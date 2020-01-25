Rose Oil Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 – 2025

Shortening Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Shortening industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Shortening manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Shortening market covering all important parameters.

Growth Drivers

Growing Health Awareness Shoots up Demand for Vegetable Sourced Shortening

The vegetable sourced shortening is likely to lead the market during the forecast period due to increased consciousness about health products. Escalated demands for trans-fat-free vegetable shortening amongst consumers are further expected to fuel the market. Vegetable shortenings are sourced from various plant sources, such as groundnut, soybean, coconut, palm, sunflower, and others.

Changing Preferences of the Masses

Over the forecast period of 2018-2028, global shortening market is estimated to be fuelled by its increased application in the bakery products segment. Shortenings will be used widely in the bakery segment for desired freshness, texture, and volume.

Global Shortening Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global Shortening market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest growing region in the global shortening market.

The reason for such dominance is the increasing production and consumption of flour products in developing countries, such as India and China. Improvements in the purchasing power of consumers in the region coupled with change in eating habit of consumers have led to increased consumption of bakery and confectionery products. Such change is expected to propel the growth of global shortening market during forecast period.

North American shortening market is expected to expand at a fast rate between 2018 to 2028 in global owing to the augmented consumption of convenience food in the region.

The global shortening market is segmented as:

On the basis of type

All Purpose Shortening

Emulsified Shortening

High Stability Shortening

On the basis of source

Animal

Vegetable

On the basis of application

Baking

Frying

Confectionery and Pastry

Other

