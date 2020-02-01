Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

New Study about the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market by FMR

Fact.MR recently Published a Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market research that sheds light over the growth prospects of the worldwide market throughout the prognosis period. Furthermore, a systematic and systematic approach embraced by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the study adds importance. The report gives a thorough analysis of opportunities, market drivers, the most recent trends, and challenges.

As per the report, the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe because of a selection of factors such as government policies, and also consciousness related to the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) , surge in development and research and more.

Resourceful Insights enclosed from the record:

• Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market

• In-depth analysis of the advertising promotional Strategies adopted by market gamers

• in The Worldwide and domestic existence of different players the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market

• a Comprehensive analysis of the supply-demand tendencies in different Areas

• Manufacturing/production prowess of players working in The Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market

The aggressive outlook Section offers information related to the different firms working from the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market landscape that is current. Product portfolio, the market share, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of every organization is shared in the report.

The Market report covers the following queries related to the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market:

1. What’s the estimated price of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market in 2019?

2. Which region is expected to introduce a Array of opportunities to Market players at the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) sector?

3. Which marketplace trends are likely to accelerate the development of The Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market in the two years?

4. Which sector is expected to maintain the Industry Share in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) industry?

5. What are In the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market?

Competitive Landscape

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of robotic accessories and robot arm tooling- showcased new products and solutions at the ‘2017 Automate Show and Conference’ held at Chicago. The compact and robust designs of the new products showcased by ATI are well- aligned with the ever-evolving specifications of multiple applications and are fully compliant with safety standards. The major objective behind this participation was to branch out to business-to-business trading and tap into new customer segments.

In 2017, Piab AB- a leading manufacturer of smart solutions for automated applications- announced the strategic acquisition of US-based SAS Automation. This acquisition was aimed at venturing into the segment of ‘mechanical gripping’ and strengthening the existing product portfolio of the company, which will further make it a leading ‘one-stop’ platform for multiple gripper varieties. This acquisition of SAS Automation fits the bill of Piab’s strategy to boost its market sustenance via organic growth and through acquisition of industry leaders.

In 2019, Robotiq, a leading provider of software and tools for collaborative robotics space, inaugurated its European headquarters in Lyon, France. This expansion was aimed at boosting the production capabilities of the company in the European region, as Europe remains one of the top priorities of the company with respect to profitability. This new establishment will enable the company to seamlessly expand its regional operations and retain balance in the demand-supply equation.

Additional key players operating in the global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market include ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Bastian Solutions LLC, J.H. Benedict Co. Inc., ASS End of Arm Tools, Inc., FIPA Gmbh, Festo AG & Co. KG, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, EMI Corporation, OnRobot A/S, Soft Robotics Inc., IPR – Intelligente Peripherien fuer Roboter GmbH, and other market players.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. A summary of the report is available upon request.

Additional Insight:

Adoption of End-of-arm Tooling Surges as Robots Become an Industrial Staple for Multi-tasking & Quick Changeovers

Use of robots in the industrial space has taken off significantly, as end-user demand for multi-tasking and instant changeovers has intensified over the years. Robots are penetrating into multiple industrial ecosystems, often operating alongside humans, in the form of collaborative robots (otherwise known as cobots). With the increasing deployment of robots, industrial ecosystems are also seeking effective robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT) to equip the robots with desired functionalities.

Multiple varieties of robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT), including force-torque sensors, welding torches, grippers, collision sensors, tool changers, material removal tools, and more, are witnessing skyrocketing demand for diverse applications. In short, the nature of the target application determines the EOAT type to be used.

Currently, pneumatic EOATs have gained notable traction, as they are easy to integrate and can hold a substantial amount of power in a small space. Grippers remain highly-favored by the end-use industries, as pick and place applications continue to be imperative for successful automation.

Research Methodology:

A comprehensive approach has been adopted to analyze growth of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Primary & secondary processes remain the two significant aspects of the research methodology employed for robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. The primary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves constructive discussions with industry personnel and data acquired from prominent stakeholders in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market, including suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. The secondary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves study of authentic documents, including company press releases, investor presentations, articles & magazines, paid databases, and others.

