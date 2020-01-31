Safety Needle Market to Dominate in Terms of Revenue During the Forecast Period 2019-2024



The CDC estimates that 5.6 million workers in the health care industry and related occupations are at risk of occupational exposure to bloodborne pathogens, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and others. Safety needle are special designed disposable needles to ensure the safety of medical workers in particular. The analysts forecast the global safety needle market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global safety needle for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the safety needle sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Geographically, the global safety needle market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the safety needle market is segmented into:

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

– Home Care



The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global safety needle market are:

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

– Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

– Nipro Corporation

– Novo Nordisk A/S

– Owen Mumford Ltd.

– Retractable Technologies, Inc.

– Smiths Group Plc.

– Sol-Millennium Medical Products Company, Ltd.

– Terumo Corporation

– Vygon SA.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global safety needle market.

– To classify and forecast global safety needle market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global safety needle market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global safety needle market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global safety needle market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global safety needle market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of safety needle

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to safety needle

