gain its acceptance across the globe.
- The rapidly growing trend towards 5G networks also supports to gain market growth.
Key Study Deliverables
- The report provides an extensive analysis of recent as well as potential market trends.
- Complete analysis of the global market aids in understanding the recent practices for improved investment decisions.
- A brief description of factors which drive and restrict the global rich communication market growth is also offered in the report.
- A detailed assessment of regional as well as the global market volume is predicted precisely.
- Regional and global key players with their objectives in the global rich communication market have been analyzed using several research methodologies.
- The numbers of marketing techniques to improve the adoption of the RCS have been analyzed briefly. Likewise, a suitable statistical analysis also has been studied.
Food Service Management Software Market 2020 Global Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand, Regional Study and Upcoming Trends by Forecast to 2024
Food Service Management Software Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and Future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and End-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Food Service Management Software Market is showing steady Growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Square for Restaurants
Flipdish
GoFrugal Technologies
Adoro Studios
Aptus Systems
eZee Technosys
Edible Software
FlexiBake
APICBASE
SweetWARE
Cost Brain
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
Web Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
The Food Service Management Software report provides the market’s clean elaborated framework that includes each and every business-related data at a worldwide level. The full range of data linked to the global Food Service Management Software market is acquired from multiple sources and this acquired bulk of data is arranged, processed and displayed by a group of experts using multiple methodological methods and Food Service Management Software analytical instruments, such as market SWOT analysis, to produce a whole collection of trade-based research.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.
The report further covers the significant performance of robust Food Service Management Software companies including their research activities, product innovations, developments, technology adoptions, and brand promotions. The activities are performed in order to captivate the maximum numbers of potential buyers and offer better fit products in the market. Their strategic acquisitions, mergers, ventures, and partnerships are also examined in the report to help clients build their own strategies for their Food Service Management Software businesses.
Reasons to Purchase Food Service Management Software Market Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the Food Service Management Software market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis.
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the Food Service Management Software market in the years to come.
- Food Service Management Software Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of Food Service Management Software market.
- Food Service Management Software Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment.
- Competitive landscape involving the Food Service Management Software market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past 5 year.
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major Food Service Management Software market players.
Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market – What Factors Will Drive the Industry in Upcoming Years and How It Is Going To Impact Globally
Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market report is prepared to offer strategic and profitable insights into Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry. This professional study presents a competitive landscape structure, Market overview and competitive analysis on top Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry players.
The fundamental Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating market overview, product definition, market concentration, and product details are specified. The major portions like market share, size, revenue & growth analysis, market value, and volume are explained. The Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry analysis is presented from 2015-2019 and forecast period is 2020-2026. The market growth analysis, strength and development scope across geographies is analyzed in this research.
The manufacturing process, gross margin analysis, and emerging countries in Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating are profiled. The Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market segmentation is provided based on Type, Application and Research Regions. The market dynamics segment present crucial information on GlobalMarine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Status, limitations, development opportunities and risk assessment is conducted. The most advanced methods and procedures, the pricing structure of various manufacturers are described.
Market Segmented: By Key Players Of the Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market.
PPG
Hempel
Chugoku
AkzoNobel
RPM International
Jotun
Valspar
Sherwin-Williams
Nippon Paint
Henkel
By Type
Water-Based Coating
Solvent-Based Coating
By Application
Vessels
Containers
Offshore Constructions
Others
The industry chain structure segment explains the Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating production process analysis, raw material cost, labor cost is provided in the report. Also, the study of Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating marketing channels, downstream buyers is conducted. A comprehensive analysis of import-export details, consumption statistics in Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, gross margin share, and downstream buyers are analysed. For every type, region and application of Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, the market share, value, production and consumption numbers are covered.
The demand and supply scenario of Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry and leading Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market players with their market share and company profiles are covered. The streamlined financial information on Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry is obtained via varied data sources and comprehensive research methodology. The strategic recommendations, feasibility check, upcoming Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry trends and emerging players are studied.
The Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market players are ranked based on gross margin, price structure, revenue share, value and gross margin. The SWOT analysis of top players, their marketing strategies and development plans are listed. The analysis of Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market strengths and market threats will lead to profitable plans with a reduction in market risks. Along with the regional analysis, all the top countries present globally that are actively involved in Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market are studied at depth.
In the last part, the forecast (2019-2026) analysis of Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry considering the market volume, value, and consumption is provided. The analyst’s views and opinions on the development status and growth scope are analyzed in the report.
Vital Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry Driving Factors:
• A complete and comprehensive research study on Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry and Forecast growth.
• Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry dynamics, strengths, risk assessment and emerging segments are profiled.
• Segmented market representation based on Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Type, multiple applications and diverse regions are explained.
• Evaluation of niche Type, applications, countries and industry players.
• Market share, gross margin, market value, growth trajectory study
Assets of Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Research Report:
• Detailed Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating market exploration with latest industry situations, market scope and maturity analysis provided.
• Qualitative and quantitative data on Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating for the year 2015-2019 and forecast to 2019-2026 is elaborated.
• Analysis of growth opportunities, development scope, threats and market tactics implemented by top Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating players.
• Analytical and strategic implementation of competitive Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry scenario, emerging players and market potential.
• Authentic and reliable statistics pertaining to the market share of manufacturers, production consumption and market value is reflected.
• The mergers and acquisitions taking place in Global Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry, new product launches, emerging Marine Anti-Corrosion Coating Market segments and industry plans & policies are provided.
Mobile Satellite Services Market Biggest Innovation to Boost Global Growth Rate 2020 Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024
Mobile Satellite Services Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and Future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and End-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Mobile Satellite Services Market is showing steady Growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Ericsson
Globalstar
Inmarsat Holdings
Iridium Communications
Orbcomm
Echostar Corporation
Intelsat General Corporation
Singtel
VirSat
Telstra Corporation
Segmentation by product type:
Video Service
Data Service
Segmentation by application:
Land
Air
Maritime
The Mobile Satellite Services report provides the market’s clean elaborated framework that includes each and every business-related data at a worldwide level. The full range of data linked to the global Mobile Satellite Services market is acquired from multiple sources and this acquired bulk of data is arranged, processed and displayed by a group of experts using multiple methodological methods and Mobile Satellite Services analytical instruments, such as market SWOT analysis, to produce a whole collection of trade-based research.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.
The report further covers the significant performance of robust Mobile Satellite Services companies including their research activities, product innovations, developments, technology adoptions, and brand promotions. The activities are performed in order to captivate the maximum numbers of potential buyers and offer better fit products in the market. Their strategic acquisitions, mergers, ventures, and partnerships are also examined in the report to help clients build their own strategies for their Mobile Satellite Services businesses.
Reasons to Purchase Mobile Satellite Services Market Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the Mobile Satellite Services market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis.
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the Mobile Satellite Services market in the years to come.
- Mobile Satellite Services Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of Mobile Satellite Services market.
- Mobile Satellite Services Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment.
- Competitive landscape involving the Mobile Satellite Services market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past 5 year.
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major Mobile Satellite Services market players.
