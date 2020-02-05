Global Market
SaaS based SCM Market to Exhibit Different Growth Trends with 22.7% of CAGR by 2025 – Infor, JDA Software Group, Kewill, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation
A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title "Global SaaS based SCM Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments.
The authors of the report are subject matter experts and hold strong knowledge and experience in market research.
Global SaaS-Based SCM market is expected to grow from US$ 2.65 billion in 2015 to US$ 20.05 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.7% over the forecast period 2016 and 2025.
Top Listed Companies in SaaS based SCM market are –
- -Descartes Systems
- -Infor
- -JDA Software
- -SAP
- -Epicor
- -Oracle
- -Manhattan Associates
- -IBM
- -Kewill
- -HighJump Software
The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global SaaS based SCM market. It sheds light on how the global SaaS based SCM market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global SaaS based SCM market and different players operating therein.
Report Highlights:
- To identify emerging players with the desirable extreme product portfolio
- To setup vigorous counter schemes to obtain competitive benefits
- To discover new beginners of partners in the target analytics
- To know the main areas of SaaS based SCM industry
- To plan partnerships and accession perfectly
- To traverse business capabilities and scope
SaaS based SCM Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
Global Market
The Global Applicant Tracking System Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025
Applicant Tracking System Market Summary:
The Global Applicant Tracking System Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR).
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software application which used for recruitment and hiring process management. ATS is built to assist the management with resumes and applicant information in an efficient way. ATS is used in all types of large and small organizations. It helps these organizations to track information of job applicants, and hiring of appropriate candidate, easing the overall hiring process. Additionally, it helps in scheduling interviews, emails, etc., which reduces the workload of recruiters and hiring managers. It avoids human error by computerized the process and to save time. The resume boards and online portals like LinkedIn, Monster, and Indeed are partnering with ATS software providers for secure data support and management from one system to another. . Some Key Players in Applicant Tracking System Market are: IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cornerstone OnDemaand Inc, Jobvite Inc, iCIMS, Inc, SilkRoad Technology Inc, Greenhouse Software Inc, Other Key Companies.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies
The market demand for the applicant tracking system is growing owing to the adoption of cloud-based technology. Cloud based technolpogies help secure the data automation and to solve recruiting problems to deliver result-oriented output. However, these systems increase software speeds and reduce the response time by updating information in real-time. This helps to speed up the recruiting processes and to make better decisions in less time.
Hence, adoption for cloud-based technologies is expected to surge the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Digitalization
Increasing demand for digital services improves the overall quality and automatically organize the data. Companies do not have to pay extra for the additional time required to sort and file the paper applications, thus accelerating the hire time. According to the SAP SE, digital transformation helps in increasing speedy and effient operations to send and retain talent.
Therefore, the increasing demand for digitalization is expected to drive the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Lack of Awareness Regarding Applicant Tracking Systems
Processing information manually is time-consuming. According to the IBM Corporation, 80 percent of hiring managers spent their time in searching for candidates and scanning resumes. In 2017, the report found that 52 percent of candidates didn’t receive any communication from the recruiter in the two to three months after applying for the job openings. Applicant tracking systems help to source the appropriate candidate while helping it to properly communicate with all the candidates. Hence, lack of awareness about the product may hinder the growth of applicant tracking systems market.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud and On-premises
- Based on Component: Services and Solution
- Based on Organization size: Small Business, Midsize Business, and Enterprise Business
- On Based of End-User: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Report Scope
The report on the applicant tracking system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Component
- Services
- Solution
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Organization size
- Small business
- Midsize business
- Enterprise business
Applicant Tracking System Market, by End-User
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Others
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Light Vehicle Antifreeze Market Research Analysis, Global Evalution, Industry Trends, SWOT Analysis| Prestone, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Castrol, Total, etc.
The “Light Vehicle Antifreeze Market” report offers detailed coverage of Light Vehicle Antifreeze industry and presents main Market Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Challenges. The market research gives historical (data status 2014-2019) and forecast (5 Forces forecast 2020-2027) including Light Vehicle Antifreeze Market Size (Value, Production and Consumption), Demand, End-Use Details, Price Trends, Company Shares, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the leading Light Vehicle Antifreeze companies like (Prestone, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Castrol, Total, CCI, BASF, Valvoline, Old World Industries, KMCO, Chevron, SONAX, Getz Nordic, Kost USA, Recochem, Amsoil, MITAN, Gulf Oil International, Paras Lubricants, Solar Applied Materials, Others.) to provide exhaustive coverage of the Light Vehicle Antifreeze market. The report segments the market and forecasts its Size, by Volume and Value, on the Basis of Application, by Products, and by Geography. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Light Vehicle Antifreeze Regional Analysis covers-
Light Vehicle Antifreeze Market Segments-
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Light Vehicle Antifreeze market share and growth rate of Light Vehicle Antifreeze for each application, including-
Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Others.
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Light Vehicle Antifreeze market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Ethylene Glycol Coolant, Propylene Glycol Coolant, Other, Others.
Light Vehicle Antifreeze Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Scope of Light Vehicle Antifreeze Market:
-The global Light Vehicle Antifreeze market is valued at million US$ in 2019 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2027.
-This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Light Vehicle Antifreeze market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
-This study also explores the status of Light Vehicle Antifreeze, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and analysis of Porter’s five strengths.
-Analysis of Light Vehicle Antifreeze Market regarding individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the overall Light Vehicle Antifreeze Market.
-Global Light Vehicle Antifreeze Market 2020 report analyzes competitive expansions like agreements, new product launches, and Light Vehicle Antifreeze Market acquisition.
-Research report target the key international Light Vehicle Antifreeze players to characterize sales volume, Light Vehicle Antifreeze revenue, growth potential, drivers, SWOT analysis, and Light Vehicle Antifreeze development plans in coming years.
Global Market
Field Service Mobile Apps Industry Research, Rapid Growth, Share, Size| Freshdesk, Synchroteam, Ai Field Management, mHelpDesk, Housecall Pro, etc.
The Field Service Mobile Apps Market Report Provides a Comprehensive Analysis of Key market segments and sub-segments, Evolving Field Service Mobile Apps market trends and dynamics, Changing supply and demand scenarios, Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and Field Service Mobile Apps market forecasting, Tracking current trends /challenges, Competitive insights, Opportunity mapping in terms of technological and govt. policies affected on it.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Commercial Generator for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
- United States
- China
- Europe
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Global Field Service Mobile Apps market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Field Service Mobile Apps sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Freshdesk, Synchroteam, Ai Field Management, mHelpDesk, Housecall Pro, Service Fusion, WorkWave Service, Jobber, FieldEdge, ServiceTitan, ServiceWorks, Pointman, GoCanvas, ThermoGRID, simPRO, ServSuite, PestPac, Mobiwork MWS, 360eOthers.
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
On Cloud, On PremiseOthers.
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises(SMEs)Others.
The report also given brief on product overviews and detailed interdiction of the global Field Service Mobile Apps market. Furthermore, the report will also provide its users with the analysis of market drivers which are expected to support the growth of the Field Service Mobile Apps market in years to come. The report also illustrates the major restraining factors which lead to adversely impact the growth of the market in the analysis period. The opportunities assessment from the future perspective to take strategic decisions is covered in the report. Technology benchmarking, regulatory landscape, Porters’ Five Forces Analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis and other analyses of the market are covered in the research.
The global Field Service Mobile Apps market is valued at million US$ in 2019 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2027.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Field Service Mobile Apps market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
This study also explores the status of Field Service Mobile Apps, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and analysis of Porter’s five strengths.
There are few Chapters to Deeply Understanding of the Field Service Mobile Apps Market Research.
Chapter 1, is definition and segment of Field Service Mobile Apps;
Chapter 2, is executive summary of Field Service Mobile Apps Market;
Chapter 3, to explain the industry chain of Field Service Mobile Apps market;
Chapter 4, to show info and data comparison of Field Service Mobile Apps Players;
Chapter 5, to show comparison of types;
Chapter 6, to show comparison of applications;
Chapter 7, to show comparison of regions and courtiers (or sub-regions);
Chapter 8, to show competition and trade situation of Field Service Mobile Apps Market;
Chapter 9, to forecast Field Service Mobile Apps market in the next years;
Chapter 10, to show investment of Field Service Mobile Apps Market;
