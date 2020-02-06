Robotic milking ‘helps breed trouble-free cows’ – study

Fluctuations in milk yield measured by milking robots can be used to breed cows that can cope well with problems, according to a new Dutch study. Cows with less fluctuations are healthier, more resilient and live longer. Researchers of Wageningen University & Research and CRV discovered that there are genetic differences between cows in the variability of their milk yield.This discovery was made based on daily milk yield records of almost 200,000 cows.

What is Milking Robots?

Milking robots automate the milking process without human work. Rising adoption of these robots owing to increased efficiency and frequency of the process; hence, boosting the growth of the milking robots market. Increasing demand for milk and milk products led to a growing number of dairy farms, which also accelerating the growth of the milking robots market. Technological advancement is a growing demand for a robotic solution, and rising trends of automation in dairy farms are contributing to the growth of the milking robots market.

Here we have listed the top Milking Robots Market companies in the world

1. Afimilk Ltd.

2. BouMatic

3. DAIRYMASTER

4. DeLaval

5. Fullwood Packo

6. GEA Group

7. Hokofarm Group B.V.

8. Lely

9. SCR

10. Waikato Milking Systems LP

