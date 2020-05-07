Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Research Study for the Period 2016 – 2024

Latest report on global Rigid Transparent Plastics market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Rigid Transparent Plastics market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Rigid Transparent Plastics is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Rigid Transparent Plastics market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

competitive landscape of this market by reviewing the profiles of the leading market participants on the basis of their shares, product details, revenue structure, business strategies, and latest developments. A SWOT analysis of each of these participants has also been performed to identify their potential growth trajectory.

Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The substantial rise in the demand for clear grade plastics is having the most prominent influence on the global market for rigid transparent plastics across the world. The rising replacement of glasses from clear grade plastics in a number of applications, such as eyeglasses and vehicle lighting systems, is likely to reflect positively on the sales of rigid transparent plastics in the near future.

Over the next few years, rigid transparent plastics are projected to replace glass in a broader array of applications due to their superiority over the glass and the benefits offered by them. In addition to this, the technological advancements in rigid transparent plastics are anticipated to expand its application base, resulting in a rise in demand over the years to come.

Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market: Geographical Analysis

On the geographical front, the global market for rigid transparent plastics has been classified into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Thanks to the presence of a robust industrial infrastructure, Europe and North America have emerged as the leading regional markets for rigid transparent plastics across the world.

The technological advancements in the field of rigid transplant plastics are likely to boost their adoption in these regions over the forthcoming years, leading to a strong rise in both the regional markets. However, Asia Pacific is projected to offer the most promising opportunities for growth to the manufacturers of rigid transparent plastics. With the emerging countries, including India, Indonesia, China, and Brazil, becoming the key consumers of packaged products, such as medicines, mineral water, food and beverages, and other goods, the demand for the rigid transparent plastic is anticipated to increase tremendously in Asia Pacific over the next few years.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

The global market for rigid transparent plastics demonstrates a highly competitive landscape. BASF SE, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), DuPont, ExxonMobil Chemical Co., Dow Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics, Bayer Material Sciences, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Sartomer USA LLC, LG Chem Ltd., Eastman Chemical, Styron LLC, Ineos Nova LLC, Total Petrochemicals, PPG Industries Inc., EMS Chemie North America Inc., LyondellBasell Industries, Chi Mei Corp., Sinopec Group, Plaskolite Inc., Hanwha Chemical Corp., and Evonik/Cyro LLC are some of the leading manufacturers of rigid transparent plastics across the world.

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

