Safety Laser Scanner Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2026

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the safety laser scanner market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the safety laser scanner supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. The detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the safety laser scanner market. Some of the key competitors in the safety laser scanner market are Rockwell Automation, Leuze electronic GmbH, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, IDEC Corporation, Sick AG, Banner Engineering and Hans TURCK.

Key Segments

Safety laser scanner market, by type

Stationary safety laser scanner

Mobile safety laser scanner

Safety laser scanner market, by end user

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Consumer electronics

Others

Key Regions

North America safety laser scanner market U.S. Canada

Latin America safety laser scanner market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe safety laser scanner market Germany U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

APEJ safety laser scanner market China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Japan safety laser scanner market

MEA safety laser scanner market GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Rockwell Automation

Leuze electronic GmbH

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Keyence Corporation

Sick AG

IDEC Corporation

Hans TURCK

Banner Engineering

