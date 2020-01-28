MARKET REPORT
SaaS-based SCM Market Share, Size, Global Snapshot Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2025
The report “Global SaaS-based SCM Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application” has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.
SaaS-based SCM Market report offers a complete analysis of the market. It will thus via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured within the report are derived persecution well-tried analysis methodologies and assumptions. By doing thus, the analysis report is a repository of research and data for each side of the SaaS-based SCM Market, as well as however not restricted to: Regional markets, outstanding Manufactures, technology, types, and applications.
The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : Descartes Systems, Infor, JDA Software, SAP, Epicor, GT Nexus, HighJump Software, IBM, Inspur, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, TOTVS .
Market Breakdown Data by Region –
The Report published on Reasearchmoz about SaaS-based SCM Market is spread across several pages and provides newest industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.
SaaS-based SCM Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Radiation-Hardened Electronics Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.
Key Reasons to Purchase –
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the SaaS-based SCM and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the SaaS-based SCM production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the SaaS-based SCM Market and its impact on the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for SaaS-based SCM Market.
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, SaaS-based SCM market share and growth rate of SaaS-based SCM for each application, including-
- Manufacturing Planning
- Sourcing and Procurement
- Supply Chain Planning
- Warehouse Management
- Transportation Management
- Others
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, SaaS-based SCM market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- On-premise SCM
- Cloud-based SCM
SaaS-based SCM Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the size and CAGR of the global SaaS-based SCM Market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global market?
- How will the global SaaS-based SCM Market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global SaaS-based SCM Market?
- What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
- Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
- What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global SaaS-based SCM Market?
Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market : Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2027
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market was valued at ~US$ 7 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.
- Cough hypersensitivity syndrome encompasses various cough-related conditions arising from exposure to certain mechanical, thermal, and chemical environments.
- The treatment for cough hypersensitivity syndrome includes prescribing and consumption of various classes of drugs that are mainly effective for three causes of chronic cough. These causes range from asthma and upper airway cough syndrome to reflux conditions.
- Growth of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases across the globe, which is leading to an increase in chronic cough conditions in the global population.
- North America dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increase in the number of allergens leading to unexplained cough and high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in the region.
- Asia Pacific is a lucrative cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market, due to high pollution levels, weather changes, and rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in the region.
Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases and Number of Smokers Driving Market Growth
- The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases has been increasing at a rapid pace. These diseases include chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, asthma, and several other allergic conditions, which lead to significant rise in chronic cough.
- This rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is propelling the growth of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome market.
- As per the International Study of Asthma and Allergy in Childhood, the annual prevalence of allergic rhinitis is considered to be approximately 30% in the adolescent population.
- Increase in the number of smokers around the world is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.
- Unexplained chronic cough associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a major driver for the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. GERD is one of the most common causes of chronic cough. Thus, the high prevalence of this condition is likely to drive the demand for its treatment.
Antitussive Agents to Dominate Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market
- Based on drug class, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been segmented into antitussive agents, inhaled corticosteroids, short acting beta-2 agonists, anti-cholinergics, antihistamines, proton pump inhibitors, and others.
- The antitussive agents drug class segment dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018, and is projected to continue its dominance, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.
- Increase in the usage of antitussive agents for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and ongoing research for the development of effective antitussive therapies are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of this segment.
Easy Availability of Over-the-counter Medicines for Cough Favoring Retail Pharmacies
- In terms of distribution channel, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.
- The retail pharmacies segment dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. The easy availability of over-the-counter medicines at retail pharmacies for the treatment of cough is contributing to the expansion of the segment.
- The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
- Rise in the awareness regarding online channels that sell cough medicines and convenience of product comparison on online platforms are some of the factors propelling the growth of the online pharmacies segment.
North America to Lead Global Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market
- In terms of region, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
- North America accounted for a major share of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018, due to a rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and increase in focus on R&D to develop a specific course of treatment for cough hypersensitivity.
- Asia Pacific is a lucrative cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market, and this market is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to rising pollution levels, rapid weather changes leading to unexplained chronic cough, and the presence of major players in the region.
Competition Landscape
- Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH are some of the leading players in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market that hold prominent market share.
- The global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
- Robust product pipeline for chronic cough treatment, heavy R&D investments on new products, and strategic collaborations & partnerships for business growth are some of the key strategies adopted by these players to grow in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.
Global Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation
Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market by Drug Class
- Antitussive Agents
- Inhaled Corticosteroids
- Short Acting Beta-2 Agonists
- Anti-cholinergics
- Antihistamines
- Proton Pump Inhibitors
- Others
Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market : Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2019 – 2027
Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market: Introduction
In terms of revenue, the global hemoglobin A1c testing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, due to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers comprehensive insights and forecasts in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market report.
Hemoglobin A1c testing is used to determine and monitor hemoglobin A1c levels in diabetic patients. A1c tests measure average blood glucose over the past two to three months. It is also known as the glycosylated hemoglobin test, glycohemoglobin test, glycated hemoglobin test, or A1c. The growth of the global hemoglobin A1c testing market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for diagnostic tools for point-of-care hemoglobin A1c testing, rise in geriatric population, and high prevalence of diabetes across the globe. Furthermore, increase in the geriatric population is another major factor driving the growth of the hemoglobin A1c testing market. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 524 million people were aged 65 or above in 2010, which is 8% of the world’s population. The number is expected triple by 2050 to 1.5 billion, representing 16% of the global population.
Ion-exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) to Dominate Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market
On the basis of technology, the hemoglobin A1c testing market has been segmented into ion-exchange high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), boronate affinity chromatography, direct enzymatic assay, and others. The ion-exchange high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) segment accounted for the largest share of the global hemoglobin A1c testing market in 2018. The ion-exchange HPLC segment is projected to dominate the global hemoglobin A1c testing market from 2019 to 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. HPLC increases ionic strength of buffer, identifies variants, and consumes less time. Hence, the segment is likely to dominate the hemoglobin A1c testing market during the forecast period. The direct enzymatic assays segment is projected to gain share in the hemoglobin A1c testing market from 2019 to 2027, owing to new products being launched by market players. According to the Journal of Nanomedicine Research review (2017), enzymatic HbA1c assays are not interfered by either chemical or genetically modified hemoglobin variants. Therefore, enzymatic hemoglobin A1c testing is highly reliable. Hence, the segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR between 2019 and 2027.
Point-of-Care Settings to Expand at Significant Rate
In terms of distribution channel, the laboratory settings segment dominated the global hemoglobin A1c testing market in 2018. Increase in the demand for automated hemoglobin A1c testing analyzers and rise in the number of laboratories offering enhanced diagnostic care services are expected to fuel the growth of the segment in the near future. However, the point-of-care settings segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the use of technologies and reagents in POC settings such as hospitals, clinics, and homecare are expected to drive the segment from 2019 to 2027.
North America to Dominate Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market
North America is likely to continue its dominance in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market from 2018, owing to the increase in the demand for direct enzyme assay techniques, technological advancements in the HPLC technology, and rise in the adoption of various chromatographic devices by hospitals, diagnostic labs, and clinics. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for hemoglobin A1c testing, with Germany holding a prominent market share.
Asia Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant market share during the forecast period, owing to huge patient population, rise in the demand for automated diagnostic tools and instruments, and increase in awareness about point-of-care testing solutions among healthcare staff. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, around 120.9 million adults had diabetes, while 8.3 million cases of diabetes were reported in China and Japan, respectively. Furthermore, exponential growth of the medical device industry in India and China, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure, are other factors likely to the boost the growth of the hemoglobin A1c testing market in Asia Pacific.
The report provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market. Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Polymer Technology Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Menarini Group, Sebia, Siemens Healthineers, Tosoh Corporation, and Trinity Biotech plc are key players operating in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market. These players have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and R&D investments to increase their share and presence in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market.
Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market: Segmentation
Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market by Technology
- Ion-Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
- Immunoassays
- Boronate Affinity Chromatography
- Direct Enzymatic Assays
- Others
Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market by End User
- Laboratory Testing
- Commercial Laboratories
- Others
- Point-of-Care (POC) Testing
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Clinics
- Others
Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy & Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Global Mobile and Handheld Gaming Market is Growing Enormously ,Forecast to 2026 | NVIDIA, Microsoft, Ubisoft Entertainment
The Analysis report titled “Mobile and Handheld Gaming Market 2026” highly demonstrates the current Mobile and Handheld Gaming market analysis scenario, impending future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry.
Growth Analysis Report on “Mobile and Handheld Gaming Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Handheld Game Consoles Smartphone), by Type (iOS and Android) Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Mobile and Handheld Gaming Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming years growth of this industry.
The key players covered in this study:
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Ubisoft Entertainment, King, Supercell, and The Walt Disney
This report studies the Mobile and Handheld Gaming market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile and Handheld Gaming market by product type and applications/end industries.
What questions does the Mobile and Handheld Gaming market report answer pertaining to the regional reach of the industry
- The report claims to split the regional scope of the Mobile and Handheld Gaming market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa.
- Which among these regions has been touted to a mass the largest market share over the anticipated duration
- How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future
- Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period
- How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently
- How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline
A short overview of the Mobile and Handheld Gaming market scope:
- Global market remuneration
- Overall projected growth rate
- Industry trends
- Competitive scope
- Product range
- Application landscape
- Supplier analysis
- Marketing channel trends – Now and later
- Sales channel evaluation
- Market Competition Trend
- Market Concentration Rate
Reasons for Buying this Report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a forecasts assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
Table Of Content:
Mobile and Handheld Gaming Market Research Report 2020-2026
1.Report Overview
2.Global Growth Trends
3.Market Share by Key Players
4.Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5.United States
6.Europe
7.China
8.Japan
9.Southeast Asia
10.India
11.Central & South America
12.International Players Profiles
13.Market Forecast 2020-2026
14.Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15.Appendix
