Use of robot-assisted surgery has increased exponentially in the past decade. Despite this rapid uptake, there are no credentialing requirements or clear training recommendations surrounding this technology. Institutions are left to determine on their own how best to train and keep their surgeons current in order to address patient safety issues while minimizing cost burden. This white paper discusses the current industry-leading robotic surgical equipment and the solution Mimic Technologies has implemented to change the field of robotic surgery training.

Robot-assisted surgery has quickly been adopted by institutions as the gold standard in the treatment of many diseases. Robotic surgery, proven to be as safe and effective as traditional surgical methods, allows for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures for procedures that historically have been accessed by large incisions. The benefits of MIS procedures using robotics have been well-documented, and include reduced hospital stay, fewer blood transfusions, and a lower likelihood of developing post-operative respiratory and other surgical complications. The demand for robotic surgical methods has skyrocketed in the past ten years and will only increase as technology continues to improve.

The market leader in robot-assisted surgical equipment is Intuitive Surgical with its da Vinci® surgical system, introduced in the year 1999. This equipment is renowned for its surgical precision, dexterity, range of motion, visualization, and access. Above 2,000 da Vinci systems have been installed in institutions all over the world and the install base is growing at a rate of over 25 percent per year. Da Vinci has revolutionized the field of minimally invasive surgery, allowing for more complex precision surgical procedures than ever before.

Some of the advantages of robotic flight simulator surgery are cost effective surgical simulator for implementation of a robot-assisted surgical training program with a prediction that the cost of surgical education will be reduced. Robotic flight simulator surgery equipment comes with different levels of difficulty which can prepare surgeons for almost any and everything that can happen during a surgery. It also eliminates the previous method of training on animals. The major disadvantage of the robotic flight surgery simulator is that training for the robotic flight simulator surgery can take away the time needed to perform other surgeries; surgeries that are not robot assisted.

The primary concern of all hospitals is patient safety. The best estimates of patient safety data indicate that approximately over 100,000 patients die each year from preventable medical harm. While this number includes preventable deaths from all causes, with medication errors being a large component, it speaks to the ongoing concern hospitals have with preventing patient harm. Any additional safeguards that could be put in place to train staff more efficiently and ensure patient safety would reap huge rewards.

The robotic flight simulator surgery market has been segmented based on two broad categories: application and method. In terms of application, the robotic flight simulator surgery market has been segmented into general surgery, neurosurgery, cardiology surgery, gynecology, and others. Based on method, the robotic flight simulator surgery market has been divided into direct telemanipulator and computer control. In addition, the global robotic flight simulator surgery market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

Europe was the leading robotic flight simulator surgery market in 2015, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to increased technological advancements in robotic surgery field.

Major players of the robotic flight simulator surgery market are Intuitive Surgical (U.S.), Freehand (U.K.), TransEnterix (U.S.), AVRA Surgical Robotics Inc. (U.S.), Hansen Medical (U.S.), Virtual Incision Corporation (U.S.), Titan Medical (Canada), Corindus Vascular Robots (U.S.), and Interventional Systems (U.S.).