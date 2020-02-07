Risk-based Authentication Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Crossmatch, IBM Corporation, Oracle corporation, GURUCUL, Micro Focus International, Equifax, Gemalto, RSA Security, Ping Identity

Risk-based authentication also called as adaptive authentication, is one of an emerging identity and access technology. The technology uses varied factors such as behavior of user, devices, and other variables. This information is used to resolve about the user’s intention, i.e., whether it is dangerous or not. Increase in the demand for risk-based authentication among the industries is driven by continuous rise in a number of threats, security breaches, and other illegal events. In addition to this, high usage of BYOD practices in industries is responsible to prosper the risk-based authentication market in the current scenario.

Factor responsible to hinder the growth of risk-based authentication market is limited budget of small enterprises to spend on better security related software which could affect the usage of risk-based authentications. Nevertheless, an exponential increase is observed in the number of internet based application such as connected devices, concept of smart cities, smart grids, and more. Also, adoption of risk-based authentication among the high industry verticals is fueling the demand of the risk-based authentications market with varied growth opportunities in the forthcoming period.

Top Key Players Profiled in this Report: Crossmatch, IBM Corporation, Oracle corporation, GURUCUL, Micro Focus International Plc, Equifax Inc., Gemalto N.V., RSA Security LLC, Ping Identity, and CA Technologies among others.

Risk-based Authentication Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.



The Risk-based Authentication Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

