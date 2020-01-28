MARKET REPORT
Rise in the Demand for Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market in the Paints & Coatings Industry and Extensive use in the Petrochemicals Industry 2026
Global Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market: Overview
Diethylene glycol monomethyl ether is a product derived from ethylene oxide and methanol. Chemically, it is also known as methyl diglycol or 2-hydroxy-2-methoxy-diethyl ether. Commercially, it is known as methyl carbitol. Diethylene glycol monomethyl ether is a solvent which is excellent for application in various resins and pastes. It is a non-volatile solvent and hence, it is used only in special lacquer formulations. It is employed principally in nitrocellulose lacquers so as to improve characteristics of lacquers. It can be easily stabilized with the use of small quantities of additives such as 2, 6-ditert-butyl-4-methylphenol (0.005%). Diethylene glycol monomethyl ether has excellent dilution capacity. It is utilized in the aviation industry as FSII (fuel system icing inhibitor), which is also called anti-icing or dicing agent. It is also employed in the printing ink industry and in the production of ballpoint pen ink.
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/diethylene-glycol-monomethyl-ether-market.html
In addition to uses listed above, diethylene glycol monomethyl ether is used for applications such as architectural coatings, brake fluids, graphic arts, institutional cleaners, process solvents, protective coatings, textile, and wood coatings.
Global Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market: Drivers and Restraints
Rise in the demand for diethylene glycol monomethyl ether in the paints & coatings industry and its extensive use in the petrochemicals industry are factors augmenting the diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market. This is prompting companies to increase the production of diethylene glycol monomethyl ether. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for diethylene glycol monomethyl ether in the near future.
The global diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better methods to manufacture these chemicals. Development of new processes for the manufacture of diethylene glycol monomethyl ether and emergence of its applications are estimated to propel the market in the next few years. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the market during the forecast period.
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47757
Based on application, the diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market can be segmented into de-icing additives, solvents, coupling agents, deactivators & stabilizers, and others. The solvents segment dominates the market, owing to extensive use of diethylene glycol monomethyl ether as a solvent in various applications in developing economies such as India and China.
Based on end-use industry, the diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market can be divided into paints & coatings, petrochemicals, textile, agriculture, and others. The paints & coatings segment dominates the market owing to excellent properties of diethylene glycol monomethyl ether as a solvent in paint and coatings.
Global Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market: Regional Outlook
Based on geography, the global diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute a key share of the global market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026, due to rise in the demand for diethylene glycol monomethyl ether in the textile industry in the region. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive market for diethylene glycol monomethyl ether during the forecast period, due to increase in the demand for the chemical in the paints & coatings industry in the region.
Enquiry before Buying:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=47757
Global Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market: Key Players
Prominent players operating in the global diethylene glycol monomethyl ether market include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Solvay SA, Advance Petrochemicals Ltd., and FBC Chemical Corp.
Washbasin Mixer Tap Market – Careful Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2025
The report titled “Global Washbasin Mixer Tap Market Research Report 2019” offers a primary impression of the Washbasin Mixer Tap industry covering different product Scope, Characterizations, Classifications, Objectives, and Participants in the industry chain structure. Washbasin Mixer Tap Market report profiles major topmost manufactures like (Bronces Mestre, MARGOT, Rubinetterie Treemme, Ritmonio Rubinetterie, Axor, AG MONTEIRO, DANIEL RUBINETTERIE, Elka design, FANTINI, 8.DORNBRACHT, F.lli Frattini, Griferías Maier, GUGLIELMI, Remer Rubinetterie, TRES, THG, Serdaneli, CALIFORNIA FAUCETS, Bongio, MGS Progetti) in United States, Europe, Japan, Asia pacific, China and Others, this report investigates and analyzes the Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and business contact profile. The primary section of the study covers an executive summary, which includes an analysis of the Washbasin Mixer Tap market, followed by Market Definitions, Taxonomy, and Market Background, Washbasin Mixer Tap Market Analysis by Key Segments, Regional Analysis, and Competition Landscape.
Get Free Sample PDF (TOC, Tables and Figures) of Washbasin Mixer Tap [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2093108
Target Audience of Washbasin Mixer Tap Market :Key Consulting Companies & Advisors, Production Companies, Suppliers, Channel Partners, Marketing Authorities, Subject Matter Experts, Research Institutions, Financial Institutions, Market Consultants, Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers, Industry Investors/Investment Bankers Government Authorities.
Scope of Washbasin Mixer Tap Market: The Washbasin Mixer Tap market report analyzes the opportunities in the global market, analyzing the data on a historical basis, estimated data for 2018, and forecasted data till the year 2025. Market analysis includes data in terms of both, value (US$) and volume (MT). The market outlook of the Washbasin Mixer Tap market report covers feed industry overview, global industry outlook, macroeconomic outlook, and forecasted factors. The market dynamics section includes key drivers, trends, and restraints prohibiting the growth of the Washbasin Mixer Tap market, value chain analysis, and others
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Washbasin Mixer Tap market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
☯ G1/2
☯ G3/4
☯ G3/8
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Washbasin Mixer Tap market share and growth rate of Washbasin Mixer Tap for each application, including-
☯ Residental Building
☯ Commercial Building
☯ Industrial Building
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2093108
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Washbasin Mixer Tap market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:
- United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
- Southeast Asia(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
- Central and South America(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
Important Washbasin Mixer Tap Market Data Available In This Report:
❶Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main manufacturers.
❷This report discusses the Washbasin Mixer Tap Market summary; market scope gives a brief outline of the Washbasin Mixer Tap Market.
❸Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Washbasin Mixer Tap Market.
❹Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas, Other) along with their major countries are detailed in this report.
❺Challenges for the new entrants, trends market drivers.
❻Company profiles, product analysis, Marketing strategies, emerging market segments and comprehensive analysis of Washbasin Mixer Tap Market.
❼Washbasin Mixer Tap Market share year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions.
Ecommerce Growth Market 2020 Key Ways, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities
The report titled “Global Ecommerce Growth Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” offers a primary impression of the Ecommerce Growth industry covering different product Scope, Characterizations, Classifications, Objectives, and Participants in the industry chain structure. Ecommerce Growth Market report profiles major topmost manufactures like (Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Amazon, Firstcom, IBM) in United States, Europe, Japan, Asia pacific, China and Others, this report investigates and analyzes the Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and business contact profile. The primary section of the study covers an executive summary, which includes an analysis of the Ecommerce Growth market, followed by Market Definitions, Taxonomy, and Market Background, Ecommerce Growth Market Analysis by Key Segments, Regional Analysis, and Competition Landscape.
Get Free Sample PDF (TOC, Tables and Figures) of Ecommerce Growth [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2082054
Target Audience of Ecommerce Growth Market :Key Consulting Companies & Advisors, Production Companies, Suppliers, Channel Partners, Marketing Authorities, Subject Matter Experts, Research Institutions, Financial Institutions, Market Consultants, Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers, Industry Investors/Investment Bankers Government Authorities.
Scope of Ecommerce Growth Market: Food and beverage industry faces many challenges for their product lining including meeting consumer demands and managing supply chains. Ecommerce helps these industries/ organizations to grow into the market according to the market trend change and avails different upcoming opportunities for the betterment of the customer and operating margins. Ecommerce gives real time tracking and information from different sources to one source which plays big role in the industry.
Ecommerce market is primarily driven by the growth in the online shopping which gives multiple options at a glance. Also retailers are using strategies like same-day-delivery are helping them to grow the ecommerce market. New preservation techniques used for the perishable foods is also one of the key driver responsible for the ecommerce growth. User-friendly interface, low costs, and daily delivery options have made the ecommerce more trending over traditional sellers. Social media is also playing important role in driving the ecommerce market as the processing can be done using mobile phones which is one of the significant way of using ecommerce.
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Ecommerce Growth market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
☯ Perishable Products
☯ Non-Perishable Products
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Ecommerce Growth market share and growth rate of Ecommerce Growth for each application, including-
☯ Food And Beverage
☯ Manufacturing
☯ Retail
☯ Others
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2082054
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Ecommerce Growth market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:
- United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
- Southeast Asia(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
- Central and South America(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
Important Ecommerce Growth Market Data Available In This Report:
❶Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main manufacturers.
❷This report discusses the Ecommerce Growth Market summary; market scope gives a brief outline of the Ecommerce Growth Market.
❸Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Ecommerce Growth Market.
❹Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas, Other) along with their major countries are detailed in this report.
❺Challenges for the new entrants, trends market drivers.
❻Company profiles, product analysis, Marketing strategies, emerging market segments and comprehensive analysis of Ecommerce Growth Market.
❼Ecommerce Growth Market share year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions.
Bus Switch IC Market Analysis: Aim To Attain The Top In Qualitative Trade Research And Business Intelligence
The report titled “Global Bus Switch IC Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” offers a primary impression of the Bus Switch IC industry covering different product Scope, Characterizations, Classifications, Objectives, and Participants in the industry chain structure. Bus Switch IC Market report profiles major topmost manufactures like (Toshiba, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Diodes, Integrated Device Technology (IDT), Microsemi, Nexperia, ON Semiconductor, WeEn Semiconductors) in United States, Europe, Japan, Asia pacific, China and Others, this report investigates and analyzes the Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and business contact profile. The primary section of the study covers an executive summary, which includes an analysis of the Bus Switch IC market, followed by Market Definitions, Taxonomy, and Market Background, Bus Switch IC Market Analysis by Key Segments, Regional Analysis, and Competition Landscape.
Get Free Sample PDF (TOC, Tables and Figures) of Bus Switch IC [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2081706
Target Audience of Bus Switch IC Market :Key Consulting Companies & Advisors, Production Companies, Suppliers, Channel Partners, Marketing Authorities, Subject Matter Experts, Research Institutions, Financial Institutions, Market Consultants, Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers, Industry Investors/Investment Bankers Government Authorities.
Scope of Bus Switch IC Market: Bus switches are connected to high-speed digital buses. Their main characteristics are sub-nanosecond propagation delays and fast switching. Also, they do not create additional noises. They are suitable for voltage translation, hot swapping, hot plug, bus or capacitance isolation, and many other applications. Bus switch ICs are used to increase the speed and reduce the noise by isolating functions that do not need to drive the bus (or be driven by it) at any given moment, but may need to be connected later.
One driver in the market is growing demand for cloud computing and IoT. The global IoT market is being amplified by the increasing rates of globalization and urbanization in all regions. A surprising number of users across the world today have access to multiple branches of IT, data sharing and storage methods, cloud computing solutions, and communication portals. Within the next three years, it is expected that more than 80% of all data center traffic will be cloud based. Also, most of this action will be going to public cloud services; there will be more workloads (nearly 54%) in the public cloud than in private clouds (46%). One trend in the market is growing use of high-speed gigabit Ethernet. Gigabit Internet is known as the next generation of broadband Internet service, and it is delivered over fiber optic lines and provides speeds of nearly 1,000 Mbps, which is also referred to as 1 Gbps or gigabit Internet.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the digital switch IC market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to growth in the manufacturing bases of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The developing countries in the APAC witness a growing demand for domestic consumer electronics from the end users. The growing consumer awareness about the use of advanced technology and the inclination towards better standard of living, will boost the growth of the bus switch IC market in this region.
The Bus Switch IC market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bus Switch IC.
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Bus Switch IC market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
☯ Digital Bus Switch ICs Pb Free Multi-Rate Digital Switch
☯ Digital Bus Switch ICs Pb Free 3V Large Digital Switch
☯ Digital Bus Switch ICs Pb Free Low volt enhanced Digital Switch
☯ Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Bus Switch IC market share and growth rate of Bus Switch IC for each application, including-
☯ Consumer Electronics
☯ Computer Electronics
☯ Data Centers
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2081706
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Bus Switch IC market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:
- United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
- Southeast Asia(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
- Central and South America(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
Important Bus Switch IC Market Data Available In This Report:
❶Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main manufacturers.
❷This report discusses the Bus Switch IC Market summary; market scope gives a brief outline of the Bus Switch IC Market.
❸Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Bus Switch IC Market.
❹Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas, Other) along with their major countries are detailed in this report.
❺Challenges for the new entrants, trends market drivers.
❻Company profiles, product analysis, Marketing strategies, emerging market segments and comprehensive analysis of Bus Switch IC Market.
❼Bus Switch IC Market share year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions.
