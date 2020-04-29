Robo-taxi Market Size 2020 Industry Share, Segment, Demand Analysis, Growth Factor, Recent Trends and Dynamics Outlook

A Robo-Taxi also known as a robo-cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi is an autonomous car operated for an e-hailing service.

Growing investment for autonomous vehicle development by leading players, growing adoption of advanced technologies in automotive industry are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, high initial cost and lack of infrastructure setup remains challenge for the market growth.

The Global Robo-Taxi Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

The Scope of Global Robo-Taxi Industry2019-2026 includes by type (ICE, Hybrid, Fully Electric), by Vehicle Type (Cars, Shuttle), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Some of the key players operating in this market include:–

Waymo LLC

Aptiv

NAVYA

Uber Technologies

GM Cruise

EasyMile

MOIA

Baidu

Tesla

…..

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import and export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Robo-Taxi by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

Based on fuel type, the market is split into:

ICE

Hybrid

Fully Electric

Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into:

Cars

Shuttle

Research Methodology:-

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Raw Material Providers

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope Global Robo-taxi Market — Market Overview Global Robo-taxi Market — Industry Trends Global Robo-taxi Market — Fuel type Outlook Global Robo-taxi Market — Vehicle Type Outlook Global Robo-taxi Market — By Regional Outlook Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

