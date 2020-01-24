MARKET REPORT
Roll-to-Roll Printing Market Analysis On Trends & Need 2025
Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market: Snapshot
Roll-to-roll (R2R) printing refers to a family of manufacturing technologies that involves the constant processing of a flexible substrate as it is moved between two moving rolls of material. Advancements in the field of R2R have made it an important class of substrate-based manufacturing process in which subtractive and additive techniques are used to build structures in a constant manner. The process, comprises many techniques that, when brought together, help produce rolls of finished material in a highly efficient and economical manner, with the added benefits of in mass quantities and high rate of production. Factors such as low cost and high throughput are the key differentiators of the R2R printing technique from conventional manufacturing such as batch processing, which involves multiple steps.
Although the initial costs required to set up a R2R printing system could be high, the costs are often recovered through economies of scale. Presently, R2R printing process is commonly applied in a number of manufacturing fields, including large-area and flexible electronics, printed/flexible thin-film batteries, flexible solar panels, textiles and fibers, metal sheet and foil manufacturing, medical products, and membranes.
In the field of electronic devices, R2R processing is increasingly becoming the preferred technology for producing a variety of large-area and flexible electronic devices in a fast and cost efficient way. With the consumer electronics industry exhibiting a massive potential of growth, the market for R2R printing is also expected to massively benefit. This report presents a thorough examination of the present state of growth of the global R2R printing market and includes a thorough account of the potential development of the market over the period between 2017 and 2025.
Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market: Overview
The process of roll-to-roll printing helps in creating electronic devices on a roll of flexible plastic or metal foil. In the recent past, the technology of roll-to-roll printing has transformed manufacturing processes, which has led to significantly higher volume production of technology products. As the demand for these products surges, manufacturers are aspiring to improve their production capacity and increasing investing for the adoption of roll-to-roll printing. Consequently, the global roll-to-roll printing is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
This report on global roll-to-roll printing market is a comprehensive analysis of the current scenario and based on in-depth analysis of the factors that are expected to influence the demand and competitive landscape in the near future, it estimates the future until 2025. The report also highlights a few trends in the market, creating an opportunity for the players to gain ground over their competitors. One of the key features of the report is the section on company profiles, wherein a number of prominent players have been analyzed for their market share, product portfolio, competitors, regional presence, and recent strategic developments.
The global roll-to-roll printing market can be segmented on the basis of material and equipment into material, which is further sub-segmented into substrate and ink, and equipment. By technology, the market can be divided into gravure, offset lithography, inkjet, flexography, and screen printing. Application-wise, the market can be categorized into proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell, battery product and technology, flexible electronics, photovoltaic, and membrane. End-user segments can be consumer electronics, commercial, industrial, aerospace and defense, medical, and automotive. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regional roll-to-roll printing markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market: Trends and Opportunities
Roll-to-roll printing offers advantages such as low manufacturing cost, high line speed, and continuity in the process. Increasing demand for flexible electronic devices such as smart labels (RFID tags), printed circuit, OLED lighting, optoelectronics, and printed sensors is the primary driver of this market. The ability of roll-to-roll printing to resist high economical processes, high-defect density, and booming consumer sector are some of the other factors that are expected to positively influence the global market for the same. Moreover, continued requirement from the electronic industry and escalating application in other fields will drive the demand during the forecast period. The increasing outreach of wearable products is also favoring the growth rate. Conversely, the risk of failure and lack of mass production processes are two of the primary restraints over the global roll-to-roll printing market.
The application segment of flexible electronics has the maximum demand and is expected to remain most lucrative segment owing to a number of research and development already being undertaken and several new product prototypes are in the pipeline. By technology, inkjet printers have most of the demand, which is a reflection of a number of benefits it offers such as non-contact printing and increased scalability.
Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market: Region-wise Outlook
North America currently contributes the maximum demand for roll-to-roll printing among all the regions, which is a reflection of continuous technological development in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The report expects Asia Pacific to offer new opportunities to the players as the adoption of roll-to-roll printing method is increasing.
Companies mentioned in the research report
Some of the key companies in global roll-to-roll printing market are Sumitomo Electric Industries Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., GSI Technologies LLC, LG Display Co., Ltd., 3M Company, Thinfilm, Multek Corporation, Linxens, E Ink Holdings, Inc., Fujikura Ltd., and Nippon Mektron Ltd.
MARKET REPORT
LOW-E Glass Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024
The LOW-E Glass market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the LOW-E Glass market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The LOW-E Glass market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the LOW-E Glass market research report:
Saint-gobain
NSG
AGC
Guardian Industries
Schott
Cardinal Glass
Padihamglass
CSG Holding
Xinyi Glass
PPG
Yaohua Pilkington Glass
Taiwan Glass
Blue Star Glass
Sanxin Glass
Qingdao Jinjing
Kibing Group
Huadong Coating Glass
Zhongli Holding
The global LOW-E Glass market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Single
Double
Triple
By application, LOW-E Glass industry categorized according to following:
Residential
Commercial
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the LOW-E Glass market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of LOW-E Glass. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from LOW-E Glass Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global LOW-E Glass market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The LOW-E Glass market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the LOW-E Glass industry.
MARKET REPORT
Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2024
Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry growth. Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry.. The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market research report:
Checkpoint Systems
Tyco Retail Solutions
Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd
Gunnebo Gateway
Sentry Technology
Ketec
All Tag
Universal Surveillance Systems
Nedap
The global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Hard Tag
Soft Tag
Deactivator or Detacher
Detection system
By application, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry categorized according to following:
Clothing &Fashion Accessories
Cosmetics/Pharmacy
Supermarkets & Large Grocery
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry.
ENERGY
EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report | Webasto, Leviton, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek
Latest trends report on global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market 2020 with upcoming industry trends, size, share, top companies profiles, growth report and forecast by 2026.
The global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.
Market Segments Covered:
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Lever 2
Lever 3
By Application:
Residential Charging
Public Charging
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market are:
Webasto
Leviton
Auto Electric Power Plant
Pod Point
Clipper Creek
Chargepoint
Xuji Group
Eaton
ABB
Schneider Electric
Siemens
DBT-CEV
Efacec
NARI
IES Synergy
Regions Covered in the Global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Highlights of the Report
• Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025
• Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions
• Detailed company profiling of top players of the global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market
• Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market
• Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis
• Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects
The scope of the Report:
The report segments the global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market
Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
Chapter 4: Presenting global EV Fast Charging Station and Charging Pile market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 : To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
