Rise in the Demand for Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market in the Paints & Coatings Industry and Extensive use in the Petrochemicals Industry 2026

Global Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market: Overview

Diethylene glycol monomethyl ether is a product derived from ethylene oxide and methanol. Chemically, it is also known as methyl diglycol or 2-hydroxy-2-methoxy-diethyl ether. Commercially, it is known as methyl carbitol. Diethylene glycol monomethyl ether is a solvent which is excellent for application in various resins and pastes. It is a non-volatile solvent and hence, it is used only in special lacquer formulations. It is employed principally in nitrocellulose lacquers so as to improve characteristics of lacquers. It can be easily stabilized with the use of small quantities of additives such as 2, 6-ditert-butyl-4-methylphenol (0.005%). Diethylene glycol monomethyl ether has excellent dilution capacity. It is utilized in the aviation industry as FSII (fuel system icing inhibitor), which is also called anti-icing or dicing agent. It is also employed in the printing ink industry and in the production of ballpoint pen ink.

In addition to uses listed above, diethylene glycol monomethyl ether is used for applications such as architectural coatings, brake fluids, graphic arts, institutional cleaners, process solvents, protective coatings, textile, and wood coatings.

Global Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in the demand for diethylene glycol monomethyl ether in the paints & coatings industry and its extensive use in the petrochemicals industry are factors augmenting the diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market. This is prompting companies to increase the production of diethylene glycol monomethyl ether. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for diethylene glycol monomethyl ether in the near future.

The global diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better methods to manufacture these chemicals. Development of new processes for the manufacture of diethylene glycol monomethyl ether and emergence of its applications are estimated to propel the market in the next few years. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market can be segmented into de-icing additives, solvents, coupling agents, deactivators & stabilizers, and others. The solvents segment dominates the market, owing to extensive use of diethylene glycol monomethyl ether as a solvent in various applications in developing economies such as India and China.

Based on end-use industry, the diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market can be divided into paints & coatings, petrochemicals, textile, agriculture, and others. The paints & coatings segment dominates the market owing to excellent properties of diethylene glycol monomethyl ether as a solvent in paint and coatings.

Global Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute a key share of the global market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026, due to rise in the demand for diethylene glycol monomethyl ether in the textile industry in the region. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive market for diethylene glycol monomethyl ether during the forecast period, due to increase in the demand for the chemical in the paints & coatings industry in the region.

Global Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Solvay SA, Advance Petrochemicals Ltd., and FBC Chemical Corp.