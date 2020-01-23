Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Future Demand, Business Prospects, and Industry Analysis, 2024: Rig Mats of America, Inc., Signature Systems Group

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market

Reduction in transportation expenditure augmented shelf life, improved inventory, minimization of weight loss on account of palatability and evaporation because of controlled aging are few of the important advantages of efficient fresh meat packaging. Increasing environmental issues related to the harmful effects of packaging wastes and raising awareness related to global warming are driving the demand and requirement for the development and innovation of recyclable and biodegradable packaging material, such as, the bio-based polymers which include poly hydroxyalk anoates (PHA). The important aspects driving the development of the global fresh meat packaging market comprises rising demand and popularity for meat products such as beef, pork, seafood, and poultry. Urbanization, rising awareness about the benefits of meat packaging, and growing demand for convenience products are numerous aspects responsible for the growth and expansion of global fresh meat packaging market.

By meat type, beef products are more time-consuming to cook. Rising trends towards convenience options such as ready-to-cook meals are expected to result in higher beef sales. As well, beef products are on average slightly more expensive as compared to its main alternative, chicken. Furthermore, health concerns such as red meat’s association with bigger risk of stroke are driving growing concerns among consumers. Governments around the world are also encouraging sustainable beef production because of global warming, which is anticipated to increase the price of these products further.

The report offers perceptive and detailed information regarding the several key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, M&A, and market footprint.

Geographically, North America is estimated to hold the dominant market share and is expected to continue to stay at the same position in the future because of the early acceptance of the fresh meat packaging amongst meat producers. This regional market is predicted to gain significantly in the coming years because of the increased R&D activities, majorly driven by the high investments.

The Asia Pacific is also expected to experience a substantial high expansion in the coming years. The fast industrialization in this province is anticipated to increase global fresh meat packaging market in the years to come. The increasing investments by several key companies for the R&D activities will propel the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected regarding the market from several sources. Analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained perceptions using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. Additionally, an internal study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, along with the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global fresh meat packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global fresh meat packaging market.

Scope of Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, By Packaging Technology Type

• Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

• Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

• Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP)

• Others

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, By Material Type

• PE

• PP

• BOPP

• EVOH

• PVC

• PA

• Others

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, By Meat Type

• Beef

• Pork

• Poultry

• Seafood

• Others

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market

• Amcor Ltd.

• Dupont

• Bemis Co. Inc.

• Berry Plastic Group

• Winpack Ltd.

• Sealed Air Corp.

• Crown Holdings

• Reynolds Group

• Coveris Holdings S.A.

• Sealpac International BV

