MARKET REPORT

Running Apparel Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

Published

1 hour ago

on

Press Release

Running Apparel Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Running Apparel industry growth. Running Apparel market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Running Apparel industry.. The Running Apparel market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Running Apparel market research report:

NIKE
Adidas
V.F.Cooporation
Columbia
Amer Sports
Under Armour
LULULEMON ATHLETICA
The North Face
Mizuno
PUMA
LOTTO
Patagonia
Kadena
Plantium
Marmot
Classic
Third Street
Graphic
Beacon
AST
DP
Anta
Lining
Xtep
361sport
PEAK
GUIRENNIAO

The global Running Apparel market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Product 1
Product 2
Product 3

By application, Running Apparel industry categorized according to following:

Application 1
Application 2
Application 3

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Running Apparel market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Running Apparel. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Running Apparel Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Running Apparel market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Running Apparel market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Running Apparel industry.

ENERGY

Post-Acute Care Market in US Insights, Future Scope, Business Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Industry Outlook 2020

Published

39 seconds ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

Press Release

The U.S. post-acute care market is expected to reach USD 481.08 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the study period. The health care industry is evolving and growing at a fast pace. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, home healthcare is projected to grow at an incredible growth rate by 2026. The main contributing factor to the growth of the home healthcare services the United States and its states is due to the growing aging population. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, people in the age bracket of 65 will grow from 43 million in 2012 to over 85 million in 2050. With this growth in the old age population, the demand of home health services is expected to grow.

In terms of types, skilled nursing facilities dominated the U.S. market and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. On the other hand, home health segment is expected to emerge as most lucrative segment in coming years. On the basis of application, elderly segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2025 pertaining to inclination towards acute care by geriatric population compared to adults and kids.

The post-acute care services is conventionally based on number of referrals. As digitalization in healthcare is tremendously changing this landscape but still the base of the post-acute care business is based in referral contacts. In order to succeed in the industry there is a need to keep a health relations and friendships with therapists, hospice staff, social workers, nurses, doctors, administrators among others. Majority of the steps can be done digitally but effectiveness enhances with physical visits.

Since the old people cannot travel much for availing treatments to various chronic diseases, the home healthcare services will continue to provide better health outcomes and too at a lower cost as compared to inpatient care for post-acute services. The rising population of Americans over 65 is Medicare-eligible and would continue to avail the insurance benefits along with the value based care in their home without frequently visiting to hospitals and thus would minimize the overall expenses.

The post-acute care service providers need to focus on hiring the older employees for its business as they would come with an experience, professionalism, and empathy and thus help in generating revenues for the service providers. Such focus areas will help new entrants to make space in highly competitive market.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/us-post-acute-care-pac-market

Segment overview of U.S. Post-Acute Care Market

Type Overview , 2013-2025 (USD Million)

Skilled nursing facilities

Home health

Long term acute care hospitals

Inpatient rehabilitation facilities

 Application Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Billion)

Child

Adult

Elderly

Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Billion)

West

Southwest

Middle Atlantic

New England

South U.S.

Midwest

ENERGY

Biodegradable Polymer Market 2020 State, Share, Size, Top Players, Sales, Growth Predictions and 2025 Forecast

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

Press Release

The global biodegradable Polymers industry is competitive in nature. Leading producers operating in this industry are NatureWorks, BASF, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, weforyou Group, Synbra Technology, Novamont, and Arkema. Over the past few years, consumption of biodegradable Polymers has been less than production by virtue of high prices as compared to conventional Polymerss. However, declining starch and polylactic acid prices followed by a plastic ban in Europe and North America have increased manufacturers attention towards biodegradable Polymerss. Growing packaging industry followed by eco-friendly characteristics of biodegradable Polymerss is expected to gain market expansion over the coming years.

Adroit Market Research published a study on the “Global Biodegradable Polymers Market Size 2017 By Production (Starch-based, Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Synthetic), By Application (Packaging, Loose fill, Bags and sacks, Fibre, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global biodegradable Polymers market size is estimated based on the ongoing trend of bioplastic and consumption patterns of the bioPolymerss across the globe. The report also provides the various key strategies adopted by the leading players to strengthen their distribution channels. The global biodegradable Polymers market has also been evaluated based on an extensive value chain and a better understanding of Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the industry players’ decision making.

The global biodegradable polymers market is projected to reach more than 800 kilo tons by 2025. Rising concern regarding plastic waste and declining biodegradable Polymers prices are expected to be the key market drivers. High-income countries including most of Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, and South Korea have an effective plastic waste management system in place. However, low- and middle-income countries in South Asia and Africa have inadequate disposal solutions of plastic waste. Growing development of biodegradable Polymerss with equivalent or better physical characteristics as conventional Polymerss is expected to increase demand over the coming years.

Growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging is expected to result in the market gaining traction over the coming years. Biodegradable packaging presents an opportunity for manufacturers to differentiate their offerings and to show a more eco-friendly image to end-user industries. In order to address the growing demand, manufacturers are introducing new products to attract consumers. For instance, NatureWorks developed new generation polylactic acid for microwavable packaging.

Europe and North America together accounted for 78.6% of the global biodegradable Polymers market share in 2017. Presence of well-established producers followed by stringent government regulations is expected to increase market traction over the coming years.

Well-established vertically integrated chemical manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting M&A and production expansion strategies in order to expand their presence and remain competitive in the industry. For instance, in June 2018, Bio-on, operating in bioplastic production opened its first biodegradable and natural bioplastic production plant in Italy. This plant is equipped with advanced research laboratories and the latest technologies. In addition, in September 2018, Kaneka Corporation, a Japanese company engaged in the production of biodegradable Polymers, announced production expansion of Kaneka Biodegradable Polymers PHBH.

Apart from facility expansion, manufacturers are focussing more on new product development strategy in order to cater to growing demand for packaging, medical, and other industrial applications. For instance, in November 2017, Aquapak Polymerss Ltd introduced new biodegradable Polymers Hydropol. Highly flexible, water soluble, recyclable, biodegradable, FDA approved, and non-toxic characteristics are expected to gain popularity in the packaging industry.

Key Segments of the global biodegradable polymers market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

Starch based

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Synthetic

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

Packaging

Loose fill

Bags and sacks

Fibre

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Spain

Poland

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of the World

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

What does the report include?

  • The global biodegradable polymer market report covers detailed information regarding the driving and restraining factors along with the long-term opportunities
  • Additionally, Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis, PESTEL analysis, value chain analysis and vendor landscape analysis have been covered in the report
  • The study includes market sizing and estimation on the basis of product, application, and region. Moreover, the study provides a deep-dive for key regions and countries.
  • Information of key players have been covered in the study

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1.    Executive Summary

Chapter 2.    Research Methodology

Chapter 3.    Market Outlook

Chapter 4.    Market Overview, By Product

Chapter 5.    Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6.    Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7.    Company Profiles

ENERGY

Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Demand, Present Status, Business Opportunity, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2025

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

Press Release

On the basis of solution, the hyperscale data center market can be further divided into server, storage, networking, software and services. Out of these, the server segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate of 12.9% in the forecast period owing to the increased demand of servers across various geographical regions. However, in 2017, the highest market share belonged to the software segment because of rapid adoption of software defined networks (SDN).

Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size 2017 by Solution (Server, Storage, Networking, Software and Services), by Workload (Enterprise and Consumer), Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report provides various key strategies adopted by the leading players as the demand is growing from Asia-Pacific region. Current hyperscale data center market share in been derived on the basis of thorough understanding of the forecast and dynamics of data centers in various geographies.

The global hyperscale data center market size was USD 583 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of 12.1% during the forecast period owing to the growing demand of cloud computing technologies. As the volume of data is growing explosively year by year, the need for its storage is growing simultaneously. This mounting pressure of handling the data load has driven the hyperscale data center market over past few years. Started by few hyperscalers in the US region, new hyperscalers now are spread across various geographies to meet the new data requirements. The major influence to this market has been the advent of Internet of Things (IoT). The amount of data generated by the connected devices and the agility to handle this data can only be fulfilled by hyperscale data centers. Also, rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various industry vertical have boosted the demand for high performance computing hardware. Introduction of 5G will enable a key shift towards software defined infrastructure, thus driving the hyperscale data center market in the coming years. Trending technologies such as connected cars, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications will have a positive influence on the hyperscale data center market.

The major challenges that could hinder the global hyperscale data center market are: the need of huge capital investments, high power consumption and increasing carbon emissions. Operators have been constantly trying different methods to improve the power efficiency by implementing new equipment designs and cooling systems. But for the past few years, the trend line of improving efficiency has flattened and cannot climb any further. Also, most of players in these market are multi-billion companies with enough capital to setup new data centers across different geographies in the world. Thus, the need for huge capital investment could be a strong entry barrier for a new player in the hyperscale data center market. Additionally, recent trend shows that cloud operators are shifting their focus towards leasing the data center space rather than setting up their own data center.

Based on the workload, the hyperscale data center market is further segmented into enterprise and consumer workloads. Revenue-wise, the share for enterprise workload was the largest in 2017 and is expected to dominate until the forecast period owing to the huge demand of cloud services in the enterprise world. The consumer workload segment which is mainly dominated by the video streaming services, is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate of 14.6% in the forecast period owing to the growing demand of online video streaming services across the world.

The major players in this industry include Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Dell, Intel, Lenevo, Equinix and others. According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index report, the hyperscale data centers are poised to grow from 338 in 2016 to 628 by 2021 representing 53 percent of all the data center servers by 2021.

Key Segments of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market

Solution Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Server

Storage

Networking

Software

Services

Workload Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Enterprise

Consumer

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle-East & Africa World

What does the report include?

  • The study on the global hyperscale data center market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
  • The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of solution, workload and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
  • Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
  • The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

 List of Figures

FIG. 1                    Global hyperscale data center market segmentation

FIG. 2                    Global data center IP traffic growth

FIG. 3                    Porter’s Five Forces analysis

FIG. 4                    Global hyperscale data center market size (%), by solution, 2017 & 2025

FIG. 5                    Hyperscale data center market, server, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

FIG. 6                    Hyperscale data center market, storage, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

FIG. 7                    Hyperscale data center market, networking, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

FIG. 8                    Hyperscale data center market, software, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

FIG. 9                    Hyperscale data center market, services, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

FIG. 10                  Global hyperscale data center market size (%), by workload, 2017 & 2025

FIG. 11                  Hyperscale data center market, enterprise, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

FIG. 12                  Hyperscale data center market, consumer, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

List of Tables

TABLE 1               Global Hyperscale Data Center Market, 2017 & 2025 (USD billion)

TABLE 2               North America hyperscale data center market size, by solution, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)

TABLE 3               North America hyperscale data center market size, by workload, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)

TABLE 4               Europe hyperscale data center market size, by solution, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)

TABLE 5               Europe hyperscale data center market size, by workload, 2015–2025 (USD billion)

TABLE 6               Asia-Pacific hyperscale data center market size, by solution, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)

TABLE 7               Asia-Pacific hyperscale data center market size, by workload, 2015–2025 (USD billion)

TABLE 8               Latin America hyperscale data center market size, by solution, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)

TABLE 9               Latin America hyperscale data center market size, by workload, 2015–2025 (USD billion)

TABLE 10            Middle-East & Africa hyperscale data center market size, by solution, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)

TABLE 11            Middle-East & Africa hyperscale data center market size, by workload, 2015–2025 (USD billion)

Trending