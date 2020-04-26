Ridesharing Market 2019 Booming Worldwide with Top Players : Uber, Lyft, Mytaxi, Grab, Didi Chuxing

The Ridesharing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025. The Ridesharing Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Ridesharing Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Ridesharing Market was valued at USD 73.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 209.60 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The increase in demand for cost-saving and time-saving transport will drive the market.

Overview-Advances in technology that aid in the adoption of ridesharing, and governmental policy support, such as toll fee waivers and high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, are bolstering the market growth. Investors are rushing to claim a stake in the developing ridesharing market.

– Ridesharing has emerged as a clean, smart, and powerful tool to deal with the fallouts of urbanisation and the development of megacities. It is estimated that ridesharing could reduce the number of cars needed on urban roads globally by over 2 million vehicles, decrease vehicle kilometres travelled by around 40 billion and lower the corresponding end-of-life (EOL) emissions by over 16 megatons.

– It is also believed that ridesharing can have a positive impact on the entire automotive industry. While there might be fewer cars on the road, the amount of mileage will increase.

Top Companies in the Global Ridesharing Market

Uber, Lyft, Mytaxi, Grab, Didi Chuxing, Carma, Gett, BlaBlaCar, Ola, Yandex.Taxi

North America to Account for Significant Market Share

– North America holds the largest market in this segment whereas The United States holds the largest penetration rate for ridesharing behind China. It was estimated that around 15 million US adults used a ride-sharing service or other sharing economy transportation service, a 20.5% improvement over the last year.

– Following this massive demand in the region, European ride-sharing company Carpooling entered the US market in 2014, offering people a way to share rides for road trips that average 125 miles.

– Traditional automakers based out of the region have also begun investing in the ridesharing mix. Ford acquired Chariot, a private urban mass-transit company, in September 2016, to enter the ridesharing market, Ford has chosen 2021 for when it will have a self-driving fleet specifically for ridesharing.

This report segments the global Ridesharing Market on the basis of Types are

Commuting Ridesharing

Dynamic Ridesharing

Fixed Long Distance Ridesharing

On The basis Of Application, the Global Ridesharing Market is

Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2019-2025 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

Through the measurable examination, the report delineates the universal Ridesharing Market including limit, generation, creation esteem, cost/benefit, supply/request and worldwide import/send out. The all out market is additionally isolated by organization, by nation, and by application/type for the aggressive scene examination. The report at that point gauges 2020-2025 market improvement patterns of industry. Examination of upstream crude materials, downstream interest, and current market elements is additionally completed. At last, the report makes some significant proposition for another undertaking of Ridesharing Market before assessing its attainability.

