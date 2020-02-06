Robo-Taxi Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Pune City, January 2020 – A Robo-Taxi, is also known as robo-cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi. It is an autonomous car operated for on-demand mobility service. The primary purpose is eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which is a significant part of the operating costs of those type of services.
Robo-Taxi market players influencing the market are: Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, GM Cruise LLC, Lyft, Inc., nuTonomy, Tesla, Uber Technologies Inc., Volkswagen, Volvo Car Corporation, Waymo LLC
MARKET DYNAMICS
The robo-taxi market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as the race to deploy autonomous vehicles, demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free cars, need for better road safety and traffic control boosts the market growth. However, machines jeopardizing human jobs likely to reduce full acceptance, high R & D cost for implementation and cyber security threats are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global robo-taxi market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global robo-taxi market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Robo-taxi market with detailed market segmentation by working type, by frequency band, by application, by country. The global robo-taxi market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Robo-taxi market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Robo-taxi market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global robo-taxi market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, component, level of autonomy, by propulsion and by vehicle. Based on service type the market is segmented as car rental and station-based. On the basis of application the market is segmented as goods transportation and passenger transportation. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as camera, lidar,radarand ultrasonic sensors. Based on level of autonomy the market is segmented as level 4 and level 5.Based on the propulsion the market is segmented as electric, fuel cell and hybrid. Based on vehicle type the market is segmented as car and van/shuttle.
REGIONAL FRAMEWORK
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global robo-taxi market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The robo-taxi market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
The report analyzes factors affecting robo-taxi market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the robo-taxi market in these regions.
MARKET PLAYERS
The reports cover key developments in the robo-taxi market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from robo-taxi market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Robo-taxi in the global market.
Reason to Buy
– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Virtual Reality Market.
– Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.
– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Virtual Reality Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.
– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.
– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.
Robo-Taxi Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Service Type
Robo-Taxi Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
Robo-Taxi Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Component
Robo-Taxi Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Level of Autonomy
Robo-Taxi Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Propulsion
Robo-Taxi Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle
Robo-Taxi Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
Industry Landscape
Robo-Taxi Market, Key Company Profiles
Appendix
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one-stop-shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide the best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.
Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) is a technique used in the laboratories that can separate ions based on their electrophoretic mobility with the use of an applied voltage without overheating. The advantages of the system include high accuracy, efficiency and higher reproducibility. This electrophoresis technique is widely used in biosciences and clinical research.
North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing focus by stakeholders on research projects that involves proteins, associated biomolecules and also genes. The growth in Europe, is due to the growing research activities in the fields related to genomics and proteomics coupled with stringent regulatory requirements in pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. Asia-Pacific region is also one of the lucrative markets showing noticeable growth due to rising focus on structure-based drug design developments.
The market is mainly driven by advantages over other molecular separation and analysis technologies due to its improved efficiency, high accuracy as well as greater reproducibility. However, the growth of the market is hindered by the high cost of the equipment as well as the availability of other electrophoresis systems in the market.
Industry Trends and Updates
Agilent Technologies, Inc., an American public research, development and manufacturing company had completed its acquisition of Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc., a provider of capillary electrophoresis solutions for fully automated analysis of a wide range of molecules for USD 250 million in cash.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, an American biotechnology product development company had launched its new capillary electrophoresis (CE) system which is designed to offer a low-throughput, cartridge-based system for Sanger sequencing as well as fragment analysis at European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) conference held in Copenhagen, Denmark.
An automotive battery is a rechargeable battery used for supplying power to electric vehicles.The battery feeds the starter of the engines. Automotive battery is one of the critical automotive components deployed to provide power for Starting, Lighting and Ignition (SLI) in an automobile. Automotive battery could soon become an inevitable source to operate electric vehicles as it now being used to power up their entire framework and engine of the vehicles. The inception of electric vehicles has caused a surge in the number of these batteries and with the growth of electric vehicles these batteries are going to be in demand much more than before.
The global automotive battery market was USD 38.63 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 61.95 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecasted period. The market demand for this battery is huge as more and more vehicles are being developed daily and more electric vehicles are increasingly being used.
Growth by Region
North America dominates the market due to the presence of large companies in batteries like Exide, Johnson Controls, and Odyssey. Being advanced in the field of technology North America has shown a significant interest in the field and a lot of progress has been made.
Asia-Pacific market has a huge CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. This amounts to the increasing population in various countries of this region like India, Indonesia, China and Korea. Due to this demand for vehicles has increased significantly and hence the demand for this market arises automatically.
The passenger car battery market is expected to continue its dominance in the global automotive battery market during the forecast period as well. The use of electric power in vehicle as a fuel is new trend in last few years. Environmental changes and scarce oil resources are the driving force behind their increasing adoption. On the other hand, the market can be negatively affected by the rise of safety issues associated with battery usage and unavailability of proper infrastructure required for the proper utilization of electric vehicles. Also, the overflowing sales of mid-sized and compact vehicles compared to those of other types of vehicles has been making it difficult for automotive battery manufacturers to provide products at a huge pace.
The need for more efficient and environment friendly vehicles has got this technology growing a lot. A lot of research is being done to make the technology more efficient and huge new players are competing in the market to develop better and more efficient system. The market is dependent on raw material suppliers and manufacturers. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures are among the key strategies adopted by market players in an attempt to consolidate their market presence
Cancer is a disease characterized by abnormal cell growth. Cancer Immunotherapy is an immune response against cancer cells, by boosting the body’s natural immune system. Its main purpose is to stop the spreading of cancer, slow down the growth of cancer cells and improve the natural immunity.
Demand Scenario
The global cancer immunotherapy market was USD 57 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 151.89 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.03% during the forecast period.
North America dominates the global market for cancer immunotherapy followed by Europe. The global domination of North America is attributable to factors such as rising incidence of cancer, increasing ease of access to modern therapeutics, and rise in government investments for R&D and the healthcare reforms for the treatment of cancer. Europe is estimated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of advanced cancer therapeutics for effective cancer treatment.
Asia-Pacific will witness the fastest growth rate during the forecasted period owing to factors such as increase in pool of patient population, rise in prevalence of different types of cancer, and rise in government investments for R&D and the healthcare reforms for the treatment of cancer. Also rising mortality rate and presence of major market players with major investments is propelling the demand for immunotherapy in the region.
Factors that drives the growth of the market includes rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements in treatment therapies, rising healthcare expenditure, increase in number of R&D for the treatment of cancer, and effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of wide range of cancers.
Also, the higher mortality rate and adverse effects associated with conventional chemotherapies and increase in number of approvals for new immunotherapeutic drugs is driving the global market. Shortage of experienced healthcare professionals, stringent government regulations, risk of side effects, lack of awareness among the population restrict the growth, challenges in clinical trials coupled with higher costs could hamper the growth of the market.
Industry Trends and Updates
In May 2018, Eli Lilly acquired ARMO BioSciences and its lead treatment candidate pegi lodecakin which is in Phase 3 trials. In November 2017, Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced its collaboration agreement with Genentech, Inc. for entering clinical trials.