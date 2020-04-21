Rotary Screw Air Compressors Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024

Green cement is considered as a sustainable construction material owing to significant reduction in carbon footprint associated with manufacturing and use of green cement. Green cement is a class of cements comprising varieties of cement that exhibit functional properties which are at par with conventional cement and do not involve adverse impact on the environment. Green concrete manufacturing process is characterized by relatively lower carbon dioxide emissions as compared to ordinary cement manufacturing. Moreover, with the use of green cement, significant reduction in water consumption to the level of about 20% can be effected. Green cement and concrete market is in its emerging stage and is currently limited to developed countries.

This report on the global Green Cement Market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and related questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this particular industry. It also highlights each of the prominent factors related to the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

The green cement market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period

Anhui Conch Cement, CEMEX, CNBM, LafargeHolcim, Calera

Market Dynamics:

Rising number of building codes and policies mandating energy-efficient structures have led to the growth of green cement in the residential sector.

For instance, the new energy code in Canada has been demanding continuous below-grade insulations in residential structures coatings, in the recent times. Emerging economies, like India, too are witnessing a strong demand for green cement.

With increasing demand for sustainable products and enactment of stringent carbon emission regulations, emphasis on developing zero waste regions is increasing.

Additionally, in North America, stringent regulations of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), regarding GHG emissions, are accelerating consumer demand for clean energy source.

Furthermore, growing awareness among consumers, especially in developed nations, regarding the energy benefits associated with green homes, is expected to drive the green cement market in the residential sector, over the forecast period.

