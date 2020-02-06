MARKET REPORT
Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2027
Analysis of the Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market
The presented global Rig and Oilfield Mats market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
According to the report, the value of the Rig and Oilfield Mats market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.
The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Rig and Oilfield Mats market:
- How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Rig and Oilfield Mats market?
- Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
- What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Rig and Oilfield Mats market?
- Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
- What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Rig and Oilfield Mats market over the forecast period?
The report splits the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market into different market segments such as:
Key Segments Covered
By Product Type:
-
Wood mats
-
Composite mats
-
Metal mats
By End Use:
-
Oil and Gas
-
Electrical T&D Construction & Maintenance
-
Wind
-
Infrastructure Construction
-
Military
-
Helipad
By Region:
-
North America
-
Latin America
-
Western Europe
-
Eastern Europe
-
Middle-East & Africa (MEA)
-
China
-
Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC)
A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for rig and oilfield mats.
The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by product type and end use and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market and cover the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2028.
It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities for market players.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the rig and oilfield mats market.
In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the rig and oilfield mats.
Research Methodology
FMI conducted exploratory research at a granular market level to arrive at the numbers in the rig and oilfield mats market. An initial study was conducted to identify the rig and oilfield mats market structure and demand pattern of the rig and oilfield mats market by segments (i.e. by product type and by end use) in each prominent region of the globe. This study involved data mining via primary interviews with experts representing matting solutions and rig and oilfield mats manufacturers, dealers and end-use industries. Data was also gathered from secondary sources, such as company annual reports, industry association publications, industry presentations, white papers and company press releases to understand the rig and oilfield mats market dynamics across various levels of the value chain. Post ascertaining the rig and oilfield mats market behavior, data validation was conducted vis-a-vis primary and secondary research data to arrive at the base numbers with 2017 as the base number and estimated sales for 2018, followed by a forecast for the years 2018 to 2028.
FMI validated the forecast developed using concrete growth levels derived from macro and micro factors related to the rig and oilfield mats market. For instance, the growth of rig and oilfield mats in the oil and gas industry, industry value added and key participants’ annual sales performances were analyzed to attain the rig and oilfield mats market forecast and refine anomalies, if any. This approach enabled the forecasting of the rig and oilfield mats market in terms of CAGR with respect to the forthcoming period, based on end user sentiments and helped in analyzing the rig and oilfield mats market on the basis of Year-on-Year growth (Y-o-Y). The rig and oilfield mats market has been analyzed in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS) and a market attractive index has been provided for high growth segments in the rig and oilfield mats market.
Some of the key players in the Global Rig and oilfield mats market are:
-
Access Terrain Services
-
Bridgewell Resources
-
Checkers Safety Group
-
Horizon North Logistics Inc.
-
JWA Oilfield Supplies
-
Newpark Resources Inc.
-
PortaFloor
-
Quality Mat Company
-
Rig Mats of America
-
Signature Systems Group, LLC
-
Spartan Mat
-
Sterling Company
-
Strad Energy Services Ltd
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Rig and Oilfield Mats market
- Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
- Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Rig and Oilfield Mats market on the global scale
- Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment
New informative study on Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market | Major Players: Bayer AG, Sekisui Chemical, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, etc.

The Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Bayer AG, Sekisui Chemical, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A., Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Tosoh Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Armacell GmbH, Chemtura Corporation, Foamcraft, Inc., Foampartner Group, Future Foam’ Inc., Fxi-Foamex Innovations, Recticel NV /SA, Rogers Corporation, The Woodbridge Group, SINOMAX.
2018 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Report:
Bayer AG, Sekisui Chemical, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A., Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Tosoh Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Armacell GmbH, Chemtura Corporation, Foamcraft, Inc., Foampartner Group, Future Foam’ Inc., Fxi-Foamex Innovations, Recticel NV /SA, Rogers Corporation, The Woodbridge Group, SINOMAX.
On the basis of products, report split into, Flexible Polyurethane Foam (FDF), Semi-Flexible Polyurethane Foam, Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPF), Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF).
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Residential Construction, Non-Residential, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Medical, Packaging, Others.
Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Overview
2 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix

Automatic Power Factor Controller Market 2019 Global Market Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2028
The global Automatic Power Factor Controller market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Automatic Power Factor Controller market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Automatic Power Factor Controller market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Automatic Power Factor Controller market. The Automatic Power Factor Controller market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
ABB
General Electric
Eaton Corporation
Schneider Electric
EPCOS AG
Texas Instruments
Fairchild Semiconductor International
ON Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Crompton Greaves
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Ab Power System Solution
Dynamic Control Systems
Havells
REM Electromach
Serwel Electronics
Socomec
Techno Power Systems
Vicor Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Active Power Factor Controller
Passive Power Factor Controller
Segment by Application
Process Industries
Discrete Industries
The Automatic Power Factor Controller market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Automatic Power Factor Controller market.
- Segmentation of the Automatic Power Factor Controller market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Automatic Power Factor Controller market players.
The Automatic Power Factor Controller market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Automatic Power Factor Controller for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Automatic Power Factor Controller ?
- At what rate has the global Automatic Power Factor Controller market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Automatic Power Factor Controller market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
Polyurethane Floor Paint Market 2020 | Know the Latest Strategies of Key Players: AKZO Nobel, PPG Industrial Coatings, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, RPM, etc.

The Polyurethane Floor Paint Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Polyurethane Floor Paint Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Polyurethane Floor Paint Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
AKZO Nobel, PPG Industrial Coatings, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, RPM, Diamond Paints, Valspa, Sacal, Nippon Paint.
2018 Global Polyurethane Floor Paint Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Polyurethane Floor Paint industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Polyurethane Floor Paint market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Polyurethane Floor Paint Market Report:
AKZO Nobel, PPG Industrial Coatings, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, RPM, Diamond Paints, Valspa, Sacal, Nippon Paint.
On the basis of products, report split into, Solvent Polyurethane Floor Paint, Non-Solvent Polyurethane Floor Paint.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Tennis Court, Lawn, Other.
Polyurethane Floor Paint Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Polyurethane Floor Paint market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Polyurethane Floor Paint Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Polyurethane Floor Paint industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Polyurethane Floor Paint Market Overview
2 Global Polyurethane Floor Paint Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Polyurethane Floor Paint Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Polyurethane Floor Paint Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Polyurethane Floor Paint Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Polyurethane Floor Paint Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Polyurethane Floor Paint Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Polyurethane Floor Paint Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Polyurethane Floor Paint Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix

