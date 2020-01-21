MARKET REPORT
Round Steel Market in 2020: Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth & Development, Trends, Insights and Forecast until 2024. How’s the Sustainable Growth in Round Steel Industry?
Global Round Steel Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, Round Steel market Report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Global Round Steel Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –
Arcelor Mittal, JFE Steel, NSSMC, Thyssen Krupp, Salzgitter AG, NISSHIN STEE, Baosteel Group, Shougang Group
Global Round Steel Market Segment by Type, covers
- Low-carbon Steel
- Carbon Steel
- High-carbon Steel
- Market by Application
- Commercial Building
- Residential Building
- Industrial Building
- Others
Global Round Steel Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Commercial Building
- Residential Building
- Industrial Building
- Others
Target Audience
- Round Steel manufacturers
- Round Steel Suppliers
- Round Steel companies
- Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Study Objectives:
To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.
To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.
To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.
To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Table of Contents:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS
1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Round Steel
3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing
3.1.3 Growing Round Steel Industry in developing nations
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
4.1 Porters Five forces Model
4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
4.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.6 Intensity of Rivalry
5 global Round Steel market, by Type
6 global Round Steel market, By Application
7 global Round Steel market, By Manufacturing Methods
7.1 In-House Manufacturing
7.2 Contract Manufacturing
7.2.1 introduction
8 Global Round Steel market, by region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Introduction
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 introduction
8.4 Middle East & Africa
8.4.1 Introduction
9 Competitive landscape
9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players
9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition
10 company profile
MARKET REPORT
Global Smart Process Application (SPA) Market 2020 Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Global Smart Process Application (SPA) Market Overview
The Global Smart Process Application (SPA) Market has been growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Virtualization and explorative data analysis for enterprise users have evolved into one of the most important trends in the smart process application market. A host of major industries are leveraging the power of analytics to make strategic business decisions.
– Rising complexity due to increasing amount of data is driving the market. The complexity of business data is growing, as companies look to analyze data from many new and disparate sources as part of their tactical and strategic decision-making. Tasks like managing complicated data schemas, setting up automated ETL processes and securing data quality and governance are difficult tasks. Hence in order to manage such complex data, organizations are making use of smart process applications to simplify the analysis with the existing piles of data.
– Rising need for better management solutions and automation is driving the market. Smart organizations are now aware of the urgency in deploying intelligent automation. They know it can improve the use of their IT assets, help meet organizational strategies, deliver cost reduction goals, enable the adoption of new technologies and transform customer experience.
– Lack of awareness about the benefits of smart process application is restraining the market. Many users are still inherited to the use of a traditional solution such as in traditional BPM suites or heavily customized ERP implementations, etc, due to which it challenges the market to grow effectively.
Scope of the Global Smart Process Application (SPA) Market Report
Smart Process Application software entitle users and business to better manage the processes by employing complex algorithms and data management. This technology is expected to massive increase in demand with enterprises exploring new technologies for better process management in various end-users such as healthcare, BFSI, telecommunications, etc.
Key Market Trends
Enterprise Content Management in Healthcare is Driving the Growth
– The healthcare system is a complex network. There is an ongoing data flow across the healthcare providers and the patients. Along with this, the hospital management also needs access to the data for accounting purposes. The HIPAA act lays down the rules of sharing medical information especially EHR, diagnostic results, etc amongst institutions. Mobile technology is making this complex ecosystem move data more efficiently. Data can move through the system faster with phones and tablets working as end-points..
– According to Great Call, at present, 25 percent of physicians use smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to deliver care to patients and with ageing population, shortage in staff and rising costs, there has been pressure on healthcare industry. Hospitals are increasingly turning to technology and automation to improve operational efficiency.
– According to source of Future of Healthcare, 2022 Hospital Vision Study, 55% of hospitals are aiming to reduce cost of patient care, 72% featured improved quality of patient care and 61% reported reduced medication administration errors through mobile software.
– As moving towards value-based payments from fee-for-service, telehealth technologies can be deployed to close gaps in care without adding significant cost for providers. And, patient engagement technologies are no longer just about the portal. Providers are now active with patients and engaging with them in a variety of methods, most notably via mobile devices.
– Moreover, with the enactment of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) have become mandatory, and the adoption has risen to more than 90% of healthcare providers which increases the usage of mobile app software.
North America Account for Significant Market Share
– North America region is having the highest market share and is expected to show a moderate growth rate, due to the early adoption of smart process applications by various businesses in the continent.
– The dynamic functioning of organizations in the region has further helped the growth of the market. Consumerization of IT services & devices has cemented the ground for BYOD (bring your own device) among the enterprises, supporting the enterprise mobility trend.
– Also, with the high availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, and increased adoption of IoT devices and internet users, the adoption of business process management will increase in this region.
– Additionally, the companies in the United States, where employees are more than 100 in number, are adopting cloud-based applications. It has been estimated that nearly 35% of SMBs in the country have already deployed cloud solutions.
– The advent of agile processing models enabled the same instance of data to support batch analytics, interactive analytics, global messaging, database, and file-based models in different types of organizations in the United States.
– Recently, the Mount Sinai Medical Center located in Miami Beach was able to determine that it was overpaying for pacemakers for cardiovascular care and was able to negotiate a better price with the supplier by leveraging business analytics. This all instances proves that the growth of smart process application is driving high in this region.
Competitive Landscape
The smart process application (spa) market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many small and medium-sized companies that are competing with each other and also with large enterprises. Key players are Kofax Ltd, Salesforce, IBM Corporation, etc. Recent developments in the market are –
– Jan 2018 – Google Cloud and MobileIron declared a partnership to assign a secure enterprise applications and services portal. MobileIron will help Google to distribute the apps through its enterprise mobility management (EMM) platform and its software can also provide analytics that show which apps and services are the most popular, and with whom.
– February 2019 – IDEMIA and MobileIron announce an association to bring eSIM and connectivity management capabilities to the MobileIron UEM/MDM platforms. The IDEMIA Smart Connect Hub integrates with mobile network operator (MNO) systems and brings control of eSIM profiles and their subscription plans within the MobileIron portals.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support
Companies Mentioned:
– Kofax Ltd
– Salesforce.com, Inc.
– IBM Corporation
– Appian Corporation
– SAP SE
– Opentext Corporation
– Kana Software, Inc.
– Pegasystems Inc.
– JDA Software
– Baan Corporation
MARKET REPORT
e-Passport Market 2018-2025 Size & Share Analysis and Forecast Research Report
A leading market research firm, Facts & Factors added the latest industry analysis report on “e-Passport Market â€“ By Type (Long-Term and Short-Term) and By Application (Individual Use and Commercial Use): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018â€“2027” consisting of 110+ pages during the forecast period 2019 to 2027 and e-Passport Market report offers a comprehensive research update and information related to market growth, demand, and opportunities in the global e-Passport Market.
The report all together is produced with succinct evaluation and broad interpretation of realistic data of e-Passport market. The data is also created on the basis of consolidated industrial trends, and demand associated with services and products. This in-detail information makes the process of strategic planning straightforward and assists in making dominant business choices.
(Free sample report contains research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players and key regions included)
The unsullied representation of the latest developments and new technological solutions gives our client a free hand to develop ultramodern products and procedures to streamline the service offering. This eventually aids to function with ideal business choices and apply smart executions. The e-Passport size report underscores the latest trends, expansion, knocking opportunities, and latent stratagem to give a comprehensive outlook of the global market. The demand ratio and advancement of ground-breaking technologies are some of the key points that are clarified in the e-Passport report.
The majority of the information is portrayed in the form of graphical representation with precisely calculated figures. The performance of the associate key players, vendors, and suppliers are additionally distinguished in the report. The reports also emphasize on the restraints and drivers keenly that are derived from the prudent perceptive of our experts. The characteristics present in the report are assessed with an inherent and quantifiable stance to improve understanding of the e-Passport market.
Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report:
3M, M2SYs, Arjo Systems, Oberthur, Safelayer, Edaps Overseas, Atlantic Zeiser, Netrust, Multos International, ASK
The reports also explain the point-to-point comprehension of some critical parameters such as profit and loss figures, logistics & distribution channels, item value, production capacity, and many others. The report showcases end-to-end parameters such as application, innovation, product development, and diverse frameworks and procedures. It also focuses on a variety of modifications made to alleviate the process of functioning.
A meticulously collated e-Passport report on the basis of a primary and secondary source is presented in a more expressive and articulated format, which enables the clients to set up a full-fledged plan for the forecast period.
Some of the major objectives of this report:
1) To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global e-Passport Market.
2. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the e-Passport Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis, etc.
3. To provide historically and forecast revenue of the e-Passport Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.
4. Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
5. To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type, and sub-segments.
6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
7. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global e-Passport Market.
MARKET REPORT
The International Road Safety Market to reach USD 4015.0 Million by 2024 | Top Key players Analsysis by – Cubic, Siemens, Thales, Conduent, Vitronic
Road Safety Market 2019 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2024. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.
Global Road Safety Market overview:
Detailed Study on Road Safety Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2024. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Road Safety industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Road Safety market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0572654106135 from 1900.0 million $ in 2014 to 2510.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Road Safety market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Road Safety will reach 4015.0 million $.
The Global Road Safety Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Road Safety Market is sub segmented into Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, Bus Lane Enforcement, Section Enforcement. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Road Safety Market is sub segmented into Highway, Railway.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2019 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Road Safety followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Road Safety in North America. The North American region has sustainable and well-established economies, which invest increasingly in the road safety enhancement of the region. Moreover, the presence of the majority of key vendors of Road Safety has also contributed to the growth of the market in the region.
Some of the major players that operate in the Global Road Safety Market are Jenoptik, Kapsch Trafficcom, Sensys Gatso Group, Redflex Holdings, American Traffic Solutions, Idemia, Flir Systems, Motorola Solutions, Swarco,Information Engineers Group, Cubic Corporation, Siemens, Thales, Conduent, Vitronic, Traffic Management Technologies, Aabmatica, Clearview Intelligence, Dahua Technology, Trifoil, Kria, Laser Technology, Optotrafficl, Syntell, Truvelo.
Latest Industry Updates:
Siemens:- Independent industry research company Verdantix has recently ranked Siemens Smart Infrastructure as a leading provider of the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for smart buildings. The “Green Quadrant IoT platforms for Smart Buildings 2019” report assesses 13 companies that Verdantix considers as shaping the market, which is still at its infancy but seeing strong competition.
According to Verdantix, occupant wellbeing, cost reduction and space utilization will drive real estate strategies for the next year. “Customers want a single source view of their building data in order to generate money-saving insights and boost employees’ productivity,” said Dennis Callaghan, Principal Analyst at Verdantix.
“We are thrilled that Verdantix acknowledges our standing in the market, as we combine homegrown and acquired solutions to implement our ambitious vision for smart buildings,” said Eike-Oliver Steffen, CEO of the Solution and Service Portfolio at Siemens. “Ranking Siemens as a market leader recognizes our capabilities to meet evolving customer requirements beyond simply monitoring, analyzing and controlling building services. Today, buildings are interacting, learning and adapting, creating environments that fit the habits and needs of their occupants.”
Verdantix emphasized that Siemens has built an impressive ecosystem of smart building solutions, constantly enhancing its offering for user-centric smart buildings
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
1 North America Country (United States, Canada)
2 South America
3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Table of Contents:
Global Road Safety Market Report 2019
1 Road Safety Definition
2 Global Road Safety Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
3 Major Player Road Safety Business Introduction
4 Global Road Safety Market Segmentation (Region Level)
5 Global Road Safety Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
6 Global Road Safety Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
7 Global Road Safety Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
8 Road Safety Market Forecast 2019-2024
9 Road Safety Segmentation Type
10 Road Safety Segmentation Industry
11 Road Safety Cost Analysis
12 Conclusion
