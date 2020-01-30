Ride Sharing Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025

The exclusive study on “Global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)” research reports published research report on added by leading provider MarketReportsOnline.com

The report titled “Global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)” provides in-depth analysis of the EHS software market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, growth and segments. An analysis of the overall EHS market has also been included in the report. This is done in order to highlight the position of the software product segment with respect to the total market.

Under regional analysis, study of the EHS software market in terms of value has been done for the regions of North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Africa. Under competitive landscape, players operating with the EHS software space are compared on the basis of brand awareness among EHS decision makers.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global EHS software market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software market includes players like Wolters Kluwer (Enablon), Intelex Technologies, Cority and VelocityEHS whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the company’s have been provided.

Company Coverage:

Wolters Kluwer (Enablon)

Intelex Technologies

Cority

VelocityEHS

Regional Coverage

North America

Europe

Australia and NewZealand

Africa

EHS stands for Environment, Health, and Safety. It is a general term that is used to make a reference to laws, rules, regulations, professions, programs, and workplace efforts for protecting the health and safety of employees and the public as well as the environment from hazards associated with the workplace. EHS is sometimes also referred to as EHSQ with Q holding the meaning of quality. In real life practices, it is a business initiative for companies that want to not only comply with regulations and industry standards, but at the same time become environmental stewards, and offer their employees with a workplace that is safe and healthy.

EHS is made up of two product types namely services and software. Consulting, monitoring and testing, training programs, and designing of corporate sustainability strategies are all included within EHS services. On the other hand, EHS software is a platform that permits businesses to protect the health and safety of their employees from potential hazards in the workplace. It comes with various tools for health management, safety management, risk assessment and data quality check.

The EHS software market can be segmented on the basis of end users and deployment. EHS software is used by many various industries such as oil and gas, mining, chemical, telecom and IT, healthcare, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, airport and maritime. On the basis of deployment, EHS software is divided into cloud and on premise.

The global EHS software market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate over the period (2020-2024). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as increased awareness of EHS software among EHS decision markers, rising number of accidents at workplaces and stringent government regulations advocating increased compliance with EHS regulations. Limited adoption of EHS software for analytics tasks is a major hurdle in growth of the EHS market.

EHS4.0, AI solutions for EHS, spike in M&A activity, increased use of EHS software for risk management, mobile EHS apps and inclination towards cloud based EHS solutions are some of the trends that are expected to create a positive impact on the growth of the global EHS software market.

