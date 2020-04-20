Romania Automobile Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2019-2025

Global Luxury Carpets and Rugs Market 2019-2026

Market Overview:

Carpets mostly refer to those kinds of floor coverings that are spread from wall to wall while rugs are those variants that occupy a portion of the floor in special areas. Luxury carpets and rugs are a class of luxury items used in upscale buildings and living spaces. These are designed to provide a superior user experience with the best in-class materials being used for the production. These have a refined texture often inlaid with intricate designs. Although synthetic materials and substitutes are used in this industry, the luxury segments of the market are preferably made with all natural products and materials.

While most of the luxury carpets and rugs are designed and produced by hand by specially trained personnel, the onset of power handlooms and computer aided machinery now widely used, the industry scale manufacturing process has been mechanized to a large extent. Carpet and rugs manufacturing industries depend on the agricultural produce and allied industries in order to procure raw materials. As is the case with all luxury goods, the demand for these mainly depend on the growth of personal income and expenditure, and also on other socio-economic factors.

The report published on the global luxury carpets and rugs market looks into the overall market size and forecast with market estimates from the year 2014 up to the forecast period till the year 2026. The market report gives an introduction and the product scope, along with the market overview including the opportunities, market risks, and market driving forces. Technological innovation and advancement in this industry would be a major market driver. The report also presents a Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) to study the market.

Major players in the global Luxury Carpets and Rugs market include:

DITOZZI DESIGN

Taekett SA

Interface,Inc.

ITC

Shaw Industries

EGE

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

Mohawk Industries

Egecarpets

Dixie Group,Inc

Victoria PLC

Market Segmentation:

The luxury carpets and rugs market has been segmented on the basis of the main product types and the major applications. The segmentation helps give a clear picture of the performance and contribution of each of the market components in the overall market performance. For each of the segments, the overview and the price analysis have been provided. The segments of the market based on type are classified as two parts – Floor mats and Carpets. The product specifications and price overview for each of these segments have been provided by the global luxury carpets and rugs market report. The application segments have been identified as Office, Residential and Transportation.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical segmentation done by the global luxury carpets and rugs market report includes the regional market analysis done on the production, consumption, and revenue. The regions and countries for which the market share and growth rate, along with the forecast for the period 2014-2026 has been provided are the United States, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland), China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) among other regions. The regional market size, production data and export, and import information have been presented in this section.

Industry News:

Fayette Studio, the New England design company and Florida brand Art + Loom have teamed up to produce a collection of luxury rugs which mainly focus on hand-knotted products centered on four designs. While the collaboration is completely customizable, there are also available options for watercolor dots, etchings, and wing motifs among others.

